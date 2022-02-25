Near Miss of the Day 722: Bus driver in needless and dangerous overtake

In the course of the 700-plus videos we have published so far in our Near Miss of the Day series, a good few have featured drivers who simply need to get ahead of a cyclist – MGIF or ‘Must Get In Front’ as it’s commonly known – but this is one of the worst we’ve seen, and moreover is done by someone paid to drive a bus for a living.

You can see the Go North East bus driver waiting to enter the roundabout outside BEL Valves in Byker, Newcastle, as the cyclist goes through the roundabout, then cuts him up coming perilously close to hitting the rider before immediately turning right.

All for the sake of saving, what, 2 seconds? It does make you wonder what the bloody point is.

The clip was sent in by road.cc reader Leigh, who said it was “close enough to brush my arm.”

He’s sent the footage to police – although he added that he has yet to hear back from them on another near miss he submitted back in June last year.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling