Live blog

Chris Froome divides opinion with topic even MORE controversial than disc brakes — shows off his new "trendsetter" Crocs; Reaction to bike shops urging MPs for changes to Cycle to Work scheme + more on the live blog

That weekend freedom is almost close enough to touch, just one more day of procrastinating your week away on the road.cc live blog — Dan Alexander will have all your news, reaction and more this Friday
Fri, Jan 26, 2024 09:21
10
Chris Froome divides opinion with topic even MORE controversial than disc brakes — shows off his new "trendsetter" Crocs; Reaction to bike shops urging MPs for changes to Cycle to Work scheme + more on the live blogChris Froome Crocs (Israel - Premier Tech/Instagram)
08:58
Chris Froome divides opinion with topic even MORE controversial than disc brakes — shows off his new "trendsetter" Crocs

And we thought disc vs rim brakes was a big debate... whether Crocs are fashionable and whether they're suitable footwear for grown adults might just be even bigger...

Exhibit A:

Chris Froome Crocs (Israel - Premier Tech/Instagram)

As a person living with someone who got a pair for Christmas too I'm going to have to watch what I say here. The durable quirky-looking footwear has exploded in recent years, Crocs growing to a multi-billion dollar company and their squidgy shoes being seen on the feet of celebrities around the world. And I've got to admit, even as a sceptic, they do feel good...

Time for some more Croc praise (plus Luke asking the important questions)...

Chris Froome Crocs (Israel - Premier Tech/Instagram)

Although Mr Froome might be a tad disappointed to hear he's been stripped of that fourth yellow jersey due to an anti-fashion violation.

Rapha, Palace and EF Education-EasyPost also might have something to say about the "trendsetter" tag. You might remember that trio collaborating during the 2022 Tour de France, producing an eye-catching switch-out kit for the race (and a range of products including EF-branded Crocs)...

2022 Rapha + Palace EF collection - 9

And a trip down memory lane and into the comments section on our story on that tells you all you need to know about the divided public opinion on Crocs (don't tell Joey Barton, GB News and Laurence Fox, we really don't have the energy for Crocs to become a new culture-warring frontier or anything more than a bit of light-hearted Friday live blog fun)...

Exhibit C:

"Crocs on an adult are just code for 'Yes, I have given up; thank you for asking!'"

"£35 for a pair of flipflops? I'll just stick to my local flipflop dealer that sells a few pairs at £5 each."

"The only people who don't like Crocs are people who've not worn Crocs (that's a science fact)."

"No, I won't be wearing the Crocs, as I am an adult."

"I actually want a pair of the Crocs. Shoot me now."

The marmite of footwear. You can leave your disc rotor ranting in 2023, Chris...

11:32
No wonder he's exhausted...
11:31
Orange Bikes put up for sale and deemed "unable to continue trading" by administrators
orange r9-1.jpg

> Orange Bikes put up for sale and deemed "unable to continue trading" by administrators

10:29
The BEST cycling products and bikes that we tested in 2023!

10:02
Reaction to bike shops urging MPs for changes to Cycle to Work scheme
Cyclists at traffic lights, London © Simon MacMichael

> "Cycle to work schemes are sucking the lifeblood out of cycle shops": Bike shops tell Parliamentary Committee of "need for urgent systemic change" to Cycle to Work scheme

Plenty of reaction to the Association of Cycle Traders, on behalf of more than 500 bike shops, and senior representatives from Balfe's Bikes and JE James, meeting with MPs to urge changes to the Cycle to Work scheme. With comments about it being too complicated, excluding many people (some of whom would benefit most from such a scheme), that manufacturers should contribute to fees, unequal distribution of costs and fees, plus many more concerns...

But what do you think? Have you bought a bike through the scheme? Any problems? Do you work in a bike shop? Is it, as Mark James of JE James suggested, "sucking the lifeblood out of cycle shops"?

boxrick: "The big issue with Cyclescheme [a provider of the Cycle to Work scheme] is that it is confusing and benefits highest earners. Whilst it is great if you are in the position to benefit from it and can navigate the pains. It doesn't make much sense from a fairness point of view."

