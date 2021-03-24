How New Yorkers deal with parked cars in the bike lane; Scottish cyclist signed up by Movistar for 2021 virtual races; Rapha's A Day in Hell may be the closest thing to Paris-Roubaix in 2021; Mystery artist's floral bikes + more on the live blog

Paris-Roubaix looks increasingly likely to be called off with the Prefect of Hauts-de-France region hinting on Monday that he won't allow the race to go ahead with the region now in a four-week lockdown. So how are we all going to get our brutal fix of cobbles? Rapha thinks it has the answer: the A Day in Hell challenge. Providing you don't live in the UK that is, as all the home rides have sold out in double-quick time...

Covid restrictions depending, rides will set out from the Rapha Clubhouses and partner cafés around the world on the 10th and 11th of April to take in a route inspired by Roubaix. Exploring gravel sections you never knew were in your local area and cobblestone streets, the rides are designed to bring the spirit of Roubaix to you.

The UK rides will be held in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, Birmingham and Leeds but have already sold out, so if you wanted to inject a touch of cobbled chaos to your weekend let's hope you got in early enough to secure a place or are based in one of the numerous other cities across the globe with a ride. Riders who complete any of the routes will get a limited edition A Day in Hell reward and Rapha has launched A Day in Hell range if you want to get involved but can't jump on one of the rides.