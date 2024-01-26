Chris Froome divides opinion with topic even MORE controversial than disc brakes — shows off his new "trendsetter" Crocs; Reaction to bike shops urging MPs for changes to Cycle to Work scheme + more on the live blog

And we thought disc vs rim brakes was a big debate... whether Crocs are fashionable and whether they're suitable footwear for grown adults might just be even bigger...
Exhibit A:
As a person living with someone who got a pair for Christmas too I'm going to have to watch what I say here. The durable quirky-looking footwear has exploded in recent years, Crocs growing to a multi-billion dollar company and their squidgy shoes being seen on the feet of celebrities around the world. And I've got to admit, even as a sceptic, they do feel good...
Time for some more Croc praise (plus Luke asking the important questions)...
Although Mr Froome might be a tad disappointed to hear he's been stripped of that fourth yellow jersey due to an anti-fashion violation.
Rapha, Palace and EF Education-EasyPost also might have something to say about the "trendsetter" tag. You might remember that trio collaborating during the 2022 Tour de France, producing an eye-catching switch-out kit for the race (and a range of products including EF-branded Crocs)...
And a trip down memory lane and into the comments section on our story on that tells you all you need to know about the divided public opinion on Crocs (don't tell Joey Barton, GB News and Laurence Fox, we really don't have the energy for Crocs to become a new culture-warring frontier or anything more than a bit of light-hearted Friday live blog fun)...
Exhibit C:
"Crocs on an adult are just code for 'Yes, I have given up; thank you for asking!'"
"£35 for a pair of flipflops? I'll just stick to my local flipflop dealer that sells a few pairs at £5 each."
"The only people who don't like Crocs are people who've not worn Crocs (that's a science fact)."
"No, I won't be wearing the Crocs, as I am an adult."
"I actually want a pair of the Crocs. Shoot me now."
The marmite of footwear. You can leave your disc rotor ranting in 2023, Chris...
Add new comment
10 comments
Froome goes Partypace!
I have to agree with the various comments RE the Cycle To Work scheme. Whilst I have used it myself, I do think it is deeply flawed on many levels. In no particular order:
It is technically a requirement that at least 50% of journeys are for work-related purposes (either commuting or work-related travel). Why is that the only permissible use? Cycling to the shops, cycling for education (including accompanying children to school by bike), cycling to visit friends/family, etc., would all seem to me perfectly legitimate uses of a bike that benefit society (by replacing car journeys), yet would not qualify towards that 50%. I note that my current employer also offers an electric vehicle salary sacrifice scheme, which (as far as I can tell) has no such requirement or restriction on how the vehicle is used. It is simply recognised that using an EV is, on balance, better than using an ICE vehicle, no matter what the purpose of the journey. (There is also an argument that even leisure cycling benefits society by means of reduced healthcare burden).
On that note, the above requirement is never actually enforced. I suspect I myself technically fall foul of the rules, although I sleep with a clear concience knowing that the majority of the useage of that bike is "utility" cycling, and replacing car use. But there is nothing to stop anyone from buying whatever bike they want and using it purely for leisure. No-one involved cares - the employee saves money; the employer gets happy employees and also saves money (employer NI contributions are reduced); the scheme provider gets their cut for doing basically nothing, and the bike shop gets a sale (discussed more below; for now it's sufficient to note that the bike shop doesn't care what the bike is used for; the bike shop may of course decide to refuse CycleScheme vouchers if they don't think the sale would be profitable). The only loser is the general public by means of reduced tax income - but HMRC don't seem to care either.
As a salary sacrifice scheme, it is only available to employees who earn above minimum wage and with employers who offer the scheme, and the savings are greater the more you earn. This seems deeply regressive - the people who benefit most are those who least need the support. Huge swathes of those who would most benefit from having affordable access to a bicycle are excluded - students; the unemployed; those on low incomes; "gig economy" workers and other self-employed people. And people who's employers simply don't offer the scheme are also excluded.
The scheme providers (especially CycleScheme) seem to be the primary winners, raking in cash for doing basically nothing. The 10% commission they take on the sale seems very high, especially on more expensive bikes (as noted in the article, the amount of admin work required would not seem to vary with the value of the bike, and nor is CycleScheme exposed to any greater risk given the employer stumps up the cash upfront). Most employees won't even realise that the bike shop is getting 10% less revenue for the sale. It is also, arguably, simply unfair that this commission comes out of the bike shop's revenue - if there is a cost to providing the cycle to work scheme, should that not be bourne by either the employee (the primary beneficiary) or the employer (who choose to offer the scheme as a benefit)?
And then there's the "pay now own later" fudge at the end of the initial year. This is clearly a tax dodge - after paying the "deposit" there is zero further communication and nothing to prevent the employee doing whatever they want with the bike. The person does, to all intents and purposes, own the bike. This is another area where CycleScheme rake in profit. With CycleScheme, the "own later" date is set for three years hence (i.e. four years since buying the bike). Under HMRC's rules, to buy a four year old bike, the employee needs to pay 7% of the bikes value (for bikes originally costing >£500). Other schemes, such as the GCI, apply the same tax dodge but set the "own later" date at five years hence, i.e. a six year old bike. At that point, HMRC state the value is negligible, and so GCI take a nominal £1 "deposit". As mentioned, after this deposit is taken, the employee has no further contact with the scheme provider and so it makes no actual difference when the employee "officially" owns the bike - they already do. There is therefore no practical difference between CycleScheme's approach or GCI's approach, beyond that under CycleScheme's approach the employee has to stump up a not-insignificant sum of money (which is again pure profit for CycleScheme).
The 10% is very high. I've seen some shops price this in now, particularly on sale items. Cycle Exchange in Kingston charge 10% more if you buy a bike from them on Cycle to Work. Sigma Sports and Certini both apply a 10% fee if you try and buy a sale product on Cycle to Work.
Not anymore they don't. This is one of the main points of the story - CycleScheme now forbidding retail 'partners' from adding CycleScheme costs back onto discounted products.
I once did a 150 mile cycling holiday with two kids and trailer full of camping gear using Crocs as my only footwear. And I'm not ashamed of it.
Crocs are bloody amazing and the only people who don't think so are those that have never worn them.
exactly that, when you want an easy slip on shoe to wear whilst prepping your bike or kit pre or post ride, so you arent slipping over or tripping over yourself wearing cycling cleats, theyre perfect.
Cycling + crocs = nope.
Existence + crocs = nope.
I saw a next level abomination once - Catering Crocs (No, it was not in April!). Huge Health & Safety no-no. All catering shoes need to be fully enclosed with steel toe caps to prevent a dropped knife entering the skin. Yet they still have holes! My head hurts thinking about them.