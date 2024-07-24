Vigilante cyclist spends hours sweeping bike lanes… but others warn of council’s “bully boy” response to “guerrilla maintenance”; Visma’s Tour de France “Control Room” van on sale for €11k; Is Roy Keane a tyre extinguisher? + more on the live blog

Imagine you cycle 11 miles to a city that you don’t live in, spend hours sweeping, picking litter and trimming grass edges off cycle lanes, and then having to worry about the council not being too happy with your work…

Sounds hardly believable, I know, but a cyclist from around Belfast has shared images of cleaning up the bike lanes and even chopping down the grass edges (don’t ask me how), but the real questions are, why does it have to be a random cyclist instead of the council who takes responsibility, and more importantly, how will the council react to it, and finally most importantly, do we now have to rely on this sort of “guerrilla maintenance”?

The Twitter account which goes by the name ‘Belfast Cyclist’ shared an image showing before and after of the entrance to Titanic Quarter railway station, captioning it: “An hours work. I can do it, why can't those who get paid to maintain the City do it and who holds them accountable?”

I can do it, why can't those who get paid to maintain the City do it and who holds them accountable ? pic.twitter.com/M5fSUBnYnD — Belfast Cyclist (@BelfastCyclist1) July 21, 2024

An hour and half later, the person shared a bunch of more images showing the Middlepath Street cycle lane as well as the underpass, both having been swept by the cyclist. They wrote: “Litter picked the greenway from Comber to Middlepath st… Might go for a spin on the tallbike after lunch”

The replies to the post were full of positive stuff, with people describing them a “legend’ and “inspirational”, however one person replied: “Wouldn’t be surprised if the council tries a bit of bully boy in response to this lol.”

Another person wrote: “Thanks! There's often litter and broken glass on that section and to be fair the council do seem to tidy it up fairly quickly, but the greenery doesn't get trimmed often enough in the summer,” to which the cyclist responded, defiantly may I add: “It's me that clears it up,” adding lots of pictures from many of his sweeping runs.

Looks like Belfast has found its cycling vigilante, the cyclist the city doesn’t deserve, but the cyclist the city needs…