Geraint Thomas crashes with reports of dislocated shoulder (but he's riding on); Positive Twitter thread highlights benefits of cycling in London; Cavendish launches NFT; Bizarre bike-themed Fisherman's Friend Facebook ad & more on the Live Blog

GCN/Eurosport

We're not entirely sure what happened there, but a crash at the front of the bunch has taken down pre-race favourites Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers along with Primoz Roglic of Jumbo Visma.

Thomas and Roglic were riding right at the front of the peloton when suddenly

Thomas appeared to jolt upwards, suggesting that he could have hit a water bottle which would be the same way that he crashed out of the Giro last year.

Roglic remounted soon enough, but his teammate Gesink is out of the race. Thomas took longer to remount, with Bernie Eisel saying that he saw Luke Rowe signal that is was over for Thomas.

A dislocated shoulder, immediately treated by the team's osteo, they stated on @RTBFsport — Sven Spoormakers (@SvenSpoormakers) June 28, 2021

Reports from the race suggest that it was a dislocated shoulder that was put back in at the side of the road. Thankfully, Thomas is making his way back to the peloton, though he has around 2 minutes to make up.