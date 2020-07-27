Thug claiming to be police officer 'used car as a defensive weapon' against cyclists; Bike gets 'stolen back'; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

Today I’ve never felt so unsafe on a bike before, caused by an apparent off duty Kent Police officer. From my perspective. Woman and man in car with kids in the back shout at my partner and I as we cycle on a road two abreast (rule 66 Highway Code) — Chris Hall (@chrishallrides) July 26, 2020

Ultra-endurance cyclist Chris Hall posted the disturbing account to his Twitter page yesterday. claiming that the man and a woman had children in the car and continually shouted abuse at Mr Hall and his partner for riding two abreast. The man claimed he was an off-duty police officer, and reportedly gave his name and badge number. Mr Hall continued in the Twitter thread:

"Woman and man in car start shouting at us out the window to ride single file. Instantly feel threatened and let them go past and carry on. Car then stops in the road to continue shouting at us. Man threatens us using car as a weapon steering us towards the pavement...

"...Continually threatens us to stop claiming he is a police officer. Partner and I are feeling incredibly under threat as the car is being used as a weapon to force us single file and to make us stop at the side of the road. Car turns in on us and doesn’t indicate at a junction.

"Eventually we are forced to pull over. Man gets out the car and with an incredibly raised voice threatens to arrest me as I didn’t listen to him once he said he was a cop. I asked for him to show me his badge and he didn’t have it but said he would go home and get it.

"To which I said ok. He didn’t go home. His wife continually shouted at my partner stating we were reckless and dangerous stating she was also a police officer. Raising her voice at both of us. I continually reminded him of rule 66 of the Highway Code. He argued we were cycling...

"...In a dangerous manor and should be single file. Eventually after having the man and wife shout at us for about 20 minutes and after them using their car as a defensive weapon on us, they left: my partner in tears and me very shaken my the whole event.

"If this is how you train your officers, @kentpoliceroads I'd be happy to help in how this can be seen as intimidating to a person. I’d also like some clarification on what we did wrong.

"My partners a relatively new cyclist and has recently started trying to take it more seriously, having just purchased a new bike. Riding two abreast is a way to help with her confidence on London and Kent’s roads which quite frankly are unsafe for cycling.

"I have the car registration number, officer’s name and eventually he gave me his badge number. I’m now done with cycling in London and the South East. I think I’ll be moving out of London soon or maybe even to a country where cycling is part of their culture.

"I think I’ve covered everything. The officer probably has a different story to tell of the incident but simply a vehicle should never be used to intimidate someone as a weapon. We are both incredibly shaken by it all."

Good morning Chris, would it be possible to give us a follow so we can send you a DM. Thank you. — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) July 27, 2020

Sorry to read about this and hope you are both ok. If you want to email me a little bit more (including details you took and where it took place) I’ll see if there is anything we can do to assist: contactyourpcc [at] kent.police.uk — Matthew Scott PCC (@matthewinkent) July 26, 2020

Both Kent Police and Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott have replied to Mr Hall, and road.cc has asked for more details.