"Stop comparing!" Remco Evenepoel sick of being hailed as the new Eddy Merckx; Garmin introduce training pause feature + more on the live blog

STOP comparing, please!

I’m not like somebody else, nobody is like me. Everybody is just him- or herself and that should be respected.

So just please stop it.

Nobody can be a new version of something he or she has never been and will never be.

Merci. — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) August 28, 2020

It appears the 20-year-old Belgian isn't too keen on the comparisons with the great Eddy Merckx, venting on social media for everyone to "please stop it" with the wild predictions: "Nobody can be a new version of something he or she has never been and will never be", he says.

Perhaps a particular interview question or speculative media reporting pushed his buttons, but it's clear the Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider doesn't want the pressure and the expectation that will come with being tipped to emulate arguably the greatest cyclist of all time. Some fans aren't being overly sympathetic on his Twitter page...

STUPID 🙄 — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) August 28, 2020

Is the young prodigy (as he'd hate to be called) being a little over sensitive here?