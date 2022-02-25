Why you shouldn't blame 'empty cycle lanes' for congestion; Mathieu van der Poel ramps up post-injury training with 205km ride climbing 4,000m...averaging 29kph; Jakobsen: No Cav rivalry; Cycling opinions; Ian Stannard's famous win + more on the live blog

Evans Cycles is opening the UK's biggest bike shop, with an event at the Cheetham Hill store tomorrow. Sir Chris Hoy will be at the opening of the 17,500ft facility, which the brand says signalls "the growing strength of cycling in the UK, as well as Evans Cycles' confidence in the future of bricks and mortar retail".

The new Evans Cycles store is located in Cheetham Hill Retail Park, just a few miles outside of Manchester city centre. Covering 17,554 square feet, the UK’s biggest bike shop will stock over 400 bikes covering road, MTB hybrid, electric and kids bikes, from well renowned brands such as Specialized, Cannondale, Trek, Brompton, HOY and Raleigh.

Clothing and accessories are also available from brands such as Endura, Giro, KALAS and Shimano. The store will also serve the local community with a fully equipped workshop where customers can get their bikes serviced or repaired by a mechanic. It will be open Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday 9am - 6pm, Sunday 11am to 5pm.

On Saturday 26th February, Evans Cycles will hold a launch event at the store, attended by six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy from 1pm to 4pm. As well as getting the opportunity to meet cycling royalty, the first one hundred visitors to meet Sir Chris Hoy will also receive a signed copy of his bestselling book 'How to Ride a Bike'.

In-store customers will also get a one-off 10 per cent discount on bikes, have the opportunity to book a free 'Bronze' bike service, as well as the chance to win a Brompton Electric worth over £2,800.

Commenting on the opening of the new store, Sir Chris Hoy said: "The last few years have been extremely challenging for so many up and down the country, but one silver lining has been the rise of families who have taken to two wheels.

"As the key retailer for HOY bikes, I understand the knowledge and expertise that is passed on through physical bike shops like Evans Cycles. Access to stores like this play an important part in developing the next generation of riders, and I look forward to meeting some of these on Saturday!"

Matthew Atkinson, Head of Cycling Strategy at Evans Cycles, added: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of the UK’s biggest bike shop in our new Cheetham Hill store. Manchester is a very important location for us and this will be our third store in the city.

"With over 400 bikes on display, the new store comes equipped with a TRI UK area showcasing time trial bikes plus swim and run zones, a dedicated e-bike area, a fitting studio from BikeFitting.com, plus a dedicated colleague training hub where all full-time colleagues will be trained to Shimano Service Centre standards."