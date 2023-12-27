Government touts Frog Bikes as post-Brexit "success" story, just months on from company blaming Brexit "friction" for £500,000 losses

Frog Bikes, the bicycle brand for pint-sized people, has been featured in a press release from the Department for Business & Trade (DBT) that aims to highlight the opportunities open to British manufacturers post-Brexit. It’s not the most attention-grabbing news from the department over the festive period – today’s news that wine can be sold in 568ml ‘pint’ measures clearly claims that prize, but it does give a glimpse into how UK bike businesses are having to adapt to today’s trading environment.

The children’s bike company, which has its head office in Ascot, Berkshire and manufacturing plant in Pontypool, south Wales, has spoken in previously published reports accompanying its accounts filed at Companies House of the impact the UK’s decision to leave the European Union had on its business, and its co-founder said in 2020 that in the first two months after the Withdrawal Agreement came into effect early that year, Frog Bikes incurred Brexit-related costs of £250,000.

> Brexit cost bicycle business £250,000 in two months

And earlier this year, reported pre-tax losses of £530,476 for the year to February 2022, the company blamed continued “friction” post-Brexit for it being in the red.

> Ongoing Brexit “friction” blamed as Frog Bikes reports £500,000 losses

But in the DBT press release published on Christmas Eve under the heading, Children around the world enjoy British-made gifts this Christmas, Frog Bikes was featured as one of three businesses capitalising on an export market for toys and bikes that the government department says is worth £640 million a year.

According to the press release, “Australia, New Zealand and Japan are just some of the countries snapping up British-made products, with around £36 million of toys exported to these countries in 2022. Thanks to our FTAs it’s even easier for people in those countries to buy world-class British products.”

It went on to highlight the future benefits of the UK’s recent agreement to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major trade bloc in the Indo-Pacific.

“Joining CPTPP means that over 99 per cent of current UK goods exports, including toys and bikes, to CPTPP members will be eligible for tariff-free trade.”

Minister for international trade, Greg Hands, said: “The UK is world-renowned for its high-quality products and manufacturing prowess, so it’s no surprise the UK is one of Santa’s biggest workshops, with British-made presents flying off the shelves to fill stockings around the world.

“I’m delighted our post-Brexit trade agreements are making it easier for British companies to help Santa check off Christmas lists in Australia and New Zealand this year.”

That’s great news for kids on the other side of the world who may have received gifts this year from British firms including Dr Zigs, which makes “sustainable bubbles” and teddy bear manufacturer Merrythought, which like Frog Bikes were featured in the press release, although absent from the government release was any mention of the world’s biggest trading bloc located rather closer to home.

“Our journey at Frog Bikes has been one of constant evolution and expansion. We envision expanded exports to countries like Singapore and Canada, anticipating the benefits of CPTPP,” said Jerry Lawson, described in the DBT press release as the company’s “Chief Frog and Export Champion.”

He continued: “The support from DBT and the Welsh Government has been invaluable, solidifying our presence in Norway and facilitating our US launch in 2016.

“As we continue to leverage these opportunities and collaborations, Frog Bikes remains committed to fostering fair trade agreements, protecting local manufacturing, and ensuring sustainable practices within the cycling industry,” he added.

The DBT says that exports make up 45 per cent of sales at Frog Bikes, and that “with over 50 countries already on their exporting list, they plan to expand sales to CPTPP countries ahead of the deal coming into force.”

We have approached Frog Bikes for a comment.