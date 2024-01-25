Third-party reporting of drivers discussed on Channel 5, with CyclingMikey urging more cyclists to do it and the police claiming it’s “making roads safer”; Geraint Thomas asks Pogačar to “take it easy” as both set to ride Giro-Tour + more on the live blog

Is the public finally coming around to accepting third-party reporting of dangerous or careless drivers, or are people concerned of acting as vigilantes by submitting evidence to the police?

Last year, Mr Loophole made some comments about cyclists running cameras and submitting footage of drivers using mobile phones, calling it dangerous but also at the same time saying that he does not "want to live in a snitch society" and called camera cyclists "a danger", arguing that reporting footage to the police has become "an industry".

From social media comments under many cyclists' posts, such as CyclingMikey, the Dutch cyclist in London who's so far reported 17,000 drivers to the police, opinion always seem to be split. But has the public started coming around to realising the dangers of doing so and the benefits of third-party reporting?

Let's go Channel 5 News' latest report from yesterday evening, where they seemed to ask three people in random the same question.

"So many things happen on the road now everyday, you'd be reporting something every five minutes," one driver said. Another person felt that sometimes they'd wish to do it, but at the same time they feared acting like a vigilante, while another driver outright denied that they'd report other drivers. "It's the police's job, isn't it?" he said.

Caught on camera: A record number of dangerous driving videos have been sent to the police, 5 News has found. Thousands of drivers have been prosecuted as more cars and bikes are using dashcams to record what's happening on the roads.@MikeyCycling | @tessa5news| @WMerciaPolice pic.twitter.com/ldSJWUNk80 — Channel 5 News (@5_News) January 24, 2024

However, West Mercia Police's PC Jim Roberts claimed that the police is rather keen on more people doing so. "By the general public submitting dashcam footage to us and then those drivers being dealt with, it's sending a message and it is making our roads safer," he said.

Figures shared with Channel 5 showed that over 33,000 videos were submitted to police in England and Wales last year, up by 21 per cent on 2022, and an increase by almost 300 per cent over 2020. 70 per cent of these reports have led to police action, the broadcast said.

The National Police Chiefs' Council also told Channel 5 that they welcome that technology can help them, with one in every five drivers running a dashcam and an even higher estimate for cyclists, the news broadcaster said.

And of course, how can a segment about third-party reporting conclude without CyclingMikey and a debate about his actions.

"Somebody's got to step up and do it, and there are some of those in society at least who do it," said the cyclist Mike van Erp, better known as CyclingMikey in these corners of the internet.

However, the host echoed the lawyer extraordinaire the thoughts of Nick Freeman, better known as Mr Loophole in these corners of the internet, when he asked reporter Tessa Chapman: "There are some people who might be watching that who feel like being involved in that, you might be a snitch..."

Cyclists on social media, however, seemed to disagree.

"Anyone calling someone else a snitch for reporting illegal and dangerous driving to the police needs to promise not to tell the police if they get mugged or burgled," wrote one person, while another applauded Channel 5 for the "great piece", adding: "Those of us who use dash and cycle cams to report road danger incidents are helping to protect everyone from road danger. And showing us just how dangerous some drivers and their attitudes are. I have no empathy with bad drivers whatsoever."

In just about every area of crime, the public are asked to help the police and lots of us simply help where we can as members of our communities. With road crime (which kills and seriously injures thousands every year) something seems to happen to some people, and large parts of… — dr ian greenwood (@ian_m_greenwood) January 25, 2024

The host welcomed you back from the piece with a sort of hidden laugh at the standard of driving and then begins with the 'snitch' accusation without any reference to the inherent KSIs resulting from such entitlement. — Graeme Clark (@GraemeClark2) January 25, 2024

So what is it, is reporting dangerous drivers the straw which breaks the camel's back and brings upon us a "snitch society", or is it just people doing their bit to make roads safer for everyone else?