"Cycling to school a 5-year-old can beat rush hour traffic"; Amazon driver delivers textbook safe pass; New KOM jersey; Humanised hi-vis; Runaway Ostrich causes crash; Spring sunshine + more on the live blog

Cycling into the city to school in #Leicester. A 5 year old can beat the traffic in rush hour. Such a beautiful day to ride in. It would be lovely to have a proper segregated lane then maybe more people would choose to cycle than drive

Is that the world's narrowest 'segregated' cycle lane was probably not the point the video, but definitely my first impression. And with a proper lane, Paul says: "Cycling into the city to school in Leicester. A 5-year-old can beat the traffic in rush hour. Such a beautiful day to ride in. It would be lovely to have a proper segregated lane then maybe more people would choose to cycle than drive."

No wonder he sent his son on the pavement once the wands end. A cycle lane barely wider than the double yellow lines + an HGV + other congestion = a dangerous place to ride.

Paul did add that there is: "Hugely impressive work going on in Leicester regarding sustainable transport and cycling infrastructure just needs it linking all together. After this road my son can safely cycle into the city the whole way on dedicated cycle paths."

Leicester's Deputy Mayor even got involved, responding to one critical comment about the safety of this cycle lane...

We have plans to give it similar or even better treatment to the stretch of the same road just north of here - we just need the funding…

