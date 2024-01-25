Support road.cc

Third-party reporting of drivers discussed on Channel 5, with CyclingMikey urging more cyclists to do it and the police claiming it's "making roads safer"; Geraint Thomas asks Pogačar to "take it easy" as both set to ride Giro-Tour + more on the live blog

Hold steady, the weekend’s almost here… Adwitiya takes the reins to the live blog this Thursday, bringing you all the cycling news you need
Thu, Jan 25, 2024 10:09
Third-party reporting of drivers discussed on Channel 5, with CyclingMikey urging more cyclists to do it and the police claiming it’s “making roads safer”; Geraint Thomas asks Pogačar to “take it easy” as both set to ride Giro-Tour + more on the live blogTaxi driver warns CyclingMikey he will "end up needing the dentist" (CyclingMikey/YouTube)
12:46
Thinking of jumping on a Froome-style low-carb fuelling regiment to get faster? Think again, as researchers — including Pogačar's coach — suggest high-carb rides deliver similar results
2022 SiS beta fuel

A study published in the journal Nutrients in Spain has shed new light on fasted training vs high-carb fuelling for cyclists, with the results supporting some long-standing theories about the limited efficacy of fasted training.

The paper goes so far as to conclude that fasted training elicits no "superior results" compared to fuelling with plenty of carbohydrates, indicating that Froome-style breakfasts might not be worth the extra hunger pangs. So should cyclists be indulging in as many carbs as possible before our rides? Perhaps not quite yet...

Read more: > Fasted training doesn't make you faster: Study from researchers including Tadej Pogacar's coach suggests high-carb rides deliver similar results

09:13
Third-party reporting of drivers discussed on Channel 5, with CyclingMikey urging more cyclists to do it and the police claiming it’s “making roads safer”
CyclingMikey talks about speed limit for cyclists on Jeremy Vine show (Twitter)

Is the public finally coming around to accepting third-party reporting of dangerous or careless drivers, or are people concerned of acting as vigilantes by submitting evidence to the police?

Last year, Mr Loophole made some comments about cyclists running cameras and submitting footage of drivers using mobile phones, calling it dangerous but also at the same time saying that he does not "want to live in a snitch society" and called camera cyclists "a danger", arguing that reporting footage to the police has become "an industry".

From social media comments under many cyclists' posts, such as CyclingMikey, the Dutch cyclist in London who's so far reported 17,000 drivers to the police, opinion always seem to be split. But has the public started coming around to realising the dangers of doing so and the benefits of third-party reporting?

Let's go Channel 5 News' latest report from yesterday evening, where they seemed to ask three people in random the same question.

> "Stoking cyclist hate will get him more publicity": CyclingMikey hits back at Mr Loophole's latest attack on "snitch society" camera cyclists

"So many things happen on the road now everyday, you'd be reporting something every five minutes," one driver said. Another person felt that sometimes they'd wish to do it, but at the same time they feared acting like a vigilante, while another driver outright denied that they'd report other drivers. "It's the police's job, isn't it?" he said.

 However, West Mercia Police's PC Jim Roberts claimed that the police is rather keen on more people doing so. "By the general public submitting dashcam footage to us and then those drivers being dealt with, it's sending a message and it is making our roads safer," he said.

Figures shared with Channel 5 showed that over 33,000 videos were submitted to police in England and Wales last year, up by 21 per cent on 2022, and an increase by almost 300 per cent over 2020. 70 per cent of these reports have led to police action, the broadcast said.

> Police force criticised for one close pass prosecution from 286 submissions admits need to review how reports are managed

The National Police Chiefs' Council also told Channel 5 that they welcome that technology can help them, with one in every five drivers running a dashcam and an even higher estimate for cyclists, the news broadcaster said.

And of course, how can a segment about third-party reporting conclude without CyclingMikey and a debate about his actions.

"Somebody's got to step up and do it, and there are some of those in society at least who do it," said the cyclist Mike van Erp, better known as CyclingMikey in these corners of the internet.

However, the host echoed the lawyer extraordinaire the thoughts of Nick Freeman, better known as Mr Loophole in these corners of the internet, when he asked reporter Tessa Chapman: "There are some people who might be watching that who feel like being involved in that, you might be a snitch..."

Cyclists on social media, however, seemed to disagree.

"Anyone calling someone else a snitch for reporting illegal and dangerous driving to the police needs to promise not to tell the police if they get mugged or burgled," wrote one person, while another applauded Channel 5 for the "great piece", adding: "Those of us who use dash and cycle cams to report road danger incidents are helping to protect everyone from road danger. And showing us just how dangerous some drivers and their attitudes are. I have no empathy with bad drivers whatsoever."

