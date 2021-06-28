Geraint Thomas crashes with reports of dislocated shoulder (but he's riding on); Positive Twitter thread highlights benefits of cycling in London; Cavendish launches NFT; Bizarre bike-themed Fisherman's Friend Facebook ad & more on the Live Blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
This needs to be reported to the police, as it could have very easily resulted in a death.
This pretty much sums it up:...
Once could be a mistake, but there's no stretching that to twice. This does look like the driver decided to retaliate.
Maybe there was a time where i would have done it more regularly. set a timer, put on some tunes and just doze my way to and from work for £1.30...
I had always been under the impression that "pillock" was simply a late mediaeval / early English word for a penis. Analogous to calling someone a...
I've always seen him as an Alf Garnett type of caricature (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alf_Garnett for younger readers)....
If you use a Klickfix handlebar bag their Multi-clip gives you an extra mounting point for stuff (they're marketing it for ebike use, buit it works...
On the handling, climbing and weight issues... If you were to consider this for a slower rider, does it start to make more sense? ...
Although when Fiona Kolbinger won the TCR, wasn't there a few people posting on here that she is in the medical profession so must be using some...
Happy to report that, since having turned 25 last year, my sensitivity to 'millenial feelings' has reduced significantly. Even my acne has reduced...