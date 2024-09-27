Cyclist who punched and killed pensioner during pavement cycling row, before “cowardly” trying to flee scene, jailed for five years

A cyclist has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison for punching and killing a pensioner who confronted him over riding his bike on the pavement.

The tragic altercation took place on the night of Thursday 24 August 2023 on Market Street in Bury, as 78-year-old retired engineer Michael Dawson left The Bank pub, where he had spent an evening singing karaoke.

As Dawson left the pub, 24-year-old Nathan Piling cycled by on the pavement, prompting the 78-year-old to call out to the cyclist and reprimand him for riding on the footpath.

According to Greater Manchester Police, Piling was “clearly angered” by Dawson’s interjection, and cycled over to the pensioner, placing his bike against some railings before confronting him.

A brief exchange of words took place, before Piling suddenly punched Mr Dawson in the head with such force that the 78-year-old had, the police said, “no opportunity to defend himself or break his fall before hitting the pavement and striking his head”.

Mr Dawson suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical state. Sadly, he failed to recover and died 11 days later on Monday 4 September.

In the immediate aftermath of the fatal punch, Greater Manchester Police said Piling “cowardly” attempted to flee the scene on his bike, but was chased by members of the public and ultimately intercepted by officers and arrested.

In police interviews, Piling refused to take responsibility for his actions, suggesting to officers that Mr Dawson struck him first and that he was only acting in self-defence.

However, CCTV footage and witness statements proved otherwise, and Piling was ultimately charged with manslaughter, before being found guilty at Minshull Street Crown Court and sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

“This was a completely unprovoked attack which sadly took the life of a gentleman who was just enjoying a night out,” Greater Manchester Police’s senior investigating officer Phillip Reade said in a statement following Piling’s sentencing.

“I am extremely grateful to those members of the public who came to Michael’s aid and helped to detain Pilling.

“It is very clear that Michael was a much-loved family man and very popular who will be missed by so many. We have zero tolerance against violence and will do everything we can to make sure the instigators are taken off the streets and placed before the courts.”

In a tribute to the retired engineer, his family paid tribute to a “loving great grandad” and “charismatic and kind man”, and said they have been left “devastated by the horrifying attack”.

“Michael Dawson, a Great Grandfather at 78 years of age was tragically taken from his loving family in August 2023,” his family said. “He was attacked by a 24-year-old when walking back to the tram to go home after a night out in Bury town centre where he had been doing karaoke. He suffered a severe trauma to the head and was rushed to hospital.

“When his family were first made aware of this incident the following morning they rushed to visit him at Salford Royal. Having been told that Michael had been attacked and had a severe injury to the brain, they never saw him wake up. He spent a number of days in critical care kept alive by machines but sadly never recovered. His friends and family are devastated.

“Mike was a loving great grandad and the head of his family. He was a charismatic, kind man who always put others first. His family were left devastated by the horrifying attack.

“His family said Michael would give the shirt off his back to a stranger in need, no questions asked. Michael was loved by his family, friends and neighbours, a keen walker, a member of several walking groups, and a keen karaoke singer travelling around with lists of songs to bring joy to people wherever he went.

“He will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends. People in the community continue to be saddened by the tragic news.”