Could this be the 2022 Pinarello Dogma F14 Disc? New bike spotted at the Giro

Fausto Pinarello visited Team Ineos on the Giro d’Italia rest day and he was riding what looks to be a new bike. What could be a new Pinarello Dogma F14 Disc features very subtle changes compared to the existing Dogma F12 Disc. We’re also wondering as to whether the Dogma will still be made in the rim-brake form and would that finally spell curtains for rim brakes in the pro peloton?

The new bike was first spotted by BiciSport and they have picked out the main differences between the bike that Fausto is riding and the current Dogma F12.

Firstly, there is a minor change on the down tube just below where the bottle cage sits. On the current model (above), the top of the tube dips before the top of the water bottle and then dips again just below it. On this new model, the tube rises instead of falling at the point underneath the bottle cage.

We saw that Pinarello sought to aero optimise the area around the bottle cage on the down tube of its Dogma F10 so they could be trying to further this with the small change.

The second change that was spotted on this bike comes at the junction on the seat stays and the seat tube. The shape is slightly more angular and the stance is just a little wider. While our first thought was that more marginal aero gains were being searched for by the Pinarello engineers, there is also the possibility that this is a move to accommodate wider tyres.

First launched in May of 2019, the Pinarello Dogma F12 is available in rim brake and disc brake form. With so many 2021 road race bikes switching to being disc brake only platforms, could we see Pinarello going the same way?

A move away from rim brakes would mean that the Pinarello-sponsored Ineos Grenadiers would have to switch over to disc brakes. The team is the only World Tour setup that doesn’t yet use disc brakes, so it would certainly be a significant change.

Should the new bike do away with rim brakes, it will have to be buildable to a weight that will still be competitive in the high mountains as Ineos’ switching to Lightweight’s wheels suggests that even the current F12 rim brake bike isn’t the lightest.