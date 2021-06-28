Support road.cc

Live blog

Geraint Thomas crashes with reports of dislocated shoulder (but he's riding on); Positive Twitter thread highlights benefits of cycling in London; Cavendish launches NFT; Bizarre bike-themed Fisherman's Friend Facebook ad & more on the Live Blog

With Dan Alexander on his holibobs, Liam Cahill takes the wheel of Monday's Live Blog...
Mon, Jun 28, 2021 09:14
9
Thomas crash via GCN/Eurosport
12:20
Another crash at the front of the bunch, and this one takes Thomas and Roglic down
Thomas crash via GCN/Eurosport
GCN/Eurosport

We're not entirely sure what happened there, but a crash at the front of the bunch has taken down pre-race favourites Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers along with Primoz Roglic of Jumbo Visma.

Thomas and Roglic were riding right at the front of the peloton when suddenly 

Thomas appeared to jolt upwards, suggesting that he could have hit a water bottle which would be the same way that he crashed out of the Giro last year.

Roglic remounted soon enough, but his teammate Gesink is out of the race. Thomas took longer to remount, with Bernie Eisel saying that he saw Luke Rowe signal that is was over for Thomas.

Reports from the race suggest that it was a dislocated shoulder that was put back in at the side of the road. Thankfully, Thomas is making his way back to the peloton, though he has around 2 minutes to make up.

11:30
No white bib shorts 😒

Want a pair of custom bib shorts made for you last minute and then overnighted to you, all so that you don't have to colour clash navy blue with yellow? You just need to be one of the best bike racers on the planet.

This also answers our earlier question as to whether Van der Poel would go full yellow or break out his much-loved white bib shorts. 

11:14
I've got a punctured... thru-axle?

I'm not sure how much the Fisherman's Friend social media person knows about bikes, but that, to me at least, looks like it could be a puncture. Of course, it could be that Laura did indeed forget her front thru-axle (we've been there) but took the above picture as it was easier to frame.

Whatever the case, Laura had her Fisherman's Friend losengers to make everything better. Extra points for colour matching them with the Hope brakes!

09:49
Van der Poel's bike gets the yellow treatment.

The Aplecin-Fenix mechanics probably had this one hidden away in the team truck and they'll be rather pleased to be able to use it. 

The Canyon Aeroad CFR gets a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Dura-Ace C60 tubular wheels, Vittoria Corsa G2.0 tubular tyres, and what looks to be a fully repaired front end.

The big question is, however, what bib shorts will Van der Poel don for today's stage? He's a big fan of white, but he could also go full yellow. Time will tell.

09:34
Whisper it quietly... *positive Twitter cycling thread*

Looks like we've converted another one. One at a time, people, one at a time.

07:58
Cav has hopped on the NFT bandwagon

Mark Cavendish has announced that he is set to launch a series of NFTs (Non-Fungible-Token) which celebrate his 30 stage wins at the Tour.

The NFTs include "exclusive drops, art collaborations & new drops", though we're not entirely sure what you'd virtually be the owner of.

The comments on Cav's Instagram post aren't all positive, with several pointing to the less than favourable environmental impacts attached to the digital art. 

Cavendish joins Bahrain Victorious in the crypto-art world. His former team turned up at the team presentation in shiny new jerseys, but they were then destroyed and one virtual copy will be auctioned to raise money for diabetes charities.

Back in the real world, Cavendish will be hoping to take a win in today's stage, which we'll have a look at in just a little bit.

Liam Cahill

Liam Cahill

