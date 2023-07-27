Support road.cc

news
Live blog

"I'm impressed!": Council fills "cavernous" pothole two hours after the Jeremy Vine Show's producer posts video of "horrible cycle crash"; Vollering asks to "delete pictures" after celebrating second place in Tour de France Femmes + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Adwitiya is back on live blog duty to take you from your nearby cycle lanes to today's hilly stage of Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift...
Thu, Jul 27, 2023 10:24
24
"I'm impressed!": Council fills "cavernous" pothole two hours after the Jeremy Vine Show's producer posts video of "horrible cycle crash"; Vollering asks to "delete pictures" after celebrating second place in Tour de France Femmes + more on the live blogPothole fixed by Westminster City Council (Twitter: @CityWestminster)
08:39
"I'm impressed!": Council fills "cavernous" pothole just two hours after the Jeremy Vine Show's producer posts video of "horrible cycle crash"
Westminster pothole (Twitter: @rhwilson83)

Credit where credit's due, kudos Westminster City Council.

Ryan Wilson, the producer of the Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2 had posted a video of him falling off his cycle after hitting a "cavernous" pothole outside John Lewis on Oxford Street on Tuesday 2PM, and asked the council to fix it, so "what happened to him on his way to work didn't happen to other cyclists".

The Council, acting with the briskness previously unseen by most cyclists, proceeded to fill the pothole, which Wilson later called a "beast" (if you're unfamiliar with road.cc pothole lore, a beast is smaller than a potmonster, but just bigger than a pothorror),  in just over two hours.

> "What if a cyclist hits this?": Councillor raises alarm over enormous pothole big enough to stand waist-deep in

Do good things actually happen?

"Thanks again for flagging this with us. We take road safety seriously and can confirm that this pothole has now been filled," wrote Westminster City Council on Twitter the next day, posting a photograph with the time stamp of when the job had been completed.

Wilson, who was left with a bruise on his thigh and a detached rear wheel (hopefully the derailleur and the chain are okay), may not be the most pleased, but his alerting of the council and the council's swift movement in return has definitely impressed other cyclists, including Mike van Erp, better known as Cycling Mikey.

Others however, were a bit more sceptical of the pothole filling. "I assume that is simply a short-term emergency patch as that is going to loosen and come out very quickly with traffic running over it," wrote one person, while another sarcastically wrote: "Give us another text in two weeks when it's as bad as ever and we will come out again and fill it with".

> Council pays cyclist five-figure settlement over "harrowing" pothole crash

Danny Williams, CEO of Active Travel England, meanwhile thanked the cab driver following for "good driving", as he crept to a halt behind the fallen Williams. I know, the minimum, right?

With the non-existent summer being taken over by another spell of relentless rains, we might be in for some more potholes, as if there already weren't enough...

"London's #Cycleway1 route is constantly blighted by potholes. One of the many, many downsides of having a supposed Cycleway route on roads used by heavy motor traffic," wrote Toby Edwards.

> "Same question every winter": Cyclists slam "disgraceful" state of Britain's pothole-covered roads

Hopefully, this incident does mean the good work of fixing the ever-increasing potholes on Britain's roads keeps continuing, and we eventually have less and less of them to fix. Eventually.

12:17
The bromance we had all been waiting for: Mads x Jonas

Don't tell anyone but I'm a Pogi fan through and through, but man I can't stop loving these two Danes!

12:15
Jo Burt from the road.cc team spent a weekend at the glorious Wild Wales Gravel Fest, and here's him sharing his wonderful experience of never having the right bike!
11:45
"Passed my test in 1988, not opened it since": Driver boasts about not knowing Highway Code requires giving space to cyclist

"Yet another argument for five-year retests"?

Or at least that's what some people are calling for following a social media altercation involing road safety advocate Adam Bronkhorst and Colin Gregson, after the former shared a screenshot of a post from an anti-ULEZ Facebook page encouraging motorists to sticky a second licence plate on top of the orginal one as a "way of getting around ULEZ".

While we can discuss how wrong that is in the first place all day long, let's move on to Mr Gregson's replies shall we.

"Great news from Cheshire. The footpath along the River Weaver which has and is multi and equal rights of way has been given priority to PEDESTRIANS. Cyclists have been relegated !!! Majority of them have never heard of a 🔔".

I don't know what's going on, but Bronkhorst seemed to get it and replied saying that pedestrians have always had priority, and that drivers have to give priority to cyclists on the roads.

"Since when do drivers have to give priority to cyclistsbon roads???" asked Gregson.

