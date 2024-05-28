Former pro cyclist tests positive for EPO after Gran Fondo wins

A former professional cyclist has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for EPO having achieved several emphatic victories at Italian Gran Fondos.

Nicola Genovese rode at UCI Continental level during his career, competing at races in 2016 and 2017 alongside more illustious names such as Tom Boonen, Dani Martínez and Davide Rebellin. However, while Martínez was this weekend sealing a second-place finish at the Giro d'Italia, 30-year-old Genovese was subject to an anti-doping investigation after a positive test for EPO following several notable Gran Fondo performances.

Genovese won an event on 14 April, Canadian Cycling Magazine reports, NADO Italia anti-doping since releasing a statement noting that he has been "provisionally suspended" after Recombinant Erythropoyenin was detected in a test. He had been part of a three-man break, besting his escape companions to win the 132km event, and has since won Granfondo Giro dell'Etna, GF Città di Ragusa and GF dei Nebrodi.

Such was the performance, Italian website TuttobiciWeb reported the victory in glowing terms, stating that it had been "spectacular" and evidence "Nicola Genovese is reborn with determination from his ashes and does so by returning stronger than before".

The bubble burst last week as anti-doping authorities alleged they had found the reason for an especially strong return, an official statement saying:

The National Anti-Doping Tribunal, accepting the instance proposed by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor's Office, has provisionally suspended the athlete Nicola Genovese (CNS Libertas member) for the violation of articles 2.1 e 2.2 (substance detected: recombinant erythropoyenin). The test was carried out by NADO Italia

