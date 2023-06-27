Support road.cc

Live blog

“How to not die at the Foot of the Walk – A Guide”: Cyclists slam “misleading, death trap” layout on notorious cycle lane; Attack the traffic! Thomas Voeckler to voice driving navigation app during Tour de France + more on the live blog

Four days to go, four days to go… The Tour de France is fast approaching and Ryan Mallon is hoping he can just about contain his excitement on Tuesday’s live blog
Tue, Jun 27, 2023 10:18
41
“How to not die at the Foot of the Walk – A Guide”: Cyclists slam “misleading, death trap” layout on notorious cycle lane; Attack the traffic! Thomas Voeckler to voice driving navigation app during Tour de France + more on the live blogFoot of Leith Walk (Edward Tissiman, Twitter)
08:07
Foot of Leith Walk (Edward Tissiman, Twitter)
“How to not die at the Foot of the Walk – A Guide”: Cyclists slam “misleading, death trap” layout on notorious cycle lane

Weird zig-zag designs, ridiculously slender ‘unicycle’ lanes on bends, seemingly ubiquitous parked cars, dodgy bus stops with no space for waiting passengers, cyclists, or pedestrians, poor surfaces, and confusing junctions – Edinburgh’s Leith Walks appears to have it all when it comes to questionable cycling infrastructure.

> Cycle lane notorious for parked cars "urgently" needs bollards, councillor warns "genuine concern" of fatality

The latest head scratching section of Scotland’s most talked-about bike lane to generate some online discussion – thanks to an astonishingly detailed mega-thread on Leith Walk’s ills posted by Edward Tissiman – appears at the Foot of the Walk, featuring what Edward astutely described as a “HGV/cyclist blender”:

“This misleading layout could see a cyclist end up under a left turning lorry,” Edward tweeted, before posting a petrifying video to support his claim (though in this particular case, it would have been a left-turning bus driver)…

The junction from the cyclist’s perspective doesn’t appear any more convincing:

Though local cyclist Dave McCraw reckons he has a solution:

The junction, branded a “death trap” by cyclists on Twitter, has been described by thread-starter Edward as the “single biggest problem with Leith Walk at the moment”, while cycling campaign group Spokes said they have raised the “ongoing danger” with the city council on several occasions. 

Ah, Leith Walk – when will it ever end?

09:19
Thomas Voeckler claimed the polka dot jersey in the Tour
“First time in my adult life I’ve wished I could drive”: Thomas Voeckler set to be the voice of popular driving navigation app during Tour de France – but not everyone’s happy

In one of the more bizarre announcements to come out this week in the lead-up to Saturday’s Grand Départ – and in news that will certainly delight French female motorists of a certain age – the Tour de France announced this morning that Thomas Voeckler will provide the voice of popular motoring navigation app Waze during this year’s race.

Which, if we know anything about Tommy V, will mean that over the next month drivers in France will be excitedly advised to slow down to a crawl before accelerating sharply, then told to weave erratically across the road, blaring their horn and sticking their tongue out at passing pedestrians in the process, while running out of fuel within touching distance of home.

(Sure that’s just a normal day’s driving in the UK, I hear you cry.)

The news that the darling of the French public for over a decade is on hand to make driving a much more pleasant and enjoyable experience has excited more than a few cyclists, with cycling writer Tom Owen noting on Twitter that this is the “first time in my adult life I’ve wished I could drive”.

Thomas Voeckler copyright PhotoSport International.jpg

The man, the myth, the sat nav voice provider

However, others are less impressed with the Tour’s latest partnership with something motoring-related.

“Waze is the app that enables speeding drivers to cut through quiet neighbourhoods, where kids are normally playing on bikes,” wrote cycling activist Harry Gray.

> Waze called out for directing drivers onto closed roads in parks

Back in 2021, you may recall, The Royal Parks publicly contacted the sat nav software app, which is a subsidiary of Google, to stop them from directing motorists down closed roads in parks.

The charity tweeted Waze with a screenshot that showed a route directing drivers through Richmond Park, which is a renowned hotspot for cyclists in the English capital.

Perhaps Tommy Voeckler was just looking to hang out with his mates?

16:12
Comment of the Day: Ridiculous Sat Nav voices, Dave Z edition

Just when you thought having Tommy Voeckler direct you around the country would be bonkers enough, apparently – and this is the first time I’d heard of this – Tour de France stage winner and original member of JV’s Crazy Gang, Dave Zabriskie, once lent his zany American voice to a Garmin sat nav sometime in the late 2000s or early 2010s, according to road.cc reader SimoninSpalding.

800px-David_Zabriskie.jpg

“My now ancient (and redundant) Garmin sat nav came with a voucher to download a free ‘premium’ voice for it,” Simon says.

“To give you an idea how long ago this was, I turned down Simpsons characters and heaven knows what else to be guided by then Garmin rider Dave Zabriskie. Even after five years of driving around with it he still had the capacity to make the whole family laugh.

“The built in Toyota lady I now rely on has never made me laugh.”

