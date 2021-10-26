Near Miss of the Day 648: Quick-thinking cyclist grabs 4x4’s registration number after driver pulls out on him for second time in a week

A quick-thinking cyclist grabbed a vehicle’s registration details after the same driver pulled out on him at the same location for the second time in a week – resulting in the motorist being sent on a driver education course.

On the second occasion the rider, road.cc reader Andy, made sure he turned his handlebars round to follow the vehicle as the motorist drove away, capturing the registration plate in his footage.

The sound of squealing brakes can clearly be heard as Andy slammed the anchors on as the driver pulled out on him in September last year on a country rode close in East Carlton, a village located just to the north of Leeds-Bradford Airport.

He told us: “The driver of this Kia Sportage pulled out on me from the same junction a week earlier and told me to f**k off when I spoke to her. Unfortunately I didn’t get her registration number.

“The second time, a week later, I remembered to turn the camera to get the registration and submitted to West Yorkshire Police online portal.

“The driver received an educational course for driving without consideration for other road users,” he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling