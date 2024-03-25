Pinarello's new Bolide F HR 3D track bike is "the fastest bike on earth" and has a £25,000 price tag (for the frame)

Pinarello has launched two updated versions of the Bolide F HR track bike, ridden by Filippo Ganna during his hour record-breaking performance. The Bolide F HR 3D (€28,750 for the frameset) and Bolide HR C (€12,500 for the frameset) will be ridden by the Italian men's and women's track cycling teams respectively, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. While you might gasp at the price, that's nothing compared to Factor's latest track bike that will be used by Team Australia, which starts from an eye-watering $59,999. Can the Italians still win on their 'budget' - but very fast - bikes, then?

The new track bikes have been around for a few months, and were first tested in competition by the Italian team at the 2023 UCI Track World Championships.

The men's team finished second in the team pursuit behind Denmark, and Filippo Ganna took the victory in the men's individual pursuit, ahead of Ineos Grenadiers' Performance Engineer, Dan Bigham.

Bolide F HR 3D

The Bolide F HR 3D track bike was "the first and fastest high-performance 3D-printed bike ever produced", initially developed for Filippo Ganna's successful hour-record attempt.

Now, it has been updated to a 3D-printed scalmalloy version for the Italian men's endurance squad, the reigning Olympic champions in team pursuit.

Scalmalloy is a high-strength alloy made from scandium, aluminium and magnesium alloy and Pinarello says it was chosen "as its properties allow it to excel under the increased forces and speed the male athletes produce".

The design of the frame takes advantage of the UCI’s decision to remove its 3:1 rule and the frame features airfoil sections on the bottom bracket and wheel hubs that are longer and slimmer which is said to reduce the frontal area.

Recent trends in aero frame design on the track have leaned towards wider forks and seat stays to minimise the drag of the bike and rider, as seen by the track bike that will used by British athletes in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. However, Pinarello discovered inconclusive research in this area and as a result, they've opted for a more conventional approach, utilising narrow forks and seat stays to prioritise frame weight reduction.

The seat tube and seat post feature a pattern of AeroNodes (pictured above) which is said to be inspired by the tubercules found on the flippers of humpback whales and claims to "reduce the complex vortexes generated by riders’ leg movements in order to improve airflow".

Will this bike be enough for Italy to secure victory for a second time, ahead of Australia riding the Factor track bike, which comes with a price tag of a whopping $59,999 (~£47,400) or Team GB with their latest Lotus bike priced at £55,000? The figures attached to the latest wave of pro-level track bikes are hard to fathom, so it will be intriguing to see if money really does talk when it comes to medals in Paris this summer.

Bolide HR C

The men's Bolide F HR 3D and women's Bolide HR C appear very similar, with the only noticeable visual distinction being the colour of the Pinarello decals - gold for the men's and white for the women's model.

However, another significant difference is that while the men's model uses scalmalloy and is 3D-printed, the women's Bolide HR C frame is lighter and crafted from carbon fibre, which "allows the female athletes to get up to speed in the fastest possible time". We can only assume the carbon construction was significantly less costly than the scalmalloy and 3D-printing, because the HR C is a snip at €12,500 compared to the HR 3D priced at €28,750.

The Bolide F HR 3D and HR C will be ridden by Italy's Team Pursuit squads, with Fausto Pinarello saying: “We have invested a lot to produce six 3D-printed scalmalloy bikes for the male riders and six carbon fibre versions for the women (including three separate sized moulds).

"Our hope is that the men will defend their Olympic title on the track this summer and our super-strong women’s team also succeed in their quest for gold. We’ve done everything we can to give them the best-possible chance."

Geometry

Both of the frames share the same geometries as the original Bolide F HR 3D, and are available in three frame sizes.

The Bolide F HR 3D and Bolide HR C will be offered in black titan and carbon black and are priced at €28,750 (~£24,600) and €12,500 (~£10,700) respectively, and are available to buy now if you have the cash. We'll take a couple of each...

