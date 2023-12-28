“Cyclists only permitted users of the road, not intended”: US Court shirks pothole responsibilities and claims no liability for cyclists; Christmas jumper-wearing Tadej Pogačar does wheelies in the middle of the road + more on the live blog

I know things are bad here, but spare a thought for our across the pond friends in the state of Illinois, USA.

Cyclist Clark Alave had lodged a complaint against the state's capital city of Chicago four years ago, after striking a five-inch-deep pothole near Western and Leland avenues in Lincoln Square, fracturing his teeth and suffering facial cuts, scars and injuries to his hip and shoulder in the process.

The suit was first dismissed by the Cook County circuit court in July 2021, but a court of appeal later reversed that decision and upheld the suit.

However now, the Illinois Supreme Court this month has ruled that the city won't be liable for injuries sustained by Alave... because the roadway was not "intended" for cyclists.

In the striking ruling which could have ripple effects for cyclists throughout the country, the state Supreme Court said that cyclists are only "permitted" users of the road, and not "intended" users unless there is specific signage or bike lanes are present.

This is despite the Chicago Municipal Code which grants cyclists permission to ride on streets in the city. The state also has its own Bicycle Rules of the Road document, which states: "Bicycles are not defined as vehicles but generally have the same rights and responsibilities as motor vehicle drivers".

However the court said that "this does not mean that the city intended bicyclists to use every roadway in the city that motorists are intended to use".

Cyclists on social media have expressed their frustration and dejection at the court's decision, calling it "backwards" and "asinine".

Utter asinine ruling, IL has a 21 page Illinois Bicycle Rules of the Road pdf. State Law says

Twitter user John the Cliff Dweller said: "Bike riders pay the same taxes but get to use only 10% of city thoroughfares. This ruling indemnified the city to improve and expand the network of "intended" surfaces for use of bicyclists."

Another person raised concerns of the danger of this ruling, commenting that it could potentially be be used against cyclists hit by motor vehicle drivers.

The cycling advocacy group Ride Illinois, meanwhile, has been left disappointed and is seeking further legal action to challenge the Supreme Court's ruling, and has filed amicus briefs in support of the plaintiff, reports ABC News.

Dave Simmons, executive director of Ride Illinois, said in an interview with Capitol News Illinois that he was "frustrated" with the court ruling. He said: "There should be some responsibility, and the fact that bicycles are permitted - and not intended users - of the road just thwarts our efforts to make biking, in turn walking, something that more people can use to get around or enjoy."