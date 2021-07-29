Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Jeremy Vine hits back at London taxi news site demanding registration plates on bikes; Syrian cyclist Ahmad Wais on representing the Refugee Team at Tokyo 2020; Viral illness forces Ineos pro to take a break + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander will be keeping you up-to-date with the live blog while trying to dry out from last night's biblical commute...
Thu, Jul 29, 2021 09:02
1
London ride linked to anti-knife crime campaign (screenshot from TaxiLeaks Twitter video)
09:35
Ineos Grenadiers pro Laurens De Plus to take a break from competition after viral illness diagnosis

Laurens De Plus is to take a break from cycling while he recovers from a viral illness. Ineos Grenadiers announced the news in a brief statement, saying they worked hard to diagnose the problem and the rider has their full support.

The Belgian has hopped across a few of the biggest teams in the sport, starting his career with Quick-Step, before a couple of years across the Dutch border with Jumbo-Visma. The 25-year-old joined Ineos Grenadiers at the start of the season on a three-year deal and had been touted by some as the possible long-term replacement for Dylan van Baarle in the Ineos Tour de France mountain train.

"The first job for me is to rest, then get back to physical activity step by step. The team will help me with regular meetings and medical checks to monitor how I am getting on over the next few months. Thankful for the incredible support by Ineos Grenadiers," De Plus wrote on Twitter. 

09:17
Syrian cyclist Ahmad Wais on representing the Refugee Team at Tokyo 2020

This is what the Olympics is all about...Syrian cyclist Ahmad Wais took on the big boys in the time trial yesterday, finishing 38th, 13 minutes off Primoz Roglic's time, but still with a strong average speed of 38.6km/h for the rolling 44.2km course. The 30-year-old rides for the Kuwait Pro Cycling Team and prepped for the Games with the Tour of Estonia. Forget the result, anyone with an Olympics on their CV gets kudos from me...

07:47
Jeremy Vine hits back at London taxi news site calling for registration plates on bikes

Taxi Leaks, 'London's no1 Taxi news website/blog', tagged Jeremy Vine in this video from the weekend of a crowd of people riding through the capital in a ride-out, thought to be linked to an anti-knife crime campaign. "Time for registration plates on all bikes", Taxi Leaks wrote, tagging Vine, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman, Deputy Mayor of London for Transport Heidi Alexander and the Mayor of London himself, Sadiq Khan.

Vine got back to Taxi Leaks, replying: "They're kids on bikes. I wouldn't do it, but they aren't a danger to anyone else and probably not even to themselves. Stop, let them go, and be happy that they are not all racing Subaru Imprezas at 50mph. The only dangerous thing in this film is the motor vehicle."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments