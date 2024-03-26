“Not one single helmet…”: Motorists slam cycling “people carrier” image as “needlessly putting your family in danger”; “Why is the right at war with cyclists?” asks Guardian columnist – as GB News launches latest anti-cycling poll + more on the live blog
It’s Tuesday, it’s Holy Week (Flemish Cycling Holy Week, that is), and Ryan Mallon’s back in the hot seat for more cycling updates and opinion on the live blog
Be afraid, be very afraid: Tadej Pogačar heads to altitude to prepare for Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Giro d’Italia
After completely decimating the field at the Volta a Catalunya last week, winning four of the race’s seven stages and beating second-placed Mikel Landa by almost four minutes, Tadej Pogačar is ready to knuckle down for some hard altitude training in Sierra Nevada, in a bid to boost the already ludicrous form he’s shown in 2024.
His week in Catalunya, meanwhile, was utterly devastating, turning the Volta’s tough mountain stages into glorified training rides and even bagging that iconic final stage in Barcelona in the sprint (while sparking a wave of social media debates on whether such domination is boring for fans).
Of the nine race days he’s started in 2024, the Slovenian’s results have been: 1, 3, 2, 1, 1, 25, 31, 1, 1 (and you can throw in the Volta’s GC and points and mountains classifications too).
And now, rather frighteningly for his rivals, Pogačar is belatedly joining the altitude party – one already attended by Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, and Primož Roglič this season – for some intensive training high in the mountains ahead of his next big goals: a bid to regain his crown at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and a first ever crack at the Giro d’Italia, the first phase of his Giro-Tour double attempt.
“I’m going to Sierra Nevada today. I stay there for almost three weeks, and then to Belgium, one week of a little rest, and then after, the preparations for Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the last preparations for the Giro d’Italia itself,” the 25-year-old told RTV SLO.
“This start to the season and the performance shows that I am in great shape and on track for the Giro-Tour. I already confirmed my good form at Strade Bianche and Sanremo, but this was a very different course [in Catalunya]. Lots of climbs and descents. The whole week was extraordinary, not only for me but for the whole team.
“I’m in better shape, at least when it comes to feeling good on the bike. I’ve taken another step forward to enjoy my bike even more, and I go out every day with a smile on my face. I don't mind doing intervals. It’s not all about the numbers, it’s also about feeling really good.”
Be afraid, be very afraid…
11:27
Are dirt and debris-filled cycle lanes set to become a thing of the past? Motorised Bike Lane Sweeper trialled in US and Canada
Here on the live blog, I’ve lost count of the number of times we’ve featured cycle lanes – often located right beside pristine roads – filled with branches, dirt, and debris (oh, and plenty of potholes and parked cars too), as part of our ongoing, never-ending series, ‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes?’
But one of the many reasons used for the often depressing state of protected bike lanes – that sweeper vehicles are too wide to clear them properly – may soon be a thing of the past, in the US and Canada at least, after cyclists Pierre Lermant and Cedric Eveleigh worked together to create the Bike Lane Sweeper, a device towed by a bike sweeping up and collecting debris.
“Although we are lucky in the Bay Area, and many streets/roads have bike lanes, they tend to accumulate debris pushed to the side by the main car/truck traffic, making them unpleasant to ride and puncture-prone,” California-based co-creator Lermant told New Atlas.
“I thought to myself one day during Covid, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we could come up with a sweeper attached to a bicycle to clear the bike lanes’, and the project was born, about three years ago.”
After building a prototype, Lermant was soon contacted by Canadian mechanical engineer and mountain bike drivetrain expert Cedric Eveleigh, who had recently joined a local group sweeping up bike lanes in protest at the lack of government interest in keeping cycling infrastructure clear.
“It was at these events that I started thinking about the idea of a bike lane sweeper, with a powered brush, pulled by bike,” Eveleigh says.
“I then Googled the idea and discovered Pierre, who had built proof-of-concept bike lane sweepers. I contacted him to offer help with engineering and manufacturing, and Pierre was keen to work together.”
The pair have since developed two versions of the e-bike battery-powered sweeper, one which sweeps debris off to the side and is intended for rural use, and a more urban-focused machine which collects rubbish in a bin.
The motor is wirelessly activated by a handlebar-mounted remote, while both sweepers feature a standard trailer hitch compatible with almost every bike. They are currently being tested by cycling campaign groups across the US and Canada at the moment.
“There are several possible business models that we’re exploring, including selling bike lane sweepers to non-profit volunteer-based groups (there have been three successful crowdfunding campaigns), selling them to municipalities, and offering sweeping as a service,” Eveleigh says.
“Debris often forces cyclists into car traffic, causes flat tires, or is simply unpleasant. This bike lane sweeper project was born out of a desire to remove debris from bike lanes to make cycling safe and enjoyable, getting more folks to ride bikes.”
Unfortunately, I’m not sure how well it would cope with parked cars blocking the bike lane…
09:04
“Not one single helmet…”: Motorists slam “deathtrap” cycling ‘people carrier’ image as “needlessly putting your family in danger”
I know it’s not something that often needs proving, but one quick and easy way to gauge the extent to which the Netherlands’ cycling culture is much more advanced than the UK’s is to post a photo on Twitter of an everyday Dutch cyclist and their family going about their business… and sit back and enjoy (or gaze in horror) at the replies.
Well, for some reason, that’s exactly what former Hackney councillor and transport chief Jon Burke did yesterday:
It’s one thing to argue – like Twitter user Steve did on this morning’s live blog story – that our Dutch ‘cycling people carrier friend’ should be arrested for failing to put helmets on his five children, it’s another thing entirely to make a claim that even someone with only a passing knowledge of the Netherlands’ cycling culture would know is demonstrably, and ludicrously, false.
After Glasgow Fietser responded to Steve that he would be forced to “arrest almost the entire population of the Netherlands” for failing to wear a helmet, our determined, and seemingly reality challenged, social media user replied:
I was in the Netherlands last fall, the number of bicycles astounded me. But one thing I did notice is that almost all of them, including every child I saw, were wearing a helmet.
Hmmm…
Unsurprisingly, that head scratching claim earned Steve an always fun context note under his tweet, alerting readers that “87 per cent of cyclists in the Netherlands do not wear a helmet”.
Along with quite a few hilarious retorts from baffled cyclists...
“Were you in a velodrome? We’ve cycled around major parts if the Netherlands and only racing cyclists wear helmets,” wrote Jon.
“I live in the Netherlands and can honestly say that nobody wears a helmet, except racing cyclists and maybe some toddlers that are learning,” added Aernout. “I personally and none of my friends have ever worn one.”
(Rather brilliantly, stubborn Steve replied to Aernout with “I saw what I saw”.)
“I have toured by cycle in the Netherlands for 60 years and the only time I’ve seen helmets worn was in road races and a group of tourists getting off the Schoonhoven ferry once,” said Bill.
I don’t think so, I go there most months and I have yet to see anyone, other than serious cyclists riding at pace, with a helmet on. For example the chap riding this rocked up in jeans, tee shirt and flip flops for a few beers with his friends. pic.twitter.com/uMmOwC5Gd4
“Steve, that’s amazing. How did all the helmet-wearing cycling people in the whole of Nederland happen to follow you around on your trip?” asked Tim. “Most visitors to NL note the absence of helmet wearing, so it’s quite astounding that you experienced the very opposite.”
Better luck next time Steve…
10:30
Back in Black (and Orange): Wiggle returns… and so does the old orange logo
After their brief holding page hiatus last week, Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles’ websites are back open for business this morning – and it turns out that Frasers wasn’t too impressed with Wiggle’s controversial green rebrand last year either…
“Why is the right at war with cyclists?” asks Guardian columnist – as GB News launches latest anti-cycling poll
Ah, brilliant, more online cycling culture war discourse, just what we all need on a sodden March Tuesday…
Well, as we all digest the somewhat baffling replies to an image of a Dutch cyclist nonchalantly going about his business, the very nature of the anti-cycling agenda has been taken to task in the Guardian by columnist Zoe Williams.
Instead, Williams notes, “anti-cyclists are easy to categorise: they find the concept of the do-gooder infuriating and the idea of minding their own business untenable”.
“Cyclists, on the other hand, are impossible to categorise; you might just as well try to build a theory of mind for pedestrians,” she writes. “It’s not a political act; it’s fun.
“So, the polarisation is asymmetric. While one side is building an anti-green, anti-woke, anti-liberal architecture around transport initiatives, the other side doesn’t even cohere.
“Yet, this picture is turned on its head for the purposes of the ‘debate’, wherever it takes place, so that cyclists are the warriors, the lunatic fringe, the people who are coming for your way of life. In truth, I am medium-sure that most of us are just ambling about, wondering whether or not to invest in waterproof shoe covers.”
“Should we be paying more attention?” Williams concluded by asking. “Is there a lesson here about the concept of the wokerati, illustrating that it doesn’t exist, except in the imagination of the right, and that maybe the self-styled centrists of our wider culture should push back a bit harder, rather than getting popcorn and enjoying the show?
“I think so, yes. But what do I know? I am a bloody cyclist.”
Brilliant. And nice to see a positive spin on cycling within the context of the so-called culture wars in a newspaper for a change.
Meanwhile, as if to prove Williams’ point, GB News’ poll of the day yesterday asked its members: “Are cyclists making Britain’s roads a nightmare?”
Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your personal stance), you have to be a GB News member to find out the results of that particular, extremely balanced, survey. But I’m sure another one will come along sometime next week…
09:30
“They weren’t able to find my address, but they found my bank account very quickly to block €400”
Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.
Add new comment
4 comments
Why is the right at war with cyclists?
Because, like most things the right gets angry about, they know they are in the wrong, they just don't want to admit it to themselves. Someone showing there is an alternative to what they do makes them uncomfortable and instead of challenging their own position, they challenge others.
The right aren't all idiots, most of them know climate change is real and caused by the actions of humans and that driving is a bad thing for the future, they don't want to admit that and change their ways though so they justify it to themselves as "I need to drive" so seeing people prove that need wrong makes them angry.
Not if local authority budgets and current attitudes toward cycling infrastructure prevail.
There's nothing inherently dangerous about cycling, and even less so when you're pushing a bicycle. Nobody, except tourists riding road bikes (one of which I'd happily be), wears a helmet in the Netherlands.
I just read the Zoe Williams article, and many of the comments ticked the anti cycling bingo boxes, some many times. It's very frustrating to know that when I'm just trying to go about my day in an easy and quick way so many people are sitting in their cars just fuming at the fact that I'm even there at all.
"Nobody, except tourists riding road bikes" is not remotely true. As a resident of NL for the last 8 years, I can say that pretty much every "sports" cyclist (road/gravel/MTB/beach [yes, beach]) wears a helmet. Irrespective of place of birth/nationality.
Furthermore, an increasing number of elderly e-bikers wear a helmet, which is maybe sensible as I believe they are the fastest growing group of those injured whilst cycling in NL.
You also get the occasional expat wearing a helmet.