London cyclists at traffic lights (copyright Britishcycling.org_.uk).jpg

zweiblumen: "The Cycle to Work scheme is not now and never has been fit for purpose. I've bought probably half a dozen bikes while working for employers that operate the scheme and never once considered using it. So I pay for a bike out of my pre-tax salary and at the end of the contract I don't own the bike, and if I want to keep it I must pay the 'market rate' for the used bike that I've ridden from new? Erm, no thanks! The fact that the retailers are also suffering under the schemes is no surprise at all."

Cyclists at traffic lights (©Toby Jacobs)

super_davo: "I've used the scheme loads of times and helped lots of others use the scheme and you're painting a horror story that doesn't exist in practice. You apply for a voucher and you get deductions from your gross salary over a year to pay for that voucher. This can be a very useful way to lower your salary if you're in one of the very high marginal rates (e.g I've used it to dip under high income child benefit charge).

"At the end of the period you either have to pay "a fair market value" charge to your employer which is c25 per cent of the price (i.e. less than the tax+NI in the first place) or you tick a box 'to extend hire' for 4 years and pay nothing. Whilst technically you do not own the bike either during the initial hire or extended period, I have never heard of any company ever asking for the bike back. If you don't trust your employer and think they might you probably should be looking for an new one.

"If you leave during the initial hire period then you have to pay the amount net out of your severance. If you leave during the extended period you don't pay anything. The scheme is far from perfect though. It clearly royally screws the retailers. It benefits high earners the most, whilst locking out the poorest that could benefit from it the most due to minimum wage boundaries. It hasn't been updated in 15+ years so it's now a mess of fudge over fudge like 'extended hire periods' and use of consumer credit licences to keep pace with the price of bikes.

"The very fact that so many companies have sprung up to run the admin is proof in itself of that."

09:35
A history of Crocs in cycling: April Fool's, DIY, WorldTour merchandise

No, I didn't expect to be writing this today either... 

Remember April 2020? Yeah, maybe you've scrubbed that from your brain too. Well, April 1 was met with the usual cycling-related April Fool's gags from bored bike brands, including Velo Kicks' quite funny BOA-dialled version of the footwear everyone loves to hate...

velo kicks crocs april fools.PNG

Quite an amusing joke, by April 1st standards, but the premise behind it — Crocs with cycling functionality — are actually a thing. Introducing... SPD Crocs...

SPD Crocs (via YouTube KarlOnSea)

Paris-based Valcko Studios announced an SPD version too...

Valcko Studios SPD Crocs - 2

Oh, and then Rapha, Palace and EF Education-EasyPost got involved with the pink colour schemes and sent the cycling world into meltdown during the 2022 Tour de France (no out-the-box cleat compatibility however, although I'm sure Karlonsea could do something about that)...

2022 Rapha + Palace EF collection - 9
2022 Rapha + Palace EF collection - 8

Maybe a bit of a stretch to call Froomey a trendsetter...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Avatar
levestane | 1 hour ago
1 like

Froome goes Partypace!

Avatar
OnYerBike | 1 hour ago
1 like

I have to agree with the various comments RE the Cycle To Work scheme. Whilst I have used it myself, I do think it is deeply flawed on many levels. In no particular order:

It is technically a requirement that at least 50% of journeys are for work-related purposes (either commuting or work-related travel). Why is that the only permissible use? Cycling to the shops, cycling for education (including accompanying children to school by bike), cycling to visit friends/family, etc., would all seem to me perfectly legitimate uses of a bike that benefit society (by replacing car journeys), yet would not qualify towards that 50%. I note that my current employer also offers an electric vehicle salary sacrifice scheme, which (as far as I can tell) has no such requirement or restriction on how the vehicle is used. It is simply recognised that using an EV is, on balance, better than using an ICE vehicle, no matter what the purpose of the journey. (There is also an argument that even leisure cycling benefits society by means of reduced healthcare burden).  

