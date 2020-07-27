Back to news
H106-20ManonBike2

Police appeal to find bike of cyclist in London hit-and-run in which pedestrian died

Met issue fresh appeal and say rider abandoned bike before running away from scene
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Jul 27, 2020 15:04
The Metropolitan Police have appealed for help in finding a bike abandoned by a cyclist shortly after the rider collided with a pedestrian, who died in hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident happened at around 17:05 hours on Friday, 3 July on Bow Road, E3, near Thames Magistrates' Court.

The pedestrian, 72-year-old Peter McCombie, pictured below, was taken to hospital in with serious head injuries and passed away there on Saturday, 11 July.

Peter McCombie via Met Police

No arrests have been made and police have released three images of a man whom they wish to interview in connection with the incident.

Bow Road cyclist via Met Police

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden, who is in charge of the investigation, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident that has left a family devastated and the person responsible has still not yet come forward.

“This man cycled off from the scene, but from photos we can see he abandoned his cycle and then ran off.

“If anyone knows the location of this bike please tell us, it is vital evidence. Any information you can give, even if it is just the street where you saw him, could be crucial.

“I am also asking anyone who in the area at around 5pm on Friday, 3 July and who witnessed this collision, or the events immediately prior to and after the collision to contact the police.”

She added: “Finally, I continue to appeal directly to the cyclist involved – please come forward to assist this investigation but, more importantly, to provide answers to the victim’s family who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one.”

Mr McCombie’s sister, Christine, said: “It is hard to put into words the effect losing Peter has had on our family.

“It is incredibly difficult to process his death especially in these circumstances when we know that the person involved has not come forward.

“I would ask the cyclist personally, please speak to police. Please do the right thing, for Peter and our family. In our position I know you would want the same,” she added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 020 8597 4874 or 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting reference Cad 5779/03Jul.

Alternatively, they can contact the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Bow Road cyclist via Met Police 2

 

Bow Road
collision with pedestrian
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

