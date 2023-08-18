"It takes one lunatic to do you real harm": Cyclists raise safety concerns about filming drivers; Spectator column labels cargo bikes as "dangerous"; Cycling in the rain, London edition + more on the live blog

A video posted by the anonymous Twitter user called 'Cars on camera', which frequently shares footage of dangerous drivers, has sparked a debate: To what lengths do you go to film and report such behaviour, and when should you prioritise your own safety?

The latest video filmed in Harrow shows a Volvo driver on the phone passing the cyclist. Oh, and the car had tinted front side windows, which if you didn't know, are illegal in the UK.

Serious crimes need serious action from police forces@MetCC haven’t responded to this submission despite…

-Use of mobile phone

-Illegal tints

-Hit and run

-Due care and attention

-Red light jump …and what’s in the @Lidl bag?@MPSHarrow @MPSHarrowHill Filmed in Harrow pic.twitter.com/QTclTDaSrE — Cameras are everywhere 📸 (@CarsOnCamera) August 17, 2023

At the next traffic light, the cyclist draws up to the driver and peers close to the raised windows, and voila, "Phone's still on his lap," says the cyclist out loud.

What follows seems out of a movie, or a video game — like one of the cutscenes. A hasty tap on the window to shoo the cyclist from the bewildered, agitated driver, who reacts as if he's got something very important to hide (mind you, in his Lidl bag).

He steps on the pedal, veers to his left and intends to zoom past, jumping the red light. But another car shows up on his left, and he drives into the side of that vehicle, before reversing and then going past the cyclist and the other drivers from the right-hand side.

The incident has left cyclists concerned, with many warning the cyclist to maintain caution, especially when the drivers start reacting in a defensive way and even try to make a run for it.

When I watched this clip back, the first

thing that struck me, was how much danger you were potentially in. Please be careful, it just takes one lunatic like that to do you some real harm. Your life is more important than catching drivers on their phones. Be careful. — 20means20 (@CitizenUddin) August 17, 2023

Good job, but please be careful. Some of those guys can become very aggressive. — PhoneKills (@phonekills) August 17, 2023

One person said that they have even stopped filming because of aggression from the drivers, including verbal abuse and close passes.

However, Mike van Erp, or Cycling Mikey, who has made a name for himself by reporting drivers on their phone or committing other traffic offences, seemed to disagree. He said: "I'm not sure that's the right approach. Doing that will only mean more of this behaviour."

I'm not sure that's the right approach. Doing that will only mean more of this behaviour. — CyclingMikey the Unspeakable (@MikeyCycling) August 17, 2023

Mikey, to many cyclists, you are a role model.

However, I think you should be highlighting the dangers that cyclists could face as well as the positives from filming drivers using their phones. I think we both know it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. — 20means20 (@CitizenUddin) August 17, 2023

While others suggested to continue reporting but not engage with the drivers, regardless of the situation. "You never know what type of person you might encounter. Just keep quiet, don’t gesture , calm down and carry on," wrote one user.

So should cyclists continue filming and reporting offences, or take more caution and reduce interactions? What do you think is the best course of action in such scenarios? What would you do? Let us know in the comments...