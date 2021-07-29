Jeremy Vine hits back at London taxi news site demanding registration plates on bikes; Syrian cyclist Ahmad Wais on representing the Refugee Team at Tokyo 2020; Viral illness forces Ineos pro to take a break + more on the live blog

Laurens de Plus is set for a break away from his bike after being diagnosed with a viral illness. The team has worked hard alongside Laurens to diagnose the illness and we are all behind him in his recovery. Please join us in sending him your best wishes 👇 — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) July 28, 2021

Laurens De Plus is to take a break from cycling while he recovers from a viral illness. Ineos Grenadiers announced the news in a brief statement, saying they worked hard to diagnose the problem and the rider has their full support.

The Belgian has hopped across a few of the biggest teams in the sport, starting his career with Quick-Step, before a couple of years across the Dutch border with Jumbo-Visma. The 25-year-old joined Ineos Grenadiers at the start of the season on a three-year deal and had been touted by some as the possible long-term replacement for Dylan van Baarle in the Ineos Tour de France mountain train.

"The first job for me is to rest, then get back to physical activity step by step. The team will help me with regular meetings and medical checks to monitor how I am getting on over the next few months. Thankful for the incredible support by Ineos Grenadiers," De Plus wrote on Twitter.