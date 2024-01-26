Halfords’ cycling revenue falls owing to “significantly worse than anticipated” bike market, as it continues shift towards motoring services

While cycling retailing giant Halfords' revenues were up in the third quarter of 2023, the lingering turmoil in the bike industry meant that its performance in the cycling market was down by 1.2 per cent, which the company has labelled as "signifcantly worse than anticipated".

In the Q3 trading update posted by the retailer yesterday, Halfords revealed that it is continuing with its "strategic shift towards service-related revenues, focused on motoring", which the company announced in September last year to fill the void left by the cycling market's downturn.

However, Halfords has continued to increase its cycling market share, in a time when many retailing mainstays for British cyclists have suffered and been forced to go under, including the widely popular Wiggle/Chain Reaction, as well as the Livingstone-based 2pure and Huddersfield-based FLi Distribution.

The company said that cycling market volumes were down by 5.1 per cent in the third quarter, that is 28 per cent below the pre-pandemic levels.

On the positive side, Halfords noted that the 1.2 per cent decrease in cycling retail was still an improvement on the first half of 2023, and reflected continued share gains in a market that was down on a volume basis as compared to the prior year.

This was facilitated by the strong performance in the sales of kids' bikes, which went up by five per cent in December. Tredz, acquired by Halfords alongside Wheelies in 2016 for a sum of £18.4 million, also took significant share in the market, with an increase of 20 per cent in the quarter versus FY23.

In June last year, Halfords' chief executive had claimed that they were "very, very confident" about the cycling market, owing to the growing awareness about climate change and the growth of electric bikes, despite suffering a 55 per cent fall in its annual pre-tax profits.

But the company has now declared that even though its revenues have increased by a bit, aided by the motoring retail and its automobile services, the cycling market performed significantly worse than anticipated and have weakened in Q3.

Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer, said: "In what remains a very challenging time for our customers, we are pleased to have delivered a resilient performance in Q3. Against the current backdrop, our continued strategic shift towards needs-based and motoring service-related revenues has never been more relevant."

The news comes 20 months after Halfords first noted a "considerable softening of the cycling market", impacted by supply chain issues, inflation hitting customers' spending and a return to more normal demand following the Covid bike boom.

In other news, Bike Europe has reported that listed bicycle companies exceeded expectations in 2023, with 18 of the 42 listed companies members ending 2023 with share value increases and 24 with decreases. The biggest growth was generated by Australia’s global bicycle marketplace BikeExchange with an increase of 510 per cent, while the biggest loss is reported by German e-commerce bicycle retailer Bike24, which went down by 60 per cent.

