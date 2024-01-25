Third-party reporting of drivers discussed on Channel 5, with CyclingMikey urging more cyclists to do it and the police claiming it’s “making roads safer”; Geraint Thomas asks Pogačar to “take it easy” as both set to ride Giro-Tour + more on the live blog

Is the public finally coming around to accepting third-party reporting of dangerous or careless drivers, or are people concerned of acting as vigilantes by submitting evidence to the police?
Last year, Mr Loophole made some comments about cyclists running cameras and submitting footage of drivers using mobile phones, calling it dangerous but also at the same time saying that he does not "want to live in a snitch society" and called camera cyclists "a danger", arguing that reporting footage to the police has become "an industry".
From social media comments under many cyclists' posts, such as CyclingMikey, the Dutch cyclist in London who's so far reported 17,000 drivers to the police, opinion always seem to be split. But has the public started coming around to realising the dangers of doing so and the benefits of third-party reporting?
Let's go Channel 5 News' latest report from yesterday evening, where they seemed to ask three people in random the same question.
"So many things happen on the road now everyday, you'd be reporting something every five minutes," one driver said. Another person felt that sometimes they'd wish to do it, but at the same time they feared acting like a vigilante, while another driver outright denied that they'd report other drivers. "It's the police's job, isn't it?" he said.
However, West Mercia Police's PC Jim Roberts claimed that the police is rather keen on more people doing so. "By the general public submitting dashcam footage to us and then those drivers being dealt with, it's sending a message and it is making our roads safer," he said.
Figures shared with Channel 5 showed that over 33,000 videos were submitted to police in England and Wales last year, up by 21 per cent on 2022, and an increase by almost 300 per cent over 2020. 70 per cent of these reports have led to police action, the broadcast said.
The National Police Chiefs' Council also told Channel 5 that they welcome that technology can help them, with one in every five drivers running a dashcam and an even higher estimate for cyclists, the news broadcaster said.
And of course, how can a segment about third-party reporting conclude without CyclingMikey and a debate about his actions.
"Somebody's got to step up and do it, and there are some of those in society at least who do it," said the cyclist Mike van Erp, better known as CyclingMikey in these corners of the internet.
However, the host echoed the lawyer extraordinaire the thoughts of Nick Freeman, better known as Mr Loophole in these corners of the internet, when he asked reporter Tessa Chapman: "There are some people who might be watching that who feel like being involved in that, you might be a snitch..."
Cyclists on social media, however, seemed to disagree.
"Anyone calling someone else a snitch for reporting illegal and dangerous driving to the police needs to promise not to tell the police if they get mugged or burgled," wrote one person, while another applauded Channel 5 for the "great piece", adding: "Those of us who use dash and cycle cams to report road danger incidents are helping to protect everyone from road danger. And showing us just how dangerous some drivers and their attitudes are. I have no empathy with bad drivers whatsoever."
So what is it, is reporting dangerous drivers the straw which breaks the camel's back and brings upon us a "snitch society", or is it just people doing their bit to make roads safer for everyone else?
The way I see it is that reporting dangerous drivers is merely standing up to bullies, or more accurately reporting bullies to the police. They throw around their tonnes of metal in an attempt to intimidate other road users and then don't like it when they get called out for it.
Time for cycling and pedestrian road use modules to be part of driver training.
Too many people consider traffic offences to be victimless crimes. Well, they are until you injure or kill someone. Presumably these people spent hours arguing with their parents that kicking a ball indoors was ok because nothing had been broken.
I'm curious where these figures have come from. I've seen similar figures for dashcams but I'm not aware of any figures for cyclists using cameras.
I rarely see anyone else cycling with one, but on the other hand cycling cameras are not always obvious.
Completely anecdotally, there does seem to be more of/a better argument for getting one as a cyclist than for getting one as a driver. For drivers, they're a useful help in insurance disputes - a "nice to have". For cyclists, they seem to be the only way to have any possibility of getting anything like justice/compensation/support after a collision.
I don't have a dashcam in my car (though I'll probably get one eventually), but I wouldn't dream of getting on my bike without a camera.
Anyone who dislikes third party reporting (ie from cyclists/motorists) of dangerous driving is condoning it and accepting
1) the needless injuries and deaths of people, including potentially themselves and their loved ones
2) that they themselves and everyone else will pay increased insurance premiums due to the costs of dangerous driving and to cover the costs of uninsured drivers
What about doorbell cameras?
People use them to protect their properties and would happily provide any relevant footage to the police.
And if the doorbell camera catches criminals on the pavement/road doing something but not to their own property, would they "snitch" or let the crime rates in their area increase...?
You don't have to be a cyclist to submit camera footage for Third Party reporting. Car dashcams catch stuff regularly too, so drivers should also not hesitate to save clips to hand them in.
Most reports are from drivers and where would youtube be without all those dashcam clips ?!
Still can't work this one out https://youtu.be/BdvlCmmukiM?t=433
driver blames cyclist
I know but all complaints are cyclists with cameras, not cars.
Of course ! Cyclists are free loaders who commit road crimes with no come back !
Yup. I think you'll find that most dashcam footage about the minority of drivers who behave like idiots come from other motorists.
Hilarious that people think "its the polices job" to stop bad driving. Next time someone breaks into their home or steals something of theirs I'll tell them not to snitch. Let the police do their job.
You have to wonder how many braincells some of these people are rubbing together. The public reporting crime is quite literally the basis of the entire system.
I wonder how these people would feel if one of thier loved ones was killed by a bad driver that was reported and the police did nothing. What are the chances they would be the first people calling for the police to be punished for their lack of action?
Not snitching is a criminals code of conduct because its self serving. Its not some honour code from a deep seated ethical soul searching.
If there were any traffic cops on the roads, there would be less need for submissions. It's just part of the general outsourcing that public bodies undertake. Where I live, the local council tries to get local voluntary groups to do some of the work it used to do.
But apparently we all want lower taxes.
Apparently a lot of tax now goes on just servicing our interest payments.
