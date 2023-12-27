Support road.cc

Live blog

"He should have pushed me even harder": Cyclocross rider apologises after Mathieu van der Poel shoves him out the way... because he was taking mid-race selfie with a fan; Dave Brailsford spotted at Man Utd win as Ineos deal nears + more on the live blog

It's an unidentifiable day between Christmas and 2024 (anyone know which?)... Dan Alexander will be putting down the Baileys temporarily to bring you your a post-Christmas live blog...
Wed, Dec 27, 2023 09:53
9
09:22
"He should have pushed me even harder": Cyclocross rider apologises after Mathieu van der Poel shoves him out the way... because he was taking mid-race selfie with a fan

Mathieu van der Poel and Puck Pieterse won the Boxing Day cyclocross in Gavere yesterday, however much of the post-race discussion has centred, not on their dominant mud-taming abilities, but the Dutchman's shove of a fellow rider on the third lap...

And while some seemed to enjoy Van der Poel's apparent win-at-all-cost, stop slowing me down, attitude towards the lapped rider Felipe Nystrom, others have labelled it unnecessary, overly aggressive, and deserving of a penalty.

A key bit of context is the explanation for why Nystrom was there in the first place. No, he wasn't just lapped, accidentally oblivious to Van der Poel's storming approach from behind due to the noise of the crowds, but instead... because he was taking a selfie with a supporter...

Spanish pro cyclocross and road rider Felipe Orts Lloret addressed the discussion around the video, saying: "I appreciate and respect Felipe's effort but any reaction from Van der Poel would be justified. The race is the race and anyone who is not competing in it cannot prevent the first person from going where they need to."

And on the whole, the fans who took to social media to share their views agreed...

Nystrom later told Belgian news outlet Sporza about the incident, his embarrassment and guilt obvious, the 40-year-old urging people against blaming Van der Poel, saying the race winner should have "pushed me even harder", and even going as far as to say he is ending his season early because "I have to bear the consequences of my actions".

"I feel terrible," he said. "It was 1,000% my fault what happened there. Mathieu had to push me — it should have been even harder. I was in the way and I feel very bad about it.

"I am concerned that Mathieu may receive hate messages. Some people tell me I'm stupid, but others say Van der Poel was mean and didn't have to push me. It's horrible that he would experience a negative impact from a situation I put him in. I wish that I could look Mathieu in the eye and say how sorry I am.

"I don't really deserve to be here. I had a dream and I achieved it, but my mistake on Tuesday is too big for me to continue. Normally I would have had the [financial] means to continue until the World Championships. But now I'm just going to leave next week.

"I'm going to give the other Costa Rican (Joseph Ramirez, ed.) one last push in Hulst and then he has to take over the torch. I have to bear the consequences of my actions, I have disappointed people."

14:14
Sir Dave Brailsford hit with the full force of ranty ex-footballers' wrath...

It's quite amusing seeing Sir Dave Brailsford, a near ever-present figure within professional cycling for longer than a decade, suddenly come onto the radar of the footballing world... cue meltdown from pundits and former professionals...

Saunders wasn't the only one... Paul Merson laying into Dave B during Sky Sports' Boxing Day coverage, and concluding that " you've got to get football people in – in my opinion – and work with football people".

"The first thing they’ve got to sort out is the recruitment," he said. "I’m not sure about the man coming in, the cycling man... It didn't work with (former England rugby coach) Clive Woodward at Southampton. I think you've got to get football people in – in my opinion – and work with football people. This is a big football club.

"They've got to start performing. At the moment they are all over the place. They're rotten. I'm not being horrible there."

No pressure then...

13:24
Confession of an e-biker...

Fesshole, if you're not already acquainted, is the anonymous confession cesspit of the internet, usually filled with tales of sexual misadventure or family troubles, or sometimes both. Today, however, cycling's on the agenda...

12:43
Anyone get anything good for Christmas?

road.cc reader Petras B sent us this picture of their bike chain coaster from Links By Annette...

Chain coaster (Petras B/Email)

 Apparently they've got a few interesting handmade items from used bike parts.

