Bahrain Victorious release one-off Tour de France jersey as crypto-art; Cyclist who 'face planted' while riding through London saved by strangers; Driver jailed for killing 85-year-old; Van der Poel wears Poulidor inspired kit + more on the live blog

Jamie Bridgwater, from Stourport, was driving a Mercedes Sprinter van when he struck Brian Humphreys' bike on Temple Row, Willenhall, on June 15 last year, The Express and Star report.

Bridgwater, 33, 'failed to allow sufficient room' to overtake Mr Humphreys which led to the near-side headlight colliding with the handlebar of the bike, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

Bridgwater, was arrested at the scene after testing positive for cannabis and was later found to be over the legal limit for THC.

Mr Humphrey's son Ian described his father in it as the 'strongest man' he's ever met who was "so alive" and the life and soul of any get-together.