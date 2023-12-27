"He should have pushed me even harder": Cyclocross rider apologises after Mathieu van der Poel shoves him out the way... because he was taking mid-race selfie with a fan; Dave Brailsford spotted at Man Utd win as Ineos deal nears + more on the live blog

Mathieu van der Poel and Puck Pieterse won the Boxing Day cyclocross in Gavere yesterday, however much of the post-race discussion has centred, not on their dominant mud-taming abilities, but the Dutchman's shove of a fellow rider on the third lap...

¡QUÍTATE DE AHÍ! 🤣 Van der Poel en modo bestia quitando del camino al tico Felipe Nystrom #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ti2UV0V053 — Camilo Uribe (@Uribecycling) December 26, 2023

And while some seemed to enjoy Van der Poel's apparent win-at-all-cost, stop slowing me down, attitude towards the lapped rider Felipe Nystrom, others have labelled it unnecessary, overly aggressive, and deserving of a penalty.

I don’t think there was much need for that Mathieu… if anything it looks overly aggressive https://t.co/KWtMpEi9aT — Peter. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🚴‍♂️(he/him/his) (@PBCycleWrites) December 26, 2023

A key bit of context is the explanation for why Nystrom was there in the first place. No, he wasn't just lapped, accidentally oblivious to Van der Poel's storming approach from behind due to the noise of the crowds, but instead... because he was taking a selfie with a supporter...

Spanish pro cyclocross and road rider Felipe Orts Lloret addressed the discussion around the video, saying: "I appreciate and respect Felipe's effort but any reaction from Van der Poel would be justified. The race is the race and anyone who is not competing in it cannot prevent the first person from going where they need to."

And on the whole, the fans who took to social media to share their views agreed...

Am I the only one who thinks that this is not aggressive at all and that it's a pure reflex to avoid a fall? — Jimi Hendrix (@jimi_on_zwift) December 26, 2023

Clowning around with the fans while the race leader is coming through is unacceptable… Fan favorite or not pay attention while getting lapped! — Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) December 26, 2023

A rider not paying any attention to his surroundings nearly takes out the leader of this race. No, it wasn't aggressive. It was a natural reflex to stay on his bike. — James Talks Cycling (@JamesTalksSport) December 26, 2023

Nystrom later told Belgian news outlet Sporza about the incident, his embarrassment and guilt obvious, the 40-year-old urging people against blaming Van der Poel, saying the race winner should have "pushed me even harder", and even going as far as to say he is ending his season early because "I have to bear the consequences of my actions".

"I feel terrible," he said. "It was 1,000% my fault what happened there. Mathieu had to push me — it should have been even harder. I was in the way and I feel very bad about it.

"I am concerned that Mathieu may receive hate messages. Some people tell me I'm stupid, but others say Van der Poel was mean and didn't have to push me. It's horrible that he would experience a negative impact from a situation I put him in. I wish that I could look Mathieu in the eye and say how sorry I am.

"I don't really deserve to be here. I had a dream and I achieved it, but my mistake on Tuesday is too big for me to continue. Normally I would have had the [financial] means to continue until the World Championships. But now I'm just going to leave next week.

"I'm going to give the other Costa Rican (Joseph Ramirez, ed.) one last push in Hulst and then he has to take over the torch. I have to bear the consequences of my actions, I have disappointed people."