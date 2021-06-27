Cyclist makes history by becoming first woman to win Race Across America

A female cyclist has made history by becoming the first woman to win the brutal Race Across America.
Leah Goldstein, 52, won the 3,000 mile (4,800km) long endurance race in a time of 11 d 3 h 3 m at an average speed of 11.8mph.
Goldstein previously competed in the event in 2019, when she won the women's solo category, breaking the previous record by 12 hours.
This year's course, beginning in Oceanside, California, climbed 175,000 feet and crossesd12 states, before finishing at City Dock in Annapolis, Maryland.
Goldstein saw off fierce competition to take a historic victory at the race, which was first established in 1982.
During the race, the organisers posted on Facebook, giving an insight into the gruelling day to day life of the eventual winner.
They said: "Goldstein has reportedly changed her sleep schedule from what she did in 2019.
"Last time she alternated between taking a 90-minute and a three-hour sleep each night. This year she is sticking to three hours for a deeper REM cycle and that seems to be working better.
"She has chapped lips, saddle sores - all the usual things that come with RAAM. But aside from those expected issues, she seems to be holding strong."
Speaking at the finish, Leah’s teammate, Connie Cantrell, said: “Actions will always speak louder than words in my book.
"Make your actions speak volumes and don’t be afraid to calmly tell someone that their snap judgment in words is incorrect. Use your own words to spread kindness. Don’t let anyone’s words label you.”
Born in Canada, Leah was raised in Israel and she spent 9 years in the Israeli special forces before embarking on a career as a professional road cyclist.
Leah Goldstein makes history by becoming first woman to win Race Across America. Agreed. I gave it a go and it wasn't that difficult.
If there wasnt a massive furore from fans and the threat of being sued and imprisoned there would be less deterrent for anyone else to do something...
I expressed myself badly: I meant if he can't see my comments I wouldn't have to put up with the sort of "Enoch wasn't a racist" drivel replies he...
Utter rubbish. Your "recovery program" doesn't and shouldn't include displacing other fit riders from the team for the top event in the year's...
Shed-Gate post script ...
"Fears of structural damage to a house" after it was hit by a complete twat driving a 4x4 at around 1am on Sunday. - Shropshire Star....
Not entirely true, although it is true of brake lights and so is applicable in this case. Some lights are redundant spares, and not required to be...
Only James O'Brien.
"Compare your reaction/attitude to the same situation if a couple of people in a supermarket were chatting and had blocked an aisle with their...
I've heard that Clarkson's Farm is very entertaining, so I've grabbed the series and intend watching it shortly (though I've got a long list of...