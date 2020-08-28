Support road.cc

"Stop comparing!" Remco Evenepoel sick of being hailed as the new Eddy Merckx; Garmin introduce training pause feature + more on the live blog

It's Friday! Jack Sexty is here to provide your lead live blog coverage today with other members of the team chipping in intermittently.....
Fri, Aug 28, 2020 09:50
08:43
Remco Evenepoel really doesn't like being called 'the new Merckx'. At all.

It appears the 20-year-old Belgian isn't too keen on the comparisons with the great Eddy Merckx, venting on social media for everyone to "please stop it" with the wild predictions: "Nobody can be a new version of something he or she has never been and will never be", he says. 

Perhaps a particular interview question or speculative media reporting pushed his buttons, but it's clear the Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider doesn't want the pressure and the expectation that will come with being tipped to emulate arguably the greatest cyclist of all time. Some fans aren't being overly sympathetic on his Twitter page... 

Is the young prodigy (as he'd hate to be called) being a little over sensitive here?

09:08
"Why don't you use the cycle lane?"

Another one for the archives. 

08:29
Garmin launches 'Pause Training Status' feature
garmin training pause

If you're injured or taking a holiday and don't want Garmin telling you how little training you've been doing as if everything was normal, you can now pause your training status completely and leave it paused until you start up again. 

Garmin say there are situations "when tracking your training status can be demotivating or even counterproductive", so rather than watching your status drain you can just get back on the horse when you're ready to. Selecting the pause function will also hide feedback such as your VO2 max, fitness trend, 7-day load and recovery time. Daily suggested workouts are also suspended until training status is resumed.  

To use the function on a Garmin Edge cycling computer, simply select 'My Stats' from the home screen, press 'Training Status' and then select 'Pause Training Status'.

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

