New website shows live data on travel times by bike and car in Oxford

Oxfordshire County Council has launched an experimental website that tracks cars, bikes and people across Oxford in real-time. The hope is that oxbike.co.uk will show how quick and easy it is to get around the city by cycling.
The data is being collected by Vivacity Labs via sensors installed at 60 locations. Artificial intelligence logs and classifies passing transport throughout the day.
The site features a map highlighting transport hotspots; a chart indicating estimated travel times for various modes of travel; a current breakdown of transport types; and historical patterns.
At the time of writing (lunchtime on Saturday) it was showing similar travel times for cycling and driving along four ‘key commuter corridors’.
One imagines this will skew in favour of cycling during rush hour periods.
Councillor Yvonne Constance, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet member for environment, told The Herald: "Oxbike is a welcome contribution to our travel and transport work as a county and will enable the council and partners to understand the journey data much better.
"This will play a particularly important role as the council looks to expand and develop an upgraded cycling infrastructure amid the recovery from the pandemic and as we look to implement ways to cut emissions and wider transport plans including bus gates for Oxford."
Llewelyn Morgan, head of the innovation hub at the council, added: "There has been a lot of expectation of the benefit of connected vehicles, which are now becoming prevalent on our roads.
"Oxfordshire is committed to be at the forefront of this through enabling applications that benefit our communities.
"This project will develop an important application by connecting data with smart infrastructure to help improve our knowledge of road use and safety on the road for all users."
Doesn't seem to be correct https://www.ft.com/content/79772697-54e4-32c9-96d7-5c1110270eb2
It's changing from red to green. You can see from the side view that the lights are red for the crossing traffic, and from the backwards view that...
I don't know, but I imagine that would certainly impair their driving ability.
Google maps has perfectly serviceable bike routing for the UK on it for anything under a 3-4hr ride where your battery will last. £15 for a mount...
I used to be a long time user of conti tubes but the removable cores have left me stranded before after using up all my Co2 and having to borrow...
Well, the frameset's now ordered after a chinwag with Mark himself, so build can begin soon. Already collected a sizeable pile of booty/bits so...
And the relevance of this? (presuming it's true)...
I think the backup was offsite, but obviously they had nowhere to restore to....
Thanks, I am not sure if that meant that the two competitions, season and purist are being reset to zero and a new season? That would be my...
I'm not really bothered and I would just give them time to track the problem down and eradicate it, but I do have to say I was surprised that...