“How to not die at the Foot of the Walk – A Guide”: Cyclists slam “misleading, death trap” layout on notorious cycle lane; Attack the traffic! Thomas Voeckler to voice driving navigation app during Tour de France + more on the live blog

This one’s not strictly a cycling story, but it is funny.
According to a press release sent to us today by Warwickshire Police (so you know it’s going to be good), a motorist was handed six points on his licence, along with fines and charges amounting to over £1000, earlier this month after failing to provide information about the identity of the driver in relation to a speeding offence.
After the owner’s vehicle was caught at 58mph in a 50mph zone last December, the 28-year-old was sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution requiring him to confirm who was behind the wheel.
But instead of ‘fessing up, the historically-minded motorist decided to send several documents quoting medieval laws and customs – including Clause 39 of the Magna Carta, which guarantees freedom from arbitrary punishment without due process – and, bizarrely, demands for millions of pounds.
Not sure what Pope Innocent III would make of that ‘defence’, mind you…
“Let me be clear, all drivers on UK roads are subject to the statutory requirements of the Road Traffic Act, Warwickshire Police’s Dave Valente said in a statement. “This includes driving licences, vehicles being MOT’d, insured and taxed. It also means complying with the speed limit, and the consequences of failing to do so.
“Drivers who respond with extensive demands based on ancient medieval customs, will not evade prosecution.”
Good to know.
However, Valente also noted that this reliance from law-breaking drivers on medieval rights and charters is, oddly, on the increase in the UK.
“Unfortunately this is not a one off case,” he said. “We have noticed an increase in those who quote this type of material, to avoid the consequence of a speeding offence.
“This driver found out the hard way, trying to avoid a speeding prosecution could cost them a lot more than responding in accordance with the Road Traffic Act.”
This is a culture thing - we can't have nice things because a significant proportion of the population don't care about stuff....
The best GoPro seems to have about 2hs 30. Hardly amazing compared to the 5hrs plus that Cycliq and Drift offer....
Hey, c'mon. It's time you embraced the 15 minute cities concept. It's inevitable. Ditch the motor. Get some fresh air... The future is green.
Perhaps they're hoping for trial by combat but the participants have to turn up in the vehicle used at the time?
In the meantime, I'm enjoying the future now with my Lynskey titanium bike, which is a dream to ride, and it cost a whole lot less than the 3D one!
I went for the Ribble CGR AL back in 2019, and no regrets. I wanted something that could do everything I wanted and it fit the bill then and still...
It really is. I avoid it if I can because the traffic is awful, people intentionally make it harder for me to use the side of the road despite...
...
Yes, https://granfondodailynews.com/2022/06/30/time-trial-competitor-killed-b... which is why the appeal was made on the anniversary of Cheryl's...
Oh my god! I've just seen the GCN show with the lead scientist on talking about the actual test that was conducted, bit of a joke if you asked me....