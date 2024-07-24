Support road.cc

Live blog

Vigilante cyclist spends hours sweeping bike lanes… but others warn of council's "bully boy" response to "guerrilla maintenance"; Visma's Tour de France "Control Room" van on sale for €11k; Is Roy Keane a tyre extinguisher? + more on the live blog

Welcome to the Wednesday road.cc live blog — your one-stop shop to all the cycling news, reaction and general chit-chat, with Adwitiya as your host for the day
Wed, Jul 24, 2024 10:11
20
Vigilante cyclist spends hours sweeping bike lanes… but others warn of council’s “bully boy” response to “guerrilla maintenance”; Visma’s Tour de France “Control Room” van on sale for €11k; Is Roy Keane a tyre extinguisher? + more on the live blogVigilante cyclist cleaning up Belfast's cycle lanes (Twitter: @BelfastCyclist1)
09:08
“I can do it, why can’t those who get paid to maintain the city?”: Vigilante cyclist spends hours sweeping bike lanes… but others warn of council’s “bully boy” response to “guerrilla maintenance”

Imagine you cycle 11 miles to a city that you don’t live in, spend hours sweeping, picking litter and trimming grass edges off cycle lanes, and then having to worry about the council not being too happy with your work…

Sounds hardly believable, I know, but a cyclist from around Belfast has shared images of cleaning up the bike lanes and even chopping down the grass edges (don’t ask me how), but the real questions are, why does it have to be a random cyclist instead of the council who takes responsibility, and more importantly, how will the council react to it, and finally most importantly, do we now have to rely on this sort of “guerrilla maintenance”?

The Twitter account which goes by the name ‘Belfast Cyclist’ shared an image showing before and after of the entrance to Titanic Quarter railway station, captioning it: “An hours work. I can do it, why can't those who get paid to maintain the City do it and who holds them accountable?”

> "Thought I'd sort it out before a cyclist went through it!": Public-spirited local fills in pothole... council arrives an hour later to fix it

An hour and half later, the person shared a bunch of more images showing the Middlepath Street cycle lane as well as the underpass, both having been swept by the cyclist. They wrote: “Litter picked the greenway from Comber to Middlepath st… Might go for a spin on the tallbike after lunch”

The replies to the post were full of positive stuff, with people describing them a “legend’ and “inspirational”, however one person replied: “Wouldn’t be surprised if the council tries a bit of bully boy in response to this lol.”

Another person wrote: “Thanks! There's often litter and broken glass on that section and to be fair the council do seem to tidy it up fairly quickly, but the greenery doesn't get trimmed often enough in the summer,” to which the cyclist responded, defiantly may I add: “It's me that clears it up,” adding lots of pictures from many of his sweeping runs.

Looks like Belfast has found its cycling vigilante, the cyclist the city doesn’t deserve, but the cyclist the city needs…

12:42
Cav speaks Welsh!

I mean, it's not suprising that the Manx Missile speaks another Celtic language (I know one is Brythonic, and another's Goidelic), but it's nice to see Cav greet Welshman Stevie Williams in Welsh!

From my very limited knowledge of the language (don't ask me why), looks like Cav says: "Stevie - sut wyt ti heddiw?", or "how are you today?" 

12:09
You know the Tour de France is over when... pro teams start posting about their riders' hobbies

It's been three days since Pogačar soared to his third maillot jaune in Nice, Biniam Girmay gave Eritrea its first green jersey, Richard Carapaz doggedly held on to the mountains classification and became the first Ecuadorian to win the polka dot jersey and Remco Evenepoel also left his stamp on the Tour by winning the first white jersey for Belgium.

And while this live blog is a good way to fill the void left by all the ubercycling we so dearly miss, it's always a fascinating time to see how the pro teams and riders react to the Tour end.

So revelling in the post-Tour malaise is Derek Gee, the Israel-Premier Tech rider who secured 9th position in the general classification. His team has now posted a video updating on the Canadian's whereabouts and his "distinctive" hobby of birdwatching... is he our new Thibaut Pinot?

"I got into birdwatchin in August 2019 when we're doing an altitude camp in Colarado. There were a bunch of mountain birds I had never seen before and I was sitting out on an Airbnb balcony and started looking them up and started making a list, and then it became a hobby!" explains Gee in the video.

