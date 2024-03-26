“Not one single helmet…”: Motorists slam cycling “people carrier” image as “needlessly putting your family in danger”; “Why is the right at war with cyclists?” asks Guardian columnist – as GB News launches latest anti-cycling poll + more on the live blog

After completely decimating the field at the Volta a Catalunya last week, winning four of the race’s seven stages and beating second-placed Mikel Landa by almost four minutes, Tadej Pogačar is ready to knuckle down for some hard altitude training in Sierra Nevada, in a bid to boost the already ludicrous form he’s shown in 2024.

Even by his extremely lofty standards, this season has been a jaw-dropping one so far for the UAE Team Emirates leader.

Kicking off the season with that 80km solo raid for the history books at Strade Bianche, Pogačar then put on a typically attacking ride at Milan-Sanremo – foiled somewhat by his team’s poor positioning at the foot of the Poggio – before nabbing third in the sprint.

> “What the f***?” Tom Pidcock stunned and Mathieu van der Poel “scared” after Tadej Pogačar left “dead bodies everywhere” with stunning Strade Bianche attack

His week in Catalunya, meanwhile, was utterly devastating, turning the Volta’s tough mountain stages into glorified training rides and even bagging that iconic final stage in Barcelona in the sprint (while sparking a wave of social media debates on whether such domination is boring for fans).

Of the nine race days he’s started in 2024, the Slovenian’s results have been: 1, 3, 2, 1, 1, 25, 31, 1, 1 (and you can throw in the Volta’s GC and points and mountains classifications too).

And now, rather frighteningly for his rivals, Pogačar is belatedly joining the altitude party – one already attended by Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, and Primož Roglič this season – for some intensive training high in the mountains ahead of his next big goals: a bid to regain his crown at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and a first ever crack at the Giro d’Italia, the first phase of his Giro-Tour double attempt.

> Tadej Pogačar lashes out at police motorbike rider blocking road as relentless Slovenian briefly hampered (again) by fan congestion on climb

“I’m going to Sierra Nevada today. I stay there for almost three weeks, and then to Belgium, one week of a little rest, and then after, the preparations for Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the last preparations for the Giro d’Italia itself,” the 25-year-old told RTV SLO.

“This start to the season and the performance shows that I am in great shape and on track for the Giro-Tour. I already confirmed my good form at Strade Bianche and Sanremo, but this was a very different course [in Catalunya]. Lots of climbs and descents. The whole week was extraordinary, not only for me but for the whole team.

“I’m in better shape, at least when it comes to feeling good on the bike. I’ve taken another step forward to enjoy my bike even more, and I go out every day with a smile on my face. I don't mind doing intervals. It’s not all about the numbers, it’s also about feeling really good.”

Be afraid, be very afraid…