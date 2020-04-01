April 1st 'product launch' round-up; When you know you should train but you don't want to; Royal Parks Police report "dozens of unauthorised cyclists" still riding in Richmond Park + more on the live blog

Leading the way is the news that the Tour de France is to be held on Zwift - our reporter Liam Cahill got this scoop, with organisers saying that the event will be live streamed with daily weigh-ins and height measurements taken; meanwhile, mortals have instead took up virtual bikepacking.

Velo Kicks announced via their Instagram that they've teamed up with Crocs, inviting us to "slip on and clip on" with a BOA-dialled version of the flip flop everyone loves to hate.

Ribble have launched the Fam Dem, a tandem for all the family. They say of the new contraption: "Thanks to its aero credentials, its no slouch either! An aerodynamically-designed seating arrangement places the adults at the front and rear, whilst the mid-section is reserved for the kids. Inspired by the way that whales swim with their young, tucked into their slipstream, and the way kangaroos aerodynamically shield their babies in their pouches, you'll get all the benefit of the extra pairs of legs, with none of the drag."

Bikemonger have launched an innovative range of Bikepacking equipment, including these stunning lightweight waterproof panniers (£270), Co Op-inspired waterproof overshoes (£64) and a 'gilet noir' (£107), ideal for keeping you dry and then using for disposing of rubbish later in the day.

Parcours have launched indoor-specific wheels, built for the demands of the turbo and weighing 500 virtual grams. Founder Dov Tate says: “We have already seen various cycling brands launching their own indoor training-specific products, so we simply thought, why don’t we? For too long, the turbo has been where old wheels go to die, so it’s time we applied our aero know-how to really help virtual riders maximise their aerodynamics whilst still stationary.”