On that note, the above requirement is never actually enforced. I suspect I myself technically fall foul of the rules, although I sleep with a clear concience knowing that the majority of the useage of that bike is "utility" cycling, and replacing car use. But there is nothing to stop anyone from buying whatever bike they want and using it purely for leisure. No-one involved cares - the employee saves money; the employer gets happy employees and also saves money (employer NI contributions are reduced); the scheme provider gets their cut for doing basically nothing, and the bike shop gets a sale (discussed more below; for now it's sufficient to note that the bike shop doesn't care what the bike is used for; the bike shop may of course decide to refuse CycleScheme vouchers if they don't think the sale would be profitable). The only loser is the general public by means of reduced tax income - but HMRC don't seem to care either.

As a salary sacrifice scheme, it is only available to employees who earn above minimum wage and with employers who offer the scheme, and the savings are greater the more you earn. This seems deeply regressive - the people who benefit most are those who least need the support. Huge swathes of those who would most benefit from having affordable access to a bicycle are excluded - students; the unemployed; those on low incomes; "gig economy" workers and other self-employed people. And people who's employers simply don't offer the scheme are also excluded. 

The scheme providers (especially CycleScheme) seem to be the primary winners, raking in cash for doing basically nothing. The 10% commission they take on the sale seems very high, especially on more expensive bikes (as noted in the article, the amount of admin work required would not seem to vary with the value of the bike, and nor is CycleScheme exposed to any greater risk given the employer stumps up the cash upfront). Most employees won't even realise that the bike shop is getting 10% less revenue for the sale. It is also, arguably, simply unfair that this commission comes out of the bike shop's revenue - if there is a cost to providing the cycle to work scheme, should that not be bourne by either the employee (the primary beneficiary) or the employer (who choose to offer the scheme as a benefit)?

And then there's the "pay now own later" fudge at the end of the initial year. This is clearly a tax dodge - after paying the "deposit" there is zero further communication and nothing to prevent the employee doing whatever they want with the bike. The person does, to all intents and purposes, own the bike. This is another area where CycleScheme rake in profit. With CycleScheme, the "own later" date is set for three years hence (i.e. four years since buying the bike). Under HMRC's rules, to buy a four year old bike, the employee needs to pay 7% of the bikes value (for bikes originally costing >£500). Other schemes, such as the GCI, apply the same tax dodge but set the "own later" date at five years hence, i.e. a six year old bike. At that point, HMRC state the value is negligible, and so GCI take a nominal £1 "deposit". As mentioned, after this deposit is taken, the employee has no further contact with the scheme provider and so it makes no actual difference when the employee "officially" owns the bike - they already do. There is therefore no practical difference between CycleScheme's approach or GCI's approach, beyond that under CycleScheme's approach the employee has to stump up a not-insignificant sum of money (which is again pure profit for CycleScheme). 

Avatar
herewardthefake replied to OnYerBike | 24 min ago
0 likes

The 10% is very high. I've seen some shops price this in now, particularly on sale items. Cycle Exchange in Kingston charge 10% more if you buy a bike from them on Cycle to Work. Sigma Sports and Certini both apply a 10% fee if you try and buy a sale product on Cycle to Work.

Avatar
Wingguy replied to herewardthefake | 12 min ago
0 likes

Not anymore they don't. This is one of the main points of the story - CycleScheme now forbidding retail 'partners' from adding CycleScheme costs back onto discounted products.

Avatar
Creakingcrank | 1 hour ago
1 like

I once did a 150 mile cycling holiday with two kids and trailer full of camping gear using Crocs as my only footwear. And I'm not ashamed of it.

Avatar
mctrials23 | 2 hours ago
1 like

Crocs are bloody amazing and the only people who don't think so are those that have never worn them. 

Avatar
stonojnr replied to mctrials23 | 14 min ago
0 likes

exactly that, when you want an easy slip on shoe to wear whilst prepping your bike or kit pre or post ride, so you arent slipping over or tripping over yourself wearing cycling cleats, theyre perfect.

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian | 2 hours ago
1 like

Cycling + crocs = nope.

Avatar
brooksby replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Existence + crocs = nope.

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to brooksby | 43 min ago
0 likes

I saw a next level abomination once - Catering Crocs (No, it was not in April!). Huge Health & Safety no-no. All catering shoes need to be fully enclosed with steel toe caps to prevent a dropped knife entering the skin. Yet they still have holes! My head hurts thinking about them.

Latest Comments

 