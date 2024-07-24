Vigilante cyclist spends hours sweeping bike lanes… but others warn of council’s “bully boy” response to “guerrilla maintenance”; Visma’s Tour de France “Control Room” van on sale for €11k; Is Roy Keane a tyre extinguisher? + more on the live blog

Let's spare a thought for Visma-Lease a Bike, shall we? The team which conquered the world of pro cycling last year, winning all three Grand Tours marking an unprecedented moment in modern cycling history, has had quite the disappointing season by its standards.
Both the team's classics star Wout van Aert as well as two-time Tour champion and the only person who looked strong enough to give Pogačar a run for his money Jonas Vingegaard suffered heavy crashed early on, hampering not only their season but also much of their Tour de France training and preparation, yet somehow the two managed to make it Florence for the Grand Départ.
While Van Aert would like to forget this Tour as quickly as possible, Vingegaard, despite being "almost on the verge of death" in his own words, did manage to take the fight to Pogačar for a brief period of time, until the Slovenian went superhuman and run away with the yellow jersey, even pipping Visma's Jorgensen in the breakaway to what could have been his maiden stage win in a bitter blow.
In the end, the Dutch team only came back from Nice with one stage win, when Vingegaard trumped Pogačar in a two-up sprint on stage 11, and thus wrapping up by their standards, a dismal season so far.
> Is this pro cycling or Mission Impossible? Visma-Lease a Bike launch Control Room, the “first-ever command centre in cycling”
However, even before the Tour started, one of the talking points for Visma had been its Mission Impossible-style 'Control Room' van, a “command centre” to monitor cyclists’ performances, analyse data and make tactical decisions destined to take the data analysis side of the sport to its extremes.
Fans were quick to take shots at the van, with the UCI also getting involved, dropping its dreaded email confirming that the sport's governing body is "carrying out verifications to ensure that the setup put in place by the team is compliant with the regulatory framework in force".
Now, eagle-eyed fans have spotted that the van is up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, if you've got €11,000 that is...
"Guess it didn't work..." Ouch.
Had a sarcastic comment from the driver or passenger when crossing on a zebra
"thanks mate"
in my head "yep, thanks for not killing me" as I complete the crossing.
I'm not going to thank someone for stopping when they are required to. Total car brain to frame it as though drivers are doing peds a favour when they stop at a zebra.
I hate it when that happens - as you say, they are supposed to stop so why would you thank them for obeying the law? "Thank you so much for not burgling my house" "Thank you for not stabbing me" etc etc
I reckon this is the other way round though. It's like the burglar sarcastically saying "thanks, mate" when he sees you locking your door when you leave your house.
Or is the driver criticising the ped for not thanking the driver for stopping?
Bike Rack Saves Pedestrians in Crash on Busy Brooklyn Street
https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2024/07/22/bike-rack-saves-pedestrians-in-cr...
If the driver has a long record of recklessness, then I'm surprised that either the police or his insurance company don't stop him from driving. Are they just waiting for someone to die before taking action?
Optimistic to think they'll take action after someone dies.
The insurance company might well do so if they're hit with a multi-million dollar lawsuit from the victim's family
I'd be surprised if they had insurance
Still good that the journalist wrote about the driver causing violence, and not the car having an accident.
I beg to differ:
"The white Hyundai involved in the crash has been nabbed 10 times by city speed- and red-light cameras since Oct. 10, 2023, city records show."
The van advert clearly has to be a spoof, not only would €11,000 be ridiculously cheap for a 2024 model (don't know the exact type but it looks pretty similar to a Transit, which is €38,000 new) but the fact that the mileage is listed as 3498 km, the exact distance of this year's Tour, is a bit of a clue.
I reckon you're right, it can't be real. The van is a VW Crafter, they start at £50k, so easy €55k minimum price new.
€11,000 is the prize money for a stage win at this year's tour.
In that case, whichever troll made this ad clearly did their research before posting... And I'm all here for it
Genius.
Well done that man/woman/other
There is a bloke who does the same around here: more power to him.
It did make me laugh the other day however when I saw him out cycling to his next "job" with a chainsaw attached to his bikes back panniers. I wonder if he gets many close passes?
The nearest I get to what the Belfast Cyclist does, is that if there are low hanging branches on the cycle path I use to commute then I will
usuallyoften stop and saw them off (I've got a multitool with a saw blade, which lives at the bottom of my bag).
Chainsaw ? probably going to watch a TDF stage.
If he fancies some extra work in Suffolk,theres plenty to do whilst our council are merely assessing what to do about it.
The cycle lane is the bit on the right of the pic
Agree. Give them a gold star.
Most councils (including Shropshire) are so cash-strapped that path and pavement maintenance is a very long way down the list of priorities.
But "vigilante" ?!? Come on road.cc, you know better than that!
Was Guillaume Martin's Look 795 Blade RS really a whole kilo over the UCI weight limit? Cycling Weakly rated the 7.48kg review bike highly in their recent Race Bike of the Year group test.
Extra points for tallbike - presumably that's also good for a spot of pruning or replacing the bulbs in the street lighting *?
* Just joking! Obviously paths and cycle paths away from the main roads don't need expensive stuff like lighting for social safety!