So what is it, is reporting dangerous drivers the straw which breaks the camel's back and brings upon us a "snitch society", or is it just people doing their bit to make roads safer for everyone else?

12:29
Scottish Transeurasian cyclist found dead in Italy after eating "dangerous mushrooms" and falling from cliff
Nice-Antibes - Cagnes sur Mer (copyright Simon MacMichael).jpeg

A Scottish cyclist, aiming to travel on a bike all the way from Dundee to India following the Mediterranean route has unfortunately died after he reportedly ate "potentially lethal" mushrooms, following which he fell from a cliff in Italy.

Steven Harper, 38 years of age and a father of two had set off from Dundee and had travelled through Spain, Andorra and France. however his bikes and other possessions were robbed in Nice. His family last heard from him on 23 November, when he texted them that he was feeling unwell after having eaten the mushrooms while foraging near Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, on the Franco-Italian border, the BBC reports.

His brother said that the Italian authorities told him that Steven was seen falling just hours after the messages were sent. Workers on a building site came to his aid and a helicopter carried him from the cliffside overlooking Ventimiglia's harbour. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later and his body kept in a morgue in Sanremo.

12:01
Chris Boardman backs Exeter councillors decision to continue low-traffic neighbourhood trials, overcoming hecklers, "dodgy" data, and political intrigue
Heavitree and Whipton Active Streets trial, Exeter (Heavitree and Whipton Liveable Neighbourhood Group)

For some context, a lot of stuff has been happening around Exeter's low-traffic neighbourhoods, which have proved to be controversial to say the least, having been a consistent target and source of vandalism, protests, and intimidation of local politicians since it was first introduced last August.

However, An attempt to put a premature halt to a controversial low traffic neighbourhood trial in Exeter has been rejected by councillors, after active travel campaigners branded a report submitted to the local authority, which advised that the scheme could be abandoned early if its targets weren’t met within weeks, “flawed” and “biased”.

> How to save a Low Traffic Neighbourhood: Overcoming hecklers, “dodgy” data, and political intrigue as councillors prevent early scrapping of active streets trial

St Chris of Boardman, meanwhile, has applauded this decision taken by the Exeter councillors, saying: "I hope everyone would agree that standing up for evidence, the majority view and letting people have the chance to try different, is exactly what we need more of."

11:34
Cadel Evans calls out Australian drivers' "bad attitudes" towards cyclists after two riders seriously injured in deliberate hit-and-runs filmed and uploaded to social media
Cadel Evans on last day of 2011 Tour de France copyright PhotoSport International.jpg

One of Australia's most famous cycling sons, 2011 Tour de France winner and 2009 world road race champion Cadel Evans, has spoken out about the danger cyclists face on the roads of his home country.

The retired pro's comments come after a shocking double hit-and-run in Melbourne left two cyclists seriously injured in hospital, two riders deliberately mown down in separate incidents a short time apart, with footage filmed by a passenger in the vehicle and uploaded to social media.

Read more: > Cadel Evans calls out Australian drivers' "bad attitudes" towards cyclists after two riders seriously injured in deliberate hit-and-runs filmed and uploaded to social media

10:50
2024 Ineos Gobik kit Geraint Thomas - 1
"Mate honestly, I think you need to take it easy": Geraint Thomas' cheeky advice to Tadej Pogačar as both set to ride Giro and Tour

Aren't there days when you're all perked and hyped up, confident in your abilities and feeling like your best self, ready to take on the world, or in this case, the men's pro peloton and ride two back-to-back Grand Tours, only to be soon brought down to earth by a pesky Slovenian?

Yeah, happens to me all the time... and Geraint Thomas too.

In case you didn't catch G's daring declaration last evening that at 38 years of age, after spending almost two decades at the top level of cycling, the Welshman is attempting what 99 per cent of top atheletes in their best shape wouldn't dream of: ride both Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2024.

But as Thomas shared the news on his social media, who else but Tadej Pogačar (these perpetually online Gen Z kids I tell you) was quick to sense a feeling of competition after the two-time Tour winner also announced in a grand, internet-breaking fashion that he is also set to ride both Giro and the Tour, leaving cycling fans pulling their hair out trying to figure if we are going to get the most exciting season from Tadej or if it's a vain attempt.

> “Let’s not think about the double, let’s just go to enjoy racing”: Pogačar confirms 2024 plans, including Giro, Tour, Olympics, and world championships tilts + poll results

Tour de France 2022 stage 12 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Tour de France 2022 stage 12 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"See you soon," texted Pogačar to Thomas. "Ah s***," Thomas thought to himself, probably.

