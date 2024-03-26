Cyclists despair as bike markings painted in door zone "without any thought", but council claims project "carefully developed in line with guidance"

A London council has defended its decision to deliver on its promise that "safety is top priority" by painting bicycle markings along a Soho street including, to some cyclists' despair, in the 'door zone' of car parking bays.
One rider, who goes by the Bob From Accounts name on social media, said Old Compton Street had become an example of "how not to do urban planning" and could end up "persuading cyclists to cycle into parked cars" or their opening doors.
"It's a one-way street which allows cyclists to cycle up the wrong way," he told road.cc. "One morning last week, the council painted a lot of bike signs on the road with no thought about the existing parking spaces or door zones. The usual paint is not infrastructure planned by someone who has never ridden a bike."
However, when asked about the road update, Westminster City Council insisted that "safety is the council's top priority" and said the proposals were "carefully developed in line with Department for Transport guidance".
Explaining the markings further, a spokesperson went on to state that in line with Cycle Infrastructure Design (LTN 1/20), regular signage on contraflow cycling routes was required, at no greater than 75m intervals, before and after side roads, loading/parking bays and bus stops.
The council also suggested that the fact a cyclist would not be able to ride in primary position anyway, due to the contraflow nature of the route, meant the cycle symbols had been positioned no closer than 0.5m from the kerb. A Stage 2 Road Safety Audit was also conducted with any safety concerns highlighted investigated using LTN 1/20 guidance.
The whole situation did however leave Bob From Accounts wondering why the council does not just "close this road for 20 hours a day".
"Apart from deliveries no one should be encouraged to drive into Soho," he suggested. "My main bugbear is that private vehicles should not be encouraged on Old Compton Street. It's a thriving area that would benefit from fewer vehicles and Westminster Council should have the courage to restrict access and limit it to timed deliveries only.
> "This is not safe cycling infrastructure": Cyclist calls out much-criticised painted contraflow cycle lane between door zone and oncoming drivers that "invites conflict"
"In the evenings it's a horror show of thousands of pedestrians having to dodge traffic. Equally, as someone who cycles down this street every day, I'd be just as happy for no cycling on this street if Westminster would restrict through-traffic in Soho. Wardour Street is nothing but a rat-run between Shaftsbury Avenue and Oxford Street. It's embarrassing that such a major city has all this traffic running through one on the most iconic nightlife areas in Europe."
The council also commented: "Cycling is a great way to get around the city, and the council aims to enhance cycling and walking routes across Westminster to reduce carbon emissions and improve the health of our residents."
5 comments
An accident waiting to happen, but not because of the cycle road markings or their position, but because the council seem to think it's a good idea to have cyclists riding against the flow of traffic. The road is not wide enough to allow vehicles to pass cyclists riding in the opposite direction particularly if there are parked vehicles as shown in the picture, and who is going to give way, certainly not the cyclists given their new powers under the hierarchy of road users.
Surely a more sensible approach if it's absolutely necessary to allow cyclists to ride against the traffic flow, and the obvious need to allow vehicle parking, if only to load/unload, would be to prohibit parking on the right side (left side looking at the photo), allow parking or at least loading and unloading on the left and create a proper cycle lane on the right hand side for cyclists travelling against the traffic flow. Simples! But obviously not that easy for our councillors or those who design our roads.
Is this not the norm though? I can think of a number of cycle lanes with this issue.
Obviously not right but this isn't an isolated case.
If anything, as bad as this is, at least with a contraflow lane the cyclist is approaching the parked vehicle from in front of the driver. So they should be seen.
But the council quote a lot of guidance about these marking, but none that specify they should be painted in the door zone. If anyone gets injured by a dooring here the council should be sued for negligence.
Flipping hopeless decision making and delivery. The lack of thought and common sense is plain to see. Non-cyclist thinking in evidence. Why not put the bike symbol in the centre of the lane? Seems so obvious to do so if you have ridden a bike.
Because its a contra flow cycle route, the markings are there to reinforce you can cycle the wrong way up a one way street.
they aren't there to provide some kind of desire line or cheat guide route for you to follow.
Though I'm sure if they did put the cycle logo, note theres no lane markings, as you suggest, someone else on twitter would complain it was encouraging cyclists to ride in a dangerous head on position to oncoming vehicles.
It's Old Compton Street, there's a bit of give and take needed for navigating these roads safely.
Bobfromaccounts needs to worry less about stuff like this and just ride
You ride where you need to based on what's infront of you