Fed up community builds pop-up bike lane; Police appeal after hit-and-run driver with cycle rack leaves cyclist unconscious; Giro organiser bites his tongue; Highland Trail 550 record smashed on a singlespeed; Car ownership data + more on the live blog

WHAT!? It looks like @WgtnCC contractors will rip out Wellington's newest bike lane. How is THAT safe? @CyclingActionNZ @CycleAwareWgtn pic.twitter.com/ikSsSDeQPD — Patrick Morgan (@patrickmorgan) May 24, 2021

I'm sure a few of our readers can relate to this community in Wellington, New Zealand, who were so fed up with having inadequate cycling infrastructure...they built it themselves. Volunteers from Cycle Wellington built the pop-up segregated lane on the Adelaide Road, a busy route for cycle commuters.

However, pictures shared on social media by Cycling Action Network spokesperson Patrick Morgan showed their new lane being disassembled by the council who blocked the route with the wooden planters installed to separate cyclists from traffic. Cycle Wellington then hit back by simply moved them back before taking the boxes away with the promise of more new lanes coming soon. Morgan told RNZ they plan to keep their activism going.

"We're fed up with the council talking for years and years about improving cycling and doing so little," he explained. "We can build these pop-up bike lanes anywhere, today we're back in Berhampore, next week who knows where we'll be. This is going to keep happening until the council commits to delivering safe streets.

"Last week was road safety week, unfortunately two cyclists died last week because we've been too slow to build safe streets. Our message to the council is pull your finger out, do what you say you're going to do and deliver a safe cycling network within 10 years."

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said that while the group's cause was understandable, the segregation was dangerous. "We just want to have an adult conversation and say 'look, we know what you're frustrations are all about', but as an organisation that's in charge of keeping the roads safe, we can't let this keep going on," he said.