I really hope it came with a moustache you could stick to the dashboard…

15:21
Toronto elects ‘bicycle mayor’ Olivia Chow

Olivia Chow has made history today, becoming the first ever Chinese-Canadian mayor of Toronto and ending over a decade of conservative rule in the city.

Oh, and she’s also a massive cyclist who doesn’t even have a driving licence. Very cool.

The 66-year-old – who spoke in the run-up to the election about the need to create more cycling infrastructure in order to support Vision Zero – was notably up against right-wing anti-cycling candidate Anthony Furey, who even made removing all bike lanes on Toronto’s major roads a key part of his campaign.

> Protesters call for protected bike lane to be removed… by blocking it and forcing cyclists into traffic

Chow’s victory, then, is a welcome one for all of Toronto’s residents who want to get around the city safely on their bikes.

Can we now have even more cycling politicians, please?

14:47
Tour de France race director’s car (ASO)
Le Tour does Cars, Part Two

After Tommy Voeckler was confirmed this morning as the voice of driving app Waze for the next month, the Tour de France has now marked the 20th anniversary of its partnership with support vehicle supplier Škoda with an insight into life behind the wheel at Le Tour.

Because what better way to celebrate the start of cycling’s biggest and most famous race than talking about gearboxes and dashboards?

“The switch to automatic gearboxes has really simplified the driving from inside a cycling race, especially for uphill portions,” says former two-time French time trial champion Gilles Maignan, who now drives the Tour race director’s famous ‘red car’.

“Also, the dashboard on the Superb shows exactly how many kilometres you have driven to the first decimal, which is very important in a cycling race to know how far you are from the finish.

“We have recently switched to hybrid vehicles which allows me to be in electric mode between the Fictive Start and Real Start of each stage, which is appreciated by the riders who have to stay right behind me on this section.”

To be fair, as anyone stuck in fumes on the commute will know, that is handy.

Tour de France race director’s car (ASO)

Asked if he needs to adhere to any speed limits, Maignan says: “Yes, we cannot go over 50 mph (80 km/h) except for the downhills if a rider is catching up to me. However, the main rule imposed by the UCI is that we cannot go over 12mph (20km/h) faster than the speed of riders.”

Maignan also added that the feeling of driving a car at the front of the Tour is very different to the four times he raced it on his bike.

“It changes a bit from back when I was a rider,” he says. “I have an important responsibility to lead out the best riders on the biggest professional cycling race in the world and my job is to help Christian Prudhomme ensure a safe race for everyone, including the spectators.”

Alright, that’s enough stories about the Tour and cars for one day…

14:11
The only Tour de France preview you need to read (if you like Strava)

Fill your boots, number nerds…

The best Tour de France pros to follow on Strava

> The best Tour de France pros to follow on Strava

Goes to show that even for half of the Tour de France peloton, it doesn’t count if it’s not on Strava…

13:43
The Magna CARta Defence: Driver tries to get out of speeding conviction… by quoting medieval laws

This one’s not strictly a cycling story, but it is funny.

According to a press release sent to us today by Warwickshire Police (so you know it’s going to be good), a motorist was handed six points on his licence, along with fines and charges amounting to over £1000, earlier this month after failing to provide information about the identity of the driver in relation to a speeding offence.

After the owner’s vehicle was caught at 58mph in a 50mph zone last December, the 28-year-old was sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution requiring him to confirm who was behind the wheel.

But instead of ‘fessing up, the historically-minded motorist decided to send several documents quoting medieval laws and customs – including Clause 39 of the Magna Carta, which guarantees freedom from arbitrary punishment without due process – and, bizarrely, demands for millions of pounds.

Freeman of the land document re speeding offence June 2023 (Warwickshire Police)

Not sure what Pope Innocent III would make of that ‘defence’, mind you…

“Let me be clear, all drivers on UK roads are subject to the statutory requirements of the Road Traffic Act, Warwickshire Police’s Dave Valente said in a statement. “This includes driving licences, vehicles being MOT’d, insured and taxed. It also means complying with the speed limit, and the consequences of failing to do so.

“Drivers who respond with extensive demands based on ancient medieval customs, will not evade prosecution.”

Good to know.

However, Valente also noted that this reliance from law-breaking drivers on medieval rights and charters is, oddly, on the increase in the UK.

“Unfortunately this is not a one off case,” he said. “We have noticed an increase in those who quote this type of material, to avoid the consequence of a speeding offence. 

“This driver found out the hard way, trying to avoid a speeding prosecution could cost them a lot more than responding in accordance with the Road Traffic Act.”

12:59
Scenes!
12:13
2022 Tour de France Femmes Annemiek van Vleuten © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd) - 1
Double Treble is on for Annemiek Van Vleuten as Movistar announce Giro Donne squad

Annemiek van Vleuten’s final season as a pro hasn’t been the smoothest one so far.

However, the 40-year-old’s (let’s call it tactically astute) victory over Demi Vollering at the Vuelta Femenina in May means that she’s still on course to win the Vuelta-Giro-Tour triple for the second year running.

And as Van Vleuten herself has noted, with the Vuelta stepping up to become a proper, week-long race for 2023, pulling off the grand tour treble this summer would even eclipse her historic feat from last year.

