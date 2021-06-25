Support road.cc

Bahrain Victorious release one-off Tour de France jersey as crypto-art; Cyclist who 'face planted' while riding through London saved by strangers; Driver jailed for killing 85-year-old; Van der Poel wears Poulidor inspired kit + more on the live blog

Will Bolton will be on the live blog this Friday seeing you through to the weekend...
Fri, Jun 25, 2021 09:20
10:15
Oxfordshire County Council appoint new 'cycling champion'

Councillor Andrew Gant has been named as Oxfordshire County Council’s new 'cycling champion'.

Mr Gant,  councillor for Wolvercote and Summertown, said: “I’m really delighted to be taking on this important role, and I look forward to working closely with my colleagues in the Oxfordshire Fair Deal Alliance administration, fellow cycling champions around the county, and the many active stakeholder groups who believe passionately in the benefits of cycling and all forms of sustainable transport.

09:46
Van driver jailed for 18 months for causing death of 85-year-old cyclist
Jamie Bridgwater, from Stourport, was driving a Mercedes Sprinter van when he struck Brian Humphreys' bike on Temple Row, Willenhall, on June 15 last year, The Express and Star report.

Bridgwater, 33, 'failed to allow sufficient room' to overtake Mr Humphreys which led to the near-side headlight colliding with the handlebar of the bike, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

Bridgwater, was arrested at the scene after testing positive for cannabis and was later found to be over the legal limit for THC. 

Mr Humphrey's son Ian described his father in it as the 'strongest man' he's ever met who was "so alive" and the life and soul of any get-together. 

 

09:24
Cycling cartoonist explains the Tour de France

Author of The Cycling Cartoonist, Dave Walker, has published some of his helpful diagrams on Twitter 'explaining' the Tour de France to those who might be new to the sport...

09:01
Cyclist who 'face planted' while riding through London saved by strangers

What a heartwarming thread this is for a Friday. 'Bob from Accounts' had a very nasty sounding crash in Shoreditch this week but 'within seconds' four helpful Londoners came to his rescue.

The group moved him off the busy road and looked after him while they waited for an ambulance to arrive. 

After the paramedic came and cut off his backpack and clothes he was taken to hospital where Bob confirmed 'going towards the light' is really a thing. 

So, although Bob, as he himself says, is now 'partly built from stainless' steel he intends to keep cycling and still 'Loves London, the NHS and Londoners'.

If you have the time, it's well worth reading the whole thread. 

08:43
Mathieu van der Poel and Alpecin-Fenix team wear Poulidor-inspired kit for Tour de France presentation

In the second bit of Tour de France jersey news today - Mathieu van der Poel and his teammates have unveiled a special kit inspired by team leader MVP's grandfather, Raymond Poulidor. 

The new design is reminiscent of the iconic kit worn by Poulidor on the Mercier team during the 1960s and 1970s. Poulidor, who sadly passed away in 2019, finished on the podium of the Tour eight times without winning it. 

The jersey will not actually be worn in the race but is available to purchase, with the proceeds going to a scheme supporting young cyclists.

Van der Poel said:  "My grandfather recognised my joy of cycling early on and he always said that me and David were more talented than he was.

"I wish he could be [here] and experience this moment together with our family. He dreamed of this for a long time, but I am sure he is proud as he always was. I am feeling delighted that we can pay an ultimate tribute to him in such an exciting way and that we will be able to say all together: 'MerciPoupou'." 
 

 

08:27
Bahrain Victorious release one-off Tour de France jersey as crypto-art

 

Team Bahrain Victorious revealed a special one-off jersey at the Tour de France presentation last night - which they will now be auctioning off as a piece of crypto-art. 

Known as the ‘Maillot Disruptif’, (wonder where they got that idea from) the jersey highlights the impact obesity and diabetes has across the world. 

Following the presentation, the jerseys were destroyed, never to be physically seen again... but one has since been minted as a piece of crypto art known as an NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) that will be auctioned off, raising money to combat these diseases.

A few weeks ago Colnago received some backlash when it became the first cycling brand to jump on the NFT trend. 

The criticism was largely centred on the environmental impact of the computing power necessary to maintain blockchain technology (rather than the NFT itself).

This article from The Verge explains just why blockchain technology and its use to determine ownership of NFTs has such a big environmental impact, mentioning among other things that Ethereum, the cryptocurrency that the Colnago and the Bahrain Jersey were purchased in, “uses about as much electricity as the entire country of Libya.”

