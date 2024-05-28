Hit-and-run driver who killed father and son as they cycled together jailed for 12 years

An uninsured hit-and-run driver who only held a provisional driving licence has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for causing two deaths by dangerous driving, a father and son out cycling when they were fatally hit by the driver who police say showed a "lack of respect and remorse" in initially walking over to the criticially injured cyclists before getting back in his badly damaged car and fleeing the scene, causing a second collision a short time later.

Paul Yates killed Dean Jones, 44, and his 16-year-old son Lewis Daines as they were cycling on Royston Road in Barnsley at around 9pm on Friday 20 January 2023. He also injured a woman and her children in a second collision a short time later as he fled the scene of the fatal crash.

South Yorkshire Police said Yates made a "devastating decision" to drive his car after an evening socialising and drinking in Barnsley and he attempted to overtake a vehicle on a single-carriageway route when he lost control and left the road, hitting the father and son at speed as they cycled along Royston Road.

While the pair were critically injured on the ground, Yates got out of his car and walked over before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene. While the father and son were helped by witnesses, CCTV footage showed Yates driving away in his badly damaged Volkswagen Golf. At one point, the dangerous driver stopped to put down the damaged bonnet which kept flying up and blocking his view.

Yates then caused a collision with another vehicle, driving into the back of a car being driven by a woman who was travelling with her children, the kids described as having been injured, frightened and shocked by the incident, Yates again fleeing the scene.

An appeal was launched and he was arrested following 11 days on the run. Because Yates fled the scene on the night of the collisions, police were unable to test the driver for alcohol in his system, but South Yorkshire Police said their investigation led them to "discover that he had been drinking prior".

Due to the extent of CCTV evidence, South Yorkshire Police believe Yates was given "no option but to plead guilty" and he was, last Monday, jailed for 12 years for causing the deaths by dangerous driving and a separate count of dangerous driving. Yates has also been disqualified from driving for 13 years.

Lead Investigating Officer, Sergeant John Taylor from the Serious Collisions Unit, said: "Throughout this investigation, Dean, Lewis and their family have remained at the heart of our inquiry, alongside ensuring Yates cannot cause any further harm to our communities.

"Following the collision, witnesses helped us to identify Yates and confirm his involvement, with extensive enquiries leading us to discover that he was travelling more than the 30mph limit, and had been drinking prior. This helped us build a strong case against him and ensure he was brought before the courts.

"Our thoughts remain with Dean and Lewis' family. As their heartache continues, they have showed immense strength in supporting us to bring Yates to justice. Thankfully, the occupants of the Volkswagen Tiguan were not serious injured during the collision.

"Yates' decisions on that evening has left a family without two of their loved ones. I am glad his sentence reflects his poor actions. Dean and Lewis lost their lives and Yates has now lost his freedom for some considerable time. His children and family will also be affected because of his actions on that night."