Bonus points to anyone who can come up with a cool nickname for Gee akin to Sepp Kuss' "Eagle of Durango". Hmm, Osprey of Ontario, anyone?

11:58
Grimsby going full 1984... Town where cyclist ordered to pay £1,150 to trial speakers playing 'no cycling' message every 15 minutes
Councillor Ron Shepherd at the site of town centre cycling ban (North East Lincolnshire Council)

In the latest attempts of one council to crack down on "anti-social behaviour", namely people cycling through parts of Grimsby town centre, a speaker system will play messages reminding residents that cycling is banned on certain streets.

> Town where cyclist ordered to pay £1,150 to trial speakers playing 'no cycling' message every 15 minutes

11:21
"Slash their tyres": Roy Keane outs himself as a Tyre Extinguisher!

Keano, my club's legend and apparently about to go down a cult classic here too?

Who knew the Irishman would be on this side of the apparent War on Cars, as he discussed illegal parking with Ian Wright, Jill Scott and Gary Neville on the amazing 'Stick to Football' podcast?!

> Cycling campaigners paint fake “free parking” signs on pavement to protest against “anti-social” illegal parking in Dublin… but drivers continue to park over painted signs

"What do you think of people who park, you know people who have a few quid and they have a nice car and they just park anywhere they want, on double yellows or disabled, and they just think I've got money, I can park where I want," says Keane. "And they just take the ticket off, yeah I can pay that... Rude that!"

Wright asks: "So what should we do about it?"

"Slash their tyres," answers Keane... Maybe he's familiar with the Tyre Extinguishers?

10:27
Tour de France pro slams "heavier" Look bike for poor performance, but Cofidis team unimpressed and point out same "cutting-edge equipment" has been ridden to numerous big Grand Tour wins
Guillaume Martin at 2024 Tour de France (ASO/Charly Lopez)

Guillaume Martin — the Cofidis climber who finished 13th at the Tour de France, 43 minutes down on Tadej Pogačar — had plenty of feedback about his team's equipment, arguing his Look bike was too heavy and that he would have performed much better if it was not "one kilo more than the UCI's permitted weight", and without a power meter or head unit due to him not wanting "to make my bike even heavier".

> Tour de France pro slams "heavier" Look bike for poor performance, but Cofidis team unimpressed and point out same "cutting-edge equipment" has been ridden to numerous big Grand Tour wins

09:38
Visma-Lease a Bike 'Control Room'
"Guess it didn't work": Visma-Lease a Bike selling its Tour de France 'Control Room' van on Facebook Marketplace for €11,000

Let's spare a thought for Visma-Lease a Bike, shall we? The team which conquered the world of pro cycling last year, winning all three Grand Tours marking an unprecedented moment in modern cycling history, has had quite the disappointing season by its standards.

Both the team's classics star Wout van Aert as well as two-time Tour champion and the only person who looked strong enough to give Pogačar a run for his money Jonas Vingegaard suffered heavy crashed early on, hampering not only their season but also much of their Tour de France training and preparation, yet somehow the two managed to make it Florence for the Grand Départ.

While Van Aert would like to forget this Tour as quickly as possible, Vingegaard, despite being "almost on the verge of death" in his own words, did manage to take the fight to Pogačar for a brief period of time, until the Slovenian went superhuman and run away with the yellow jersey, even pipping Visma's Jorgensen in the breakaway to what could have been his maiden stage win in a bitter blow.

In the end, the Dutch team only came back from Nice with one stage win, when Vingegaard trumped Pogačar in a two-up sprint on stage 11, and thus wrapping up by their standards, a dismal season so far.

> Is this pro cycling or Mission Impossible? Visma-Lease a Bike launch Control Room, the “first-ever command centre in cycling”

However, even before the Tour started, one of the talking points for Visma had been its Mission Impossible-style 'Control Room' van, a “command centre” to monitor cyclists’ performances, analyse data and make tactical decisions destined to take the data analysis side of the sport to its extremes.

Fans were quick to take shots at the van, with the UCI also getting involved, dropping its dreaded email confirming that the sport's governing body is "carrying out verifications to ensure that the setup put in place by the team is compliant with the regulatory framework in force".

Now, eagle-eyed fans have spotted that the van is up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, if you've got €11,000 that is... 

"Guess it didn't work..." Ouch.

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Latest Comments

 