11:30
"I read that he apologises, but that's not even necessary... everyone makes a mistake sometimes": Mathieu van der Poel responds to Felipe Nystrom's apology hopes he will "not give up his dream"
Mathieu van der Poel cyclocross shove

Mathieu van der Poel has spoken to Sporza this morning to address the incident during yesterday's cyclocross...

"I know Felipe Nystrom's story and have sympathy for him," he said. "Yesterday, however, he gave me a fright. I initially thought he had pulled over to let me through, until he suddenly wanted to leave when I was at the same height. I pushed to keep myself straight and not hit his bike.

"I read that he apologises, but that's not even necessary. I wasn't angry with him either. Felipe made an error in judgement and that can happen. Everyone makes a mistake sometimes. He should certainly not give up his dream for that. I hope he stays here and continues to complete his planned programme."

11:19
Tesla's Cybertruck inspires Olympic medallist to design futuristic e-bike trailer (+ video)
Tesla Cybertruck-inspired e-bike trailer (YouTube)

10:36
Dave Brailsford spotted at Man Utd win as Ineos deal nears

Manchester United's 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa was attended by the man touted to be heavily involved with the Premier League giants once a deal for investment from Ineos goes through...

Manager Erik ten Hag told the Amazon TV cameras pre-match that Brailsford "wants to work with us, we want to work with him. I am looking forward to it" and the familiar face was then snapped in the stands at Old Trafford. 

"I think it's very positive," Ten Hag added after the game. "This group has a lot of experience in sport at the highest level, so it will be very good for Manchester United."

Not everyone has followed Brailsford's rise through the British Cycling, Team Sky and Ineos ranks however...

 United came from behind to overhaul a two-goal deficit at half-time, winning the Boxing Day clash 3-2... cue marginal gains talk...

And of course... 

10:25
Five Cool Things at Christmas 2023: Show us your cycling-related gifts for the chance to win some cycling schwag!
roadcc xmas 2023

10:05
"Some of the craziest crowds I have seen at a race today, but also some of the most dangerous": Cameron Mason calls for more measures to prevent cyclocross crowds affecting the race

That's 6,000 more than who watched the Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Fulham yesterday afternoon, however the festive party atmosphere was not without issues. British rider Cameron Mason said the crowds were the "craziest I have seen at a race" but that it spilt over to "some of the most dangerous".

"Some of the craziest crowds I have seen at a race today, but also some of the most dangerous. Fans leaning over the barriers, looking the wrong way and impeding the riders. Double barriers needed at most points of the track to keep the fans back and to stop them affecting racing," he said.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 54 min ago
0 likes

Well, this is some kind of shit Xmas day present:

https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/bristol-bike-shop-owner-distraught-8999572

Quote:

A Bristol bike shop was broken into on Christmas Day. At around 3.30pm thieves reportedly made their way into Bikemaker, on West Street in Old Market, and stole up to £10,000 worth of items.

Avatar
Capt Sisko | 1 hour ago
2 likes

17,000 fans at cyclocross etc - But we Brits can't watch it as some knob at Disney has pulled the plug on GCN.

Avatar
Cupov replied to Capt Sisko | 1 hour ago
0 likes

it was on eurosport

Avatar
Velophaart_95 replied to Cupov | 59 min ago
0 likes

Yeah, there's been a lot of mis-information about this. If you were already a Eurosport subscriber, then there was no issue. It's the same as before - no change.

 

However come June annd the time to re subscribe, I suspect it won't be £39.99 for the year.......

Avatar
mark1a replied to Capt Sisko | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Capt Sisko wrote:

17,000 fans at cyclocross etc - But we Brits can't watch it as some knob at Disney has pulled the plug on GCN.

Disney??

Avatar
Velophaart_95 replied to mark1a | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Disney/ WarnerBros - owners of Discovery/Eurosport.

Avatar
mark1a replied to Velophaart_95 | 40 min ago
0 likes

Velophaart_95 wrote:

Disney/ WarnerBros - owners of Discovery/Eurosport.

Disney does not own those and is unrelated to WB. 

Avatar
Capt Sisko replied to mark1a | 29 min ago
0 likes

https://discoverysports.com/

 

 

Avatar
mark1a replied to Capt Sisko | 13 min ago
0 likes

Capt Sisko wrote:

https://discoverysports.com/

Yep - still not DISNEY.

