How New Yorkers deal with parked cars in the bike lane; Scottish cyclist signed up by Movistar for 2021 virtual races; Rapha's A Day in Hell may be the closest thing to Paris-Roubaix in 2021; Mystery artist's floral bikes + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is here to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Mar 24, 2021 09:01
2
New York cycle lane forklift
11:32
Mystery artist's floral bikes pop up across Kent
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @flowerpowerbikes

A mystery artist's flower decorated bikes have been popping up all over Kent. Under the cover of darkness the artist, who wants to remain anonymous to keep the mystery element, has displayed floral bicycles in Gillingham, Rainham and Canterbury. Known only as Flower Power Bikes, the artist told KentOnline the bikes are dedicated to the NHS for their work.

"After I respray the bike, I tie flower garlands from end to end, then wrap them around the framework as a base and then add flowers to make them what you see, blooming fun. Making them definitely helped me through the first lockdown, it gave me a purpose and kept me motivated. It's all about creating smiles, that's it," they explained.

A fifth bike is soon on its way to "somewhere locally"...

10:40
Rapha's A Day in Hell may be the closest thing to Paris-Roubaix in 2021
Paris-Roubaix 2019 (licensed CC BY SA 4.0 on Wikimedia Commons by Felouch Kotek)

Paris-Roubaix looks increasingly likely to be called off with the Prefect of Hauts-de-France region hinting on Monday that he won't allow the race to go ahead with the region now in a four-week lockdown. So how are we all going to get our brutal fix of cobbles? Rapha thinks it has the answer: the A Day in Hell challenge. Providing you don't live in the UK that is, as all the home rides have sold out in double-quick time...

Covid restrictions depending, rides will set out from the Rapha Clubhouses and partner cafés around the world on the 10th and 11th of April to take in a route inspired by Roubaix. Exploring gravel sections you never knew were in your local area and cobblestone streets, the rides are designed to bring the spirit of Roubaix to you.

The UK rides will be held in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, Birmingham and Leeds but have already sold out, so if you wanted to inject a touch of cobbled chaos to your weekend let's hope you got in early enough to secure a place or are based in one of the numerous other cities across the globe with a ride. Riders who complete any of the routes will get a limited edition A Day in Hell reward and Rapha has launched A Day in Hell range if you want to get involved but can't jump on one of the rides.

10:16
Vel launches new wheel range
Vel launches RL and RSL wheels

Cycling accessories brand Vel has branched out and released a new range of wheels. The RSL is their premium line and uses DT Swiss 240S hubs with straight pull Sapim CX-Ray spokes, while the RL is their more affordable aluminium model. They've also got a pair of carbon 650b gravel wheels at both RL and RSL level.

Vel's wheels are available exclusively from Sigma Sports and are handbuilt to ensure consistency and reliability. All their new wheelsets have the option of Shimano 11-speed, Shimano Microspline 12-speed and SRAM XDR freehubs.

Ian Whitmore, Product Developer at Vel, says: "Our wheel range is designed to cater for every kind of cyclist - from those looking for their first good upgrade to the next level serious rider, and those wanting to dip their toe into time trials or triathlons and experience the benefits of deep-section wheels at an accessible price."

10:00
Scottish cyclist signed up by Movistar for 2021 virtual races

Beth Maciver, a 20-year-old student from Inverness, has won a spot on Movistar's newly-created e-sports team. Maciver turned to virtual racing when the pandemic halted outdoor racing and has thrived since making the transition, so much so she will start racing in the Zwift Racing League Premier Division next month. Beth earned her spot on the well-established WorldTour outfit's new e-sports team by winning the final points race of Movistrar's Team Challenge.

She told The Inverness Courier: "Over lockdown I had more time to focus on it and it gave me something to do, and I fell in love with it. It is awesome. My boyfriend has been cycling his whole life and his dad owns Bikes of Inverness and he got me involved in it. I never expected to get to this stage and it turns out I just loved it and being competitive at it.

"I have no experience of outdoor racing yet, so I hope things from e-sports I can take as I would like to compete outdoors as well. It will be trial and error, but I want to take part in road racing and time trials."

08:50
How New Yorkers deal with cars parked in bike lanes

No messing about here, just get the forklift and move the car out the way. Aside from almost running his mate over as he reverses, this video has gone down well with the common reaction being how can we get one where I live?

Active travel supporting accounts from as far as San Francisco, the Netherlands, Dublin and Germany were envious the New Yorker's no nonsense approach to clearing the cycle lane...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

