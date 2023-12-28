Support road.cc

Live blog

“Cyclists only permitted users of the road, not intended”: US Court shirks pothole responsibilities and claims no liability for cyclists; Christmas jumper-wearing Tadej Pogačar does wheelies in the middle of the road + more on the live blog

The penultimate live blog for 2023! Grab a (pint-sized) bottle of your drink of choice and join as Adwitiya steers this ship one last time this year, bringing to you your daily dose of silly cycling news needs
Thu, Dec 28, 2023 10:18
“Cyclists only permitted users of the road, not intended”: US Court shirks pothole responsibilities and claims no liability for cyclists; Christmas jumper-wearing Tadej Pogačar does wheelies in the middle of the road + more on the live blogPothole in Chicago (Twitter)
10:26
“Cyclists only permitted users of the road, not intended”: US Court says city not liable for cyclists hitting potholes… after cyclist suffers life-changing injuries from a five-inch deep pothole

I know things are bad here, but spare a thought for our across the pond friends in the state of Illinois, USA.

Cyclist Clark Alave had lodged a complaint against the state's capital city of Chicago four years ago, after striking a five-inch-deep pothole near Western and Leland avenues in Lincoln Square, fracturing his teeth and suffering facial cuts, scars and injuries to his hip and shoulder in the process.

> Los Angeles cyclist awarded $6.5m damages after pothole crash

The suit was first dismissed by the Cook County circuit court in July 2021, but a court of appeal later reversed that decision and upheld the suit.

However now, the Illinois Supreme Court this month has ruled that the city won't be liable for injuries sustained by Alave... because the roadway was not "intended" for cyclists.

In the striking ruling which could have ripple effects for cyclists throughout the country, the state Supreme Court said that cyclists are only "permitted" users of the road, and not "intended" users unless there is specific signage or bike lanes are present.

This is despite the Chicago Municipal Code which grants cyclists permission to ride on streets in the city. The state also has its own Bicycle Rules of the Road document, which states: "Bicycles are not defined as vehicles but generally have the same rights and responsibilities as motor vehicle drivers".

However the court said that "this does not mean that the city intended bicyclists to use every roadway in the city that motorists are intended to use".

Cyclists on social media have expressed their frustration and dejection at the court's decision, calling it "backwards" and "asinine".

> Chicago cop charged after trying to pin blame for collision on injured cyclist

Twitter user John the Cliff Dweller said: "Bike riders pay the same taxes but get to use only 10% of city thoroughfares. This ruling indemnified the city to improve and expand the network of "intended" surfaces for use of bicyclists."

Another person raised concerns of the danger of this ruling, commenting that it could potentially be be used against cyclists hit by motor vehicle drivers.

The cycling advocacy group Ride Illinois, meanwhile, has been left disappointed and is seeking further legal action to challenge the Supreme Court's ruling, and has filed amicus briefs in support of the plaintiff, reports ABC News.

Dave Simmons, executive director of Ride Illinois, said in an interview with Capitol News Illinois that he was "frustrated" with the court ruling. He said: "There should be some responsibility, and the fact that bicycles are permitted - and not intended users - of the road just thwarts our efforts to make biking, in turn walking, something that more people can use to get around or enjoy."

12:00
I think there might be a couple of things wrong with this map...

Right off the top of my head I can see so much wrong with this map, I don't even know where to start. So here's a fun little activity for you all in the comments: Does this map represent the "most famous" riders from the old continent (we can discuss the mistakes of the semantics of that later...)

11:55
Five cool things at Christmas: Here are the winning cycling-themed festive gifts and prize winners
campagnolo wall clock five cool things winner

We asked you to send us pics of what you got for Christmas, and you didn't disappoint. Here are the five best, who will all bag some cycling schwag in the new year...

10:55
Wout Van Aert and Eli Iserbyt show slick cyclocross bike handling skills

Always a good time for some cyclocross content on the live blog, featuring the top two from yesterday's Superprestige Heusden-Zolder: Belgium's Wout Van Aert and Eli Iserbyt.

> Is cycling ‘woke’? Cycling and culture wars discussed with a Conservative aide, plus Lucinda Brand and Eli Iserbyt on the future of cyclocross

09:58
Christmas jumper wearing Tadej Pogačar does wheelies… in the middle of the road?

"These youngsters will practice their wheelies anywhere now!"

Buckle up, cycling's leading entertainer is here to deliver the presents post-Christmas. While everyone else from the pro peloton has been out and about showcasing their teams' latest kits, sometimes in even weird and cringe ways, the two-time Tour de France winner was seen donning a (not) ugly Christmas jumper and doing wheelies on his Colnago in the middle of the road!

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

mitsky | 39 min ago
Someone needs to point out to the lawmakers and courts in the US that bicycles (cyclists?) were on the roads for a fair while before cars were invented...

chrisonabike | 44 min ago
RE “Cyclists only permitted users of the road, not intended”

Meh. One of the most auto-centric places in the world, with courts (currently top to bottom) even more active than those in the UK to defend "tradition" / the rights of the wealthy / powerful interests, currently in a particularly bitter state of polarisation.

Beatnik69 replied to chrisonabike | 7 min ago
Surely they have it arse about face. Motorists are the ones who need a licence to dive on the roads and as such, are literally permitted. Cyclists have the right to be there.

belugabob | 1 hour ago
From the Twitter/X feed
"Bike riders pay the same taxes but get to use only 10% of city thoroughfares. "

...followed by...

"No matter how wrong this ruling is, your understanding of taxes and the utilization is more wrong. Fuel taxes pay for the upkeep of roads. That would be motorized vehicles that utilize petrol."

...so, by that logic, EVs should "get off our roads"

The lack of consideration for others, in today's society seems to be both irrational and off the scale.

