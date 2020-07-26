Four arrested after horrific Leicester hit and run

Leicestershire Police have arrested four people, three of them on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, after a cyclist was run over from behind by a motorist in a hit-and-run crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It has subsequently emerged that the victim, a man aged in his 50s who was seriously injured in the collision in St John, near the Foxhunter roundabout, was a police officer who had not long beforehand finished his shift at the force’s headquarters in Enderby.

CCTV of the crash captured from a nearby property, which road.cc has seen but is unable to share, shows one driver overtaking the cyclist, who is riding in the inside lane, safely.

But another motorist – driving an Audi RS3 and travelling much faster, in the same lane as the cyclist – hit him from behind, while undertaking the other car, and then failed to stop.

While we cannot share the footage, we can say that it is horrific footage to watch, and we have been told that it has been sent to police.

Leicestershire Police say that they are providing “full support” to the family of the victim, who remains in hospital undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

On Saturday, four people were arrested in connection with the incident – two men, aged 22 and 30, and a woman, aged 33, all of Leicester, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and a 36-year-old man, also from Leicester, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have since been released under investigation while police continue their investigation.

Police have subsequently located the vehicle involved.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins said: “We have had a number of members of the public assisting us with information in relation to this collision and for that, we are extremely grateful.

“This very much helped us with the progression of our enquiries yesterday including locating the suspected vehicle.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the collision or the vehicle involved to make contact with us if you have not already done so. If you happened to be in the area during the early hours of this morning, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area which could assist this investigation, please do get in touch.

“I am keen to speak to the driver and any passengers of the dark-coloured vehicle mentioned which was in the area at the time of the collision.

“From initial enquiries I do believe occupants of this vehicle at the time will have witnessed the incident and will have information which will help our investigation.

“If you were in this vehicle, please do get in touch and speak with us so that we can see if you can help us in any way.”

Superintendent Adam Slonecki added: “Our thoughts remain with our colleague involved in this incident and with his family and we continue to provide full support to them.

“We also continue to have welfare support in place for the officer’s colleagues in force and are providing regular updates.

“My thanks go to all officers and staff who have worked tirelessly on this investigation across the weekend. The investigation is very much continuing and their enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

“As DS Hawkins has said, thank you also to all the members of the public who have assisted us with the investigation so far. If you do have any information and have not yet spoken to police, please make contact with us.”

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 73 of 25 July. You can also report online.

