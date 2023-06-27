“How to not die at the Foot of the Walk – A Guide”: Cyclists slam “misleading, death trap” layout on notorious cycle lane; Attack the traffic! Thomas Voeckler to voice driving navigation app during Tour de France + more on the live blog

Weird zig-zag designs, ridiculously slender ‘unicycle’ lanes on bends, seemingly ubiquitous parked cars, dodgy bus stops with no space for waiting passengers, cyclists, or pedestrians, poor surfaces, and confusing junctions – Edinburgh’s Leith Walks appears to have it all when it comes to questionable cycling infrastructure.

> Cycle lane notorious for parked cars "urgently" needs bollards, councillor warns "genuine concern" of fatality

The latest head scratching section of Scotland’s most talked-about bike lane to generate some online discussion – thanks to an astonishingly detailed mega-thread on Leith Walk’s ills posted by Edward Tissiman – appears at the Foot of the Walk, featuring what Edward astutely described as a “HGV/cyclist blender”:

💀HGV/cyclist blender. This misleading layout at FotW could see a cyclist end up under a left turning lorry. See thread below this tweet for more: pic.twitter.com/NNYr7jb1Gx — Edward Tissiman (@edtiss) June 23, 2023

“This misleading layout could see a cyclist end up under a left turning lorry,” Edward tweeted, before posting a petrifying video to support his claim (though in this particular case, it would have been a left-turning bus driver)…

This video emphasises just how dangerous the Foot of the Walk is to cyclists. Disaster averted in this case due to alert cyclists and an observant Lothian buses driver. pic.twitter.com/ETWGQz2XK2 — Edward Tissiman (@edtiss) June 25, 2023

The junction from the cyclist’s perspective doesn’t appear any more convincing:

Shocking and so dangerous, i bet there's loads of near misses and brakes jammed on at this location. — Michael (@MTB_Cycler) June 26, 2023

This is absolutely insane! First thought watching it is that you don't get long on the lights to cross the road... then I realised that's not a dedicated set of lights for cyclists. Insane! — JoeC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JoeCrofts) June 26, 2023

Though local cyclist Dave McCraw reckons he has a solution:

"How to not die at the Foot of the Walk: a guide" coming soon pic.twitter.com/5Sis1pGYpo — Dave McCraw (@david_mccraw) June 26, 2023

The junction, branded a “death trap” by cyclists on Twitter, has been described by thread-starter Edward as the “single biggest problem with Leith Walk at the moment”, while cycling campaign group Spokes said they have raised the “ongoing danger” with the city council on several occasions.

Thanks @edtiss Agreed, very real ongoing danger, with the lights allowing motor traffic &🚲to turn across each other Our planning group has raised it several times with officers & cllrs, including very recently We are told the signals team looking at it Urgent action needed! pic.twitter.com/UlhlMDOd26 — Spokes CycleCampaign (@SpokesLothian) June 26, 2023

Ah, Leith Walk – when will it ever end?