Bronkhorst said: "Since it’s written in the Highway Code. Are you saying you don’t know the Highway Code?"

The glorious reply from Gregson to this was, if you can believe it: "Passed my test in 1988. not opened it since. oh and its merely a "code" its not actually legally binding. No one ever gets prosecuted for breaking the highway code."

> Most drivers still don't know Highway Code changes, poll shows

Brilliant. Another driver who let alone is unaware of the Highway Code changes, but hasn't even bothered to open it since 1988. Just brilliant.

Or as this tweet put it better...

Cat Facepalm GIFfrom Cat GIFs
11:15
Tour de France 2023 green jersey Jasper Philipsen vs bunch of kids

Kudos to the kids for sticking to their lines, lest Philipsen deviate...

10:52
Motorbike riders slammed for pushing and clipping Tour de France Femmes rider, after Jumbo-Visma claim race-ending crash was caused by moto
Motorbike rider pushes Kathrin Hammes during stage four, 2023 Tour de Fance Femmes (GCN)

> Motorbike riders slammed for pushing and clipping Tour de France Femmes rider, after Jumbo-Visma claim race-ending crash was caused by moto

“If you can’t pass safely, don’t pass. We need better education for some motorbike riders,” riders’ union president Adam Hansen said, after one of the motorbike riders was fined 200 Swiss Francs for the dodgy manoeuvre.

10:06
"Let's delete the pictures": Demi Vollering celebrates victory in Tour de France Femmes... without knowing she came second
Demi Vollering thought she won stage four of Tour de France Femmes 2023 (Eurosport/GCN+)

Demi Vollering has done a Jasper Philipsen. And by that, I don't mean his recent, ahem, heroics in the green jersey at the Tour de France, but the embarrassing scenes when he celebrated after crossing the finish line in last year's Tour, without knowing that Wout van Aert had already won the stage.

Vollering's oopsie moment came in yesterday's stage four of Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Yara Kastelijn had already taken the stage victory in a brave solo breakaway in one of the longer races on the women's calendar over a minute before the bunch sprinted to the finish.

> Poor Jasper: Philipsen celebrates... second place

The prolific Dutch rider from the prolific Dutch Team SD Worx, looked slightly unsure, but still went ahead and posed for the photos as she outsprinted Uno-X's Anouska Koster. However, the photos would later come back to haunt her (well, second is not terribly bad is it), and she half-jokingly asked to delete the photos after the race.

"I had no clue what was in front of me,” Vollering told Cycling Weekly at the finish line. "I caught up Anouska Koster, and she was the only one I could see, so I thought I had everybody. I didn’t know Kastelijn was still in front."

"I didn’t know if someone from the group was out [front], you know? So I thought I’d celebrate anyway and then we have at least the pictures. If I didn’t win, then we can always delete them. So let’s delete them,” she said with a smile.

Vollering now sits 43 seconds behind teammate Lotte Kopecky in second position in the general classification, with a eight second lead over Lidl-Trek's Elisa Longo Borghini and Movistar's Annemiek van Vleuten.

She was hoping to gain more seconds on her rivals, and was disappointed at not getting the stage win. "Of course, it's nice [to gain some seconds], but I had hoped for more today," she said. "I hoped I could do a bit more in the end on the last climb, but I couldn't make a difference anymore after such a long race."

I'm sorry, but you know how the internet works. Once it's there, there's no going back... At least she did have some fantastic company to enjoy after the race.

09:45
Tour de France Femmes 2023 - what bikes are the women riding?
2023 Women's tour fe france femmes cover ASO canyon

Among the 22 teams competing in the 2023 Women's Tour de France, familiar bike brands take centre stage. From Bianchi to Trek, Canyon to Giant, the women's peloton boasts an array of top-tier bike manufacturers, which for many is the highlight of the racing season, bringing the pro women racing to everyone's screens.

> Tour de France Femmes 2023 - what bikes are the women riding?

Bonus points to anyone who guesses correctly what equipment Team Canyon-SRAM Racing uses!

09:31
Who's at fault???

This video doing the rounds on social media since yesterday, everyone seems to be having an opinion. Cycling Mikey called it a "very stupid piece of cycling", while others have pointed out that the van driver did not have his indicator on, which have raised questions like whether or not a signal is required to drive around to the left if the road ahead is left-only.

So here's something to discuss for you lot, whose fault and what should or shouldn't be done in such a situation...

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. He usually uses his bike for commuting, but he also loves excursions on the Taff trail, however never underestimate his ability to find an excuse to watch something on GCN instead.