But with Vollering and SD Worx looking so ominously strong during the spring – and only a badly timed nature break away from the win at the Vuelta – things won’t be so easy for the legendary Dutchwoman.

2022 TDFF annemiek van vleuten stage 7

Which is why Movistar have selected a very strong line-up to ensure that Van Vleuten retains her title at the upcoming Giro Donne, in what would be her fourth career triumph at the Italian race and part two of a possible pre-retirement stage racing treble.

Recently crowned German road race champion Liane Lippert, who looked strong throughout the spring classics, will join the world champion in Chianciano for the opening prologue of the tough nine-day race on Friday, along with Paula Patiño, Floortje Mackaij, Sara Martín, Aude Biannic, and Sheyla Gutiérrez.

11:39
How much slower is a gravel bike on the road?

Ah, the eternal question (okay, the question of the last few years) finally solved by Jamie…

> How much slower is a gravel bike on the road? Testing a road bike vs a gravel bike for speed

To answer the question posed in the video, I’d be getting dropped duringthe group ride on both bikes, so it hardly matters, if I’m honest…

11:15
A new kind of anti-cycling bingo: Tour de France Netflix doc gets glowing review from Spectator writer “ideologically opposed to bicycles” and “infuriating, car-impeding, road-hogging cyclists”

While Netflix’s much-discussed Tour de France series has generated some intense debate within cycling circles over whether it was any good or not (a less intense, more gently rambling version of this debate can be found on the latest episode of the road.cc Podcast), it seems to have gone down well with the kind of right-wing writers for whom anti-cycling bingo is a daily pastime, believe it or not.

In the weekend’s Spectator – fresh from warning drivers about “vigilante cyclists” – James Delingpole submitted a glowing review, titled ‘Netflix has struck gold’, of Unchained, which he praised for its portrayal of the riders’ sheer toughness, the iconic scenery, the relatable personalities, the sport’s idiosyncratic traditions, and its exhilarating action.

(Though I would say that the series hasn’t improved Delingpole’s tactical analysis – note the reference to Tom Pidcock’s decision “to do most of his overtaking on the downhill sections”.)

2022 TdF Tom Pidcock ineos descending stage 12 CORVOS SWpix

Good overtaking there, Tom...

In any case, the series, Delingpole says is “making me warm to cycling” – but only the elite, Tour de France riding type of cyclists, not us commoners.

And he can’t resist throwing in a few anti-cycling bingo classics to make his point, either.

“I’m ideologically opposed to bicycles for all the obvious reasons,” he writes. “Still, after watching a few episodes of Tour de France: Unchained, I’ve softened my position slightly.

“Say what you like about those infuriating, car-impeding, road-hogging cyclists but the ones who participate in the big international races don’t half have some balls.”

Cheers James.

Maybe that’s the answer – after all these years of being abused for “riding like we’re in the Tour de France”, perhaps, thanks to Netflix, the one way to gain the respect of anti-cycling motorists is to, you know, look like we’re riding the Tour de France…

10:54
Renewed appeal over time trialist killed in dual carriageway collision

Cheryl Tye was killed when she was hit by the driver of a blue Citroën Dispatch van while competing in the East District 50-mile time trial championship on the A11 in Norfolk last year. Norfolk Police has this week made a renewed appeal for information and witnesses in relation to the fatal collision.

A11 near Roudham (Google Maps)

Read more here: > Renewed appeal over time trialist killed in dual carriageway collision

10:33
Sprint trains reunited, part two?

Not sure how Fabio would feel about Mørkøv taking on the Geraint Thomas role during this year’s Tour, if I’m honest…

10:04
2023 Alaphilippe dauphine win A.S.O_Billy_Ceusters
Julian Alaphilippe returns to Tour de France as part of powerful Soudal Quick-Step team

Speaking of charismatic, swashbuckling French superstars, Julian Alaphilippe will make his return to the Tour de France this Saturday, where he and his Soudal Quick-Step team will be hoping for another scintillating start on the difficult Basque roads.

The double world champion missed out on selection for the 2022 Tour, with Soudal Quick-Step building their team around sprinter Fabio Jakobsen, in the middle of a difficult year plagued by crashes, illness, and injury.

But Alaphilippe – who has won six stages at the Tour during his career, as well as winning the mountain jersey in 2018 and finishing fifth overall and holding the yellow jersey for 14 days at the epic 2019 edition – seemed to have returned to something approaching his old, sparkling self at this month’s Critérium du Dauphiné, where he won a stage and finished tenth on GC.

Fabio Jakobsen Tour de France Stage 2 (A.S.O. Pauline Ballet)

Jakobsen takes an emotional win on stage two of last year’s Tour (A.S.O. Pauline Ballet)

The 31-year-old will be joined in Bilbao by Jakobsen, who will hope to add to his maiden stage win last year, lead-out supremo Michael Mørkøv, and powerhouses Kasper Asgreen, Rémi Cavagna, Tim Declercq, Dries Devenyns, and last year’s opening TT winner Yves Lampaert.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

