Live blog

April 1st 'product launch' round-up; When you know you should train but you don't want to; Royal Parks Police report "dozens of unauthorised cyclists" still riding in Richmond Park + more on the live blog

Wednesday's live blog is served to you by Jack Sexty this morning and through the afternoon, with Simon MacMichael rustling up your evening course later on...
Wed, Apr 01, 2020 09:30
12:19
"When you know you should train but you don't want to"...
11:01
It's past midday now...

...so it's now time to reveal that the April 1st news round-up below is, unfortunately, all a load of codswallop. Enjoy the rest of your day!

09:32
It's April 1st - here's your news round-up

Leading the way is the news that the Tour de France is to be held on Zwift - our reporter Liam Cahill got this scoop, with organisers saying that the event will be live streamed with daily weigh-ins and height measurements taken; meanwhile, mortals have instead took up virtual bikepacking

Velo Kicks announced via their Instagram that they've teamed up with Crocs, inviting us to "slip on and clip on" with a BOA-dialled version of the flip flop everyone loves to hate. 

Ribble have launched the Fam Dem, a tandem for all the family. They say of the new contraption: "Thanks to its aero credentials, its no slouch either! An aerodynamically-designed seating arrangement places the adults at the front and rear, whilst the mid-section is reserved for the kids. Inspired by the way that whales swim with their young, tucked into their slipstream, and the way kangaroos aerodynamically shield their babies in their pouches, you'll get all the benefit of the extra pairs of legs, with none of the drag."

Bikemonger have launched an innovative range of Bikepacking equipment, including these stunning lightweight waterproof panniers (£270), Co Op-inspired waterproof overshoes (£64) and a 'gilet noir' (£107), ideal for keeping you dry and then using for disposing of rubbish later in the day. 

Parcours have launched indoor-specific wheels, built for the demands of the turbo and weighing 500 virtual grams. Founder Dov Tate says: “We have already seen various cycling brands launching their own indoor training-specific products, so we simply thought, why don’t we? For too long, the turbo has been where old wheels go to die, so it’s time we applied our aero know-how to really help virtual riders maximise their aerodynamics whilst still stationary.”

08:49
'Crowding at the gates' feared due to Richmond Park cycling ban
08:17
Richmond Park police report "dozens of unauthorised cyclists" as controversial ban begins

The Royal Parks decided to ban cycling outright after reports of cyclists not adhering to social distancing rules; and last night they reported that some "had travelled from the other side of London" to ride in the park, urging people to exercise close to where they live. 

After the ban was announced on Friday numerous cyclists expressed their opposition, claiming that reports of cyclists flouting the ban was exaggerated. There is also confusion about the interpretation of the rules by police, with nothing specifically stating that exercise 'has' to be close to home, and that the policy from The Royal Parks could instead force people who live in the area to exercise in even more cramped spaces.

Police have also come in for criticism for enforcing guidelines from the government rather than enforcing the law, with Lord Sumption calling the actions of Derbyshire Police "disgraceful after they used drones to 'catch' walkers using the Peak District. The body representing senior police officers in the UK has now clarified that enforcement of government rules regarding restrictions on movement during the coronavirus pandemic should only be undertaken as “a last resort.”

Jack Sexty

