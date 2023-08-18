Support road.cc

Live blog

"It takes one lunatic to do you real harm": Cyclists raise safety concerns about filming drivers; Spectator column labels cargo bikes as "dangerous"; Cycling in the rain, London edition + more on the live blog

Finally, the weekend! Adwitiya is on the road.cc live blog hot seat this Friday, bringing you all the silly cycling news from the silly cycling world
Fri, Aug 18, 2023 10:04
20
"It takes one lunatic to do you real harm": Cyclists raise safety concerns about filming drivers; Spectator column labels cargo bikes as "dangerous"; Cycling in the rain, London edition + more on the live blogPhone-using driver reacts aggressively (Twitter: CarsOnCamera)
09:45
Mobile-phone using driver with tinted windows reacts aggressively to cyclist recording him, sparking debate of how dangerous is filming motorists

A video posted by the anonymous Twitter user called 'Cars on camera', which frequently shares footage of dangerous drivers, has sparked a debate: To what lengths do you go to film and report such behaviour, and when should you prioritise your own safety?

The latest video filmed in Harrow shows a Volvo driver on the phone passing the cyclist. Oh, and the car had tinted front side windows, which if you didn't know, are illegal in the UK.

At the next traffic light, the cyclist draws up to the driver and peers close to the raised windows, and voila, "Phone's still on his lap," says the cyclist out loud.

What follows seems out of a movie, or a video game — like one of the cutscenes. A hasty tap on the window to shoo the cyclist from the bewildered, agitated driver, who reacts as if he's got something very important to hide (mind you, in his Lidl bag).

He steps on the pedal, veers to his left and intends to zoom past, jumping the red light. But another car shows up on his left, and he drives into the side of that vehicle, before reversing and then going past the cyclist and the other drivers from the right-hand side.

> Near Miss of the Day 844: Driver insists cyclists who film motorists are asking to be hit

The incident has left cyclists concerned, with many warning the cyclist to maintain caution, especially when the drivers start reacting in a defensive way and even try to make a run for it.

One person said that they have even stopped filming because of aggression from the drivers, including verbal abuse and close passes.

However, Mike van Erp, or Cycling Mikey, who has made a name for himself by reporting drivers on their phone or committing other traffic offences, seemed to disagree. He said: "I'm not sure that's the right approach. Doing that will only mean more of this behaviour."

While others suggested to continue reporting but not engage with the drivers, regardless of the situation. "You never know what type of person you might encounter. Just keep quiet, don’t gesture , calm down and carry on," wrote one user.

So should cyclists continue filming and reporting offences, or take more caution and reduce interactions? What do you think is the best course of action in such scenarios? What would you do? Let us know in the comments...

09:06
"Wait until it starts raining!"

"Wait until it starts raining!" It's never a dull day to watch London cycling commuting scenes.

08:12
"An accident waiting to happen?": Spectator column labels cargo bikes as "dangerous" and making it "hell" for motorists to drive

I was honestly having a difficulty picking the lead quote from this Spectator column, there are so many of them to choose from!

It's titled "The dangers of cargo bikes", asking readers to "just look at the way they’re designed", and followed by a picture of an elegant, practical, and clean mode of transport. I don't see any danger? Oh, right, but they make the roads "hell" for motorists.

Written by Jake Wallis Simons, the article starts off by describing a cargo bike as a "monumental pain in the arse", and occupying that "infuriating twilight zone between bicycle and motor vehicle", but going no faster than 8mph.

Blubrake ABS e-cargo bike

According to Simons, cargo bikes either piloted by "smug yet very stressed parents" or "hipsters with ironic facial hair, retro clothing, flexible sexuality and a heavily-worn social conscience".

"This means hell for motorists," he goes on to write. But just a couple words later, drops the innocent fallacy most writers of such columns make: "as a cyclist myself..."

Ah well, there we go. The piece continues to delve into more motorist victim-playing, essentially veiled as anti-cycling jugulars: "Must they now accommodate bicycles that take up the space of a car?"

Finally, we get to the point of the article: Remember, the dangers of cargo bikes? But before we get to that, Wallis admits to have written a piece for Sunday Telegraph (yep) back in 2012, about using tricycles and cargo bikes for the school run.

In the piece, the apparent dangers only receive a passing mention. And now in the latest Spectator column, the writer confesses there was an incident that didn't make it into the previous feature: an incident where he got carried away with the speed of the cargo bike (I thought they didn't go faster than 8mph?), hit a bump and saw four children stuffed in the convoy box jump "two feet" in the air and then land into the box again.

That seems a pretty huge anecdote to skip out of the article about you testing cargo bikes?

When you guide the contraption gondola-like into the traffic, the box with the children inside noses out first. Surely it would be very easy for a stressed-out motorist with limited visibility to shear it off one Monday morning. The words ‘accident’ and ‘waiting to happen’ come to mind."

So are cargo bikes "accidents waiting to happen" because they are designed poorly and are an inherent safety risk, or is it the drivers who the writer assumes is skilled enough to drive safely?

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes writes about science, tech and the environment. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him riding his bike on the scenic routes, fighting his urge to stop pedalling and click photographs (apparently not because he's bonking).

