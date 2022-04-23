Support road.cc

Top bikes from Cycle Show 2022 Part 2: Vitus, BMC, Ribble, Argon 18 and loads more

Here’s the next batch of stunning bikes from the Cycle Show, with Mark Beaumont’s and Greg Van Avermaet’s bikes amongst those on display + even more stylish special edition finishes
by Anna Marie Hughes
Sat, Apr 23, 2022 10:19
Yesterday was the first day of the 2022 Cycle Show and we showed you some top bikes from the likes of Cannondale, Ribble, Pearson and Moots. Now it’s time for a second helping of loveliness with our next batch of standout bikes from the show. 

Fat tyres continue to feature heavily, as do the dropper posts, plus we have some more stunning finishes on Canyon, Vitus and BMC bikes.

If all this piques your interest then there’s still time to pop along to the Cycle Show, which is on all weekend (23/24 April) at Alexandra Palace in London. 

2022 Cycle Show BMC URS LT 01

Designed to be adaptable for a wide range of terrains, this BMC URS LT One offers 20mm of lockout-able suspension with its Micro Travel Technology (MTT) just underneath the headtube.  

Vitus has a special Sean Kelly tribute of its Vitesse Evo on display with a gorgeous gold fade finish.

2022 Sean Kelly Vitesse Evo

On the top tube you’ve got a list of Sean Kelly’s impressive palmares.

IMG_3885.JPG

Argon 18’s recently revealed Sum Pro is currently on display, with this build belonging to ultra-endurance legend Mark Beaumont. The Sum Pro combines light weight and aero efficiency and is designed for versatility. The hourglass-shaped head tube is said to provide aero efficiency while retaining stiffness and the profiled fork legs are intended to deflect air away from the down tube for maximum aero advantage.

2022 Cycle Show Argon 18 Sum

This is Surly’s Ghost Grappler that was also released earlier this year. It’s an unconventional drop-bar bike that combines a trail orientated geometry with masses of tyre clearance - it can take up to a whopping 650b x 2.8" tyre, or a 29 x 2.1, both without mudguards.

2022 Cycle Show Surly Ghost Grappler

Suitable for bikepacking, as you can see there’s a plethora of accessory mounts. Not only covering the fork legs, there's even a set of bottle bosses on each of the seatstays. Set up here in a 1x guise, the frame has the clearance and cable guides to go 2x too.

Ready for one funky looking bike? Canyon has been custom painting this one in pastel shades at their stand… 

2022 Cycle Show Canyon

Back to gravel, the Vitus Substance CRX-1 HT (£2,499.99) is the brand’s carbon bike for off-road exploring and is tuned for comfort on the long days thanks to the RockShox Rudy XLPR suspension fork. It also comes equipped with a Brand-X dropper seat post.

IMG_3891.JPG

Here you’ve got Ribble’s shiny and radical Ultra SL that was launched last year. The designers looked at the width of the truncated trailing edge and the stability of each profile in crosswinds. You can see the lower section of the down tube, for instance, is a truncated airfoil with very flat sides. It’s optimised for use with a standard water bottle in place, the bottle finishing off the profile. 

Ribble Ultra.JPG

This bespoke geometry Zenith is Paradigm Cycles’ road race bike. It’s built up with Enve’s Road Disc Fork, Chris King headset, VeloElite 50mm carbon wheels and Shimano’s R9270 Di2 12-speed groupset. 

More gold finishes were on display...

2022 Van Avermaet

This time on Greg Van Avermaet’s BMC SLR01.

IMG_3868.JPG
