“Tory proposal to kill more people”: Cycling campaigner slams Conservative’s attempt to reverse 20mph speed limit in Wales; Evenepoel’s mind games with Pogačar and Van der Poel; Could cyclocross come to 2030 Winter Olympics? + more on the live blog

“Donnie, the madman!” was the jubilant exclamation, presumably from many cyclists as Donnachadh McCarthy, founder of Stop Killing Cyclists and director of Climate Media Coalition, appeared on TalkTV to debate 20mph speed limits, kicking off the segment with a sly but effective statement: “It’s nice to be on your programme with some good news that the Tory proposal to kill more people in Wales was defeated.”

McCarthy, author of books such as The Prostitute State and Easy Eco-Auditing, was of course, referring to the latest attempt by Welsh Conservatives to table a bill calling for the reversal of the 20mph speed limits enacted in the country last year and reinstate the 30mph speed limits, but was quite handily defeated in the Senedd, with Plaid and Labour members overwhelmingly voting to reject the proposal, arguing the policy was helping improve road safety.

And while some (looking at you, regular blog readers) might believe that the whole 20mph debate is getting a bit outdated, it’s perhaps worth noting that after a year of being in place, new and relevant data is finally coming out showing that the speed limits have indeed been effective.

> "Every casualty reduced makes a difference": Significant drop in casualties on Welsh roads since 20mph speed limit

How effective? Let’s go back to McCarthy for the figures (taken from 2024, and compared with the same period last year without the speed limits) which he stated on TalkTV…

“Casualties are down 32 per cent… Fatalities are down 54 per cent — that means 24 families will not be burying their loved ones… 20 per cent drops in insurance claims, so insurance will hopefully not have to go up for people, 40 per cent drop in noise.

“The 32 per cent reduction in casualties means that the police, the ambulances and the fire brigades have to tend to 32 per cent less crashes. I don’t know about you, but I always feel for the people who have to tend roadside crashes and the trauma that — not just the families and the victims go through — but the emergency service workers go through.”

According to figures published on the Welsh government's website, the total number of casualties on all roads during Q1 of 2024 was 811 (16 deaths, 188 serious injuries and 607 slight injuries), down 17 per cent on the previous quarter (982) and 16 per cent lower than in the same quarter in 2023 (968). That final comparison is the most significant when considering the impact of widespread 20mph speed limits, the introduction of a default 20mph speed limit coming in September 2023 and increasing the approximate 870km of 20mph roads to 13,000km.

Host Julia Hartley-Brewer proceeded to say: “We all want to see fewer people killed and maimed on the roads, but it’s a trade-off. But why is this policy so unpopular in Wales?”

McCarthy replied: “Because there’s a massive disconnect between what the media have been saying and actually the outcomes of it. I assure you, as somebody who deals with this and as a cycling campaigner, the Daily Mail has raged a massive campaign against this, and I don’t understand why Ted Verity [Daily Mail editor] cannot look at what we have to look at and have empathy for the families whose lives are safe.”

“This is good news for Wales and what really should happen is these statistics say, ‘We should apply to Britain.’ Every single residential and rural area in Britain deserves safety.”

> "Far more pleasant for walkers and cyclists": 20mph speed limit analysis hailed "astonishing", with drivers' journeys just 45 seconds longer

In fact, just this month, a new road safety survey found that 60 per cent think that all roads throughout the city should have a 20mph speed limit, while 70 per cent of Londoners believed that more Low Traffic Neighbourhoods or liveable streets schemes should be introduced in the capital.