"Forgot about this guy. Mate honestly, I think you need to take it easy. You’re still young. One more year will make the world of difference. Go Giro/Tour in 2025," wrote Thomas on Instagram sharing a screenshot of Pogačar's text.

Let's see if Thomas can succeed in convincing him and another Slovenian, along with a Dane and maybe a Belgian. He's got a chance then surely?

10:29
Biniaaaam! Remarkable sprint win at Surf Coast Classic for Girmay

Hands up if you can't wait to see more of Bini in the coming classics season and may even I add, the Grand Tours...?

The Eritrean rider from Intermarché took the win in a tight sprint ahead of Ineos' Elia Viviani and Israel-Premier Tech's Corbin Strong.

He said: "I think I felt super good and I started to control the race with my team. And the plan was to find the perfect wheel in the last kilometre, so I think we had a perfect wheel to start and in the end too, I had the legs to win. I'm super happy today!"

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
7 likes

The way I see it is that reporting dangerous drivers is merely standing up to bullies, or more accurately reporting bullies to the police. They throw around their tonnes of metal in an attempt to intimidate other road users and then don't like it when they get called out for it.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to hawkinspeter | 47 min ago
3 likes

Time for cycling and pedestrian road use modules to be part of driver training.

Too many people consider traffic offences to be victimless crimes. Well, they are until you injure or kill someone. Presumably these people spent hours arguing with their parents that kicking a ball indoors was ok because nothing had been broken.

Avatar
Tom_77 | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Quote:

with one in every five drivers running a dashcam and an even higher estimate for cyclists, the news broadcaster said.

I'm curious where these figures have come from. I've seen similar figures for dashcams but I'm not aware of any figures for cyclists using cameras.

I rarely see anyone else cycling with one, but on the other hand cycling cameras are not always obvious.

Avatar
BalladOfStruth replied to Tom_77 | 1 hour ago
4 likes

Completely anecdotally, there does seem to be more of/a better argument for getting one as a cyclist than for getting one as a driver. For drivers, they're a useful help in insurance disputes - a "nice to have". For cyclists, they seem to be the only way to have any possibility of getting anything like justice/compensation/support after a collision.

I don't have a dashcam in my car (though I'll probably get one eventually), but I wouldn't dream of getting on my bike without a camera.

Avatar
mitsky | 1 hour ago
5 likes

Anyone who dislikes third party reporting (ie from cyclists/motorists) of dangerous driving is condoning it and accepting

1) the needless injuries and deaths of people, including potentially themselves and their loved ones
2) that they themselves and everyone else will pay increased insurance premiums due to the costs of dangerous driving and to cover the costs of uninsured drivers

What about doorbell cameras?
People use them to protect their properties and would happily provide any relevant footage to the police.
And if the doorbell camera catches criminals on the pavement/road doing something but not to their own property, would they "snitch" or let the crime rates in their area increase...?

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian | 2 hours ago
2 likes

You don't have to be a cyclist to submit camera footage for Third Party reporting. Car dashcams catch stuff regularly too, so drivers should also not hesitate to save clips to hand them in.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Most reports are from drivers and where would youtube be without all those dashcam clips ?!

Still can't work this one out https://youtu.be/BdvlCmmukiM?t=433

driver blames cyclist

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to Hirsute | 1 hour ago
1 like

I know but all complaints are cyclists with cameras, not cars.

 

Avatar
Hirsute replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 1 hour ago
1 like

Of course ! Cyclists are free loaders who commit road crimes with no come back !

Avatar
RoryLydiate replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 1 hour ago
1 like

Yup. I think you'll find that most dashcam footage about the minority of drivers who behave like idiots come from other motorists.

Avatar
mctrials23 | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Hilarious that people think "its the polices job" to stop bad driving. Next time someone breaks into their home or steals something of theirs I'll tell them not to snitch. Let the police do their job.

You have to wonder how many braincells some of these people are rubbing together. The public reporting crime is quite literally the basis of the entire system. 

I wonder how these people would feel if one of thier loved ones was killed by a bad driver that was reported and the police did nothing. What are the chances they would be the first people calling for the police to be punished for their lack of action?

Not snitching is a criminals code of conduct because its self serving. Its not some honour code from a deep seated ethical soul searching. 

Avatar
Hirsute replied to mctrials23 | 1 hour ago
3 likes

If there were any traffic cops on the roads, there would be less need for submissions. It's just part of the general outsourcing that public bodies undertake. Where I live, the local council tries to get local voluntary groups to do some of the work it used to do.

But apparently we all want lower taxes.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Hirsute | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Apparently a lot of tax now goes on just servicing our interest payments.

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/sn06167/#:~:text....

Latest Comments

 