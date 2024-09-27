Family of teenage cyclist seriously injured in crash want world championships to continue, as organisers say they are “extremely concerned” about Swiss rider who remains in “very critical” condition

Sadly, since this story was published on Friday morning, the UCI has announced that Muriel Furrer has tragically died from the injuries sustained in Thursday’s crash.

The full story can read here:

Original story below:

The road world championships in Zurich will go ahead as planned today, the UCI has confirmed, after the family of an 18-year-old Swiss cyclist seriously injured in a crash during yesterday’s junior women’s road race told the organisers that they wished for the event to continue.

Switzerland’s Muriel Furrer is currently in a “very critical condition” in hospital after crashing heavily in wet conditions on the hilly circuit in Zurich, just north of her hometown of Egg, during the junior women’s road race on Thursday morning, won by Britain’s Cat Ferguson.

Furrer was taken to hospital by an emergency helicopter after suffering what has been reported as a serious head injury in the crash, and on Friday morning the UCI and the local organising committee said they remain “extremely concerned” about the 18-year-old’s condition.

In the update, the UCI also confirmed that today’s events in Zurich – which include four para-cycling races and this afternoon’s U23 men’s road race, where Britain’s Joe Blackmore is one of the pre-race favourites – will go ahead as planned.

While there has been little information revealed about what caused Furrer’s crash, the heavy downpours that characterised yesterday’s junior races in Zurich created treacherous, slippery conditions on the hilly, technical circuit and led to several spills.

Friday is expected to be much drier, with rain only forecast in the afternoon, towards the end of the U23 men’s race, though Saturday looks set to be consistently wet for the elite women’s race. The forecast for the elite men’s road race on Sunday, however, appears to be dry for the time being at least.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“The 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland, will continue according to the race programme,” the UCI said in a statement on Friday morning.

“The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), Swiss Cycling and the Local Organising Committee Zurich 2024 have agreed on this approach. The continuation of the event is taking place with the agreement and in accordance with the wishes of the family of Muriel Furrer. The family would like the 2024 UCI Road World Championships to continue as planned.

“Muriel Furrer’s health status remains very critical. The UCI, Swiss Cycling and the Local Organising Committee Zurich 2024 are extremely concerned.

“According to the programme, Men C1 and C2 will begin in para-cycling, followed by the competitions in the divisions Men T1-2 and Women 11-2. In the afternoon, the Men U23 will start from Uster to ride to Zurich for the UCI World Championships title.

“At present, there are still no established facts regarding how the accident happened. Investigations by the competent authorities are ongoing. For this reason, no further information can be given until further notice.”

Furrer during Thursday’s junior women’s road race in Zurich (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Furrer, a medallist at the Swiss junior road race, time trial, cyclocross, and cross-country mountain bike championships this year, was one of several riders to crash as the rain fell heavily during the junior women’s road race, which was won by Great Britain’s Cat Ferguson, who outsprinted Spanish rider Paula Ostiz and Slovakia's Viktória Chladoňová to secure her second rainbow jersey of the week following her time trial win on Tuesday.

Ferguson’s teammate Imogen Wolff was among those who crashed during the 73.5km race, falling off the road, before battling back to the front and eventually finishing sixth.

“Going up the first climb my front wheel got wiped out and it was off the side of a ravine,” Wolff said after the race.

“It felt like I was falling for quite a while. I spent a lot of the time on the back foot chasing. I’m just relieved that my injuries are only minor.

“Going off the side of a ravine, there’s nothing like that to put things in perspective. In that moment, I didn’t think I was going to get up, so to walk away with pretty minor injuries, and for Cat to take the win at the end is everything we hoped for.”

Everyone at road.cc wishes Furrer and her family all the best.