Video: Team mechanic sprints through chaotic aftermath of crash with replacement bike

A Jumbo-Visma mechanic is filmed sprinting through the chaos of yesterday's huge crash with a replacement bike.

🇫🇷#TDF2021 "Run, Sem, run!"🏃🏻‍♂️

The long way from car 23 to the crash pic.twitter.com/UCrjRoROjq — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) June 26, 2021

The dramatic footage released by the team shows the mechanic leaping out of the team car, grabbing a bike off the roof and sprinting down past the spectators on the side of the road.

As he runs the crowd cheers him on and the determined mechanic, believed to be Sem Versteeg, stops at nothing to reach the peloton.

Commenting beneath the video, people praised his 'nerves of steel' although some questioned whether he might have been better off simply riding the bike through the cars...

