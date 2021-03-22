Support road.cc

Paris-Roubaix looking increasingly certain to be called off

Prefect of Hauts-de-France region strongly hints in radio interview that he will not give authorisation for race
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Mar 22, 2021 09:36
Paris-Roubaix is looking increasingly certain to be called off, with the Prefect of the Hauts-de-France region, which takes in the full route of the race, dropping a very strong hint in a radio interview this morning that he will not allow the race to go ahead.

The 118th edition of the Queen of the Classics is due to take place on Sunday 11 April. But as we reported on Friday, the region is now in a four-week lockdown due to a third wave of COVID-19, casting serious doubt on the race taking place.

> Paris-Roubaix at risk as northern France re-enters lockdown due to fears of third wave of COVID-19

Earlier this month, Paris-Roubaix race director Thierry Gouvenou of organisers ASO secured the necessary authorisations from the Prefectures involved for the race to go ahead in March, but the latest lockdown means that new permissions need to be sought.

Speaking to France Bleu this morning, Hauts-de-France Prefect Michel Lalande, who is also the Prefect of the Nord department which includes Roubaix , left listeners in little doubt over what his ultimate decision will be.

Asked if Paris-Roubaix would go ahead this year, he said: “That’s an excellent question, thank you for asking me it. I guarantee you the scoop when the time comes for the reply, but you can guess what it will be.”

Milan-San Remo, the first Monument of the season took place on Saturday, nominally without spectators although TV images showed plenty of people at the roadside along the 299-kilometre route to watch the race go by.

Meanwhile, Belgium, which borders the Hauts de France region, is due to host the Three Days of La Panne this Wednesday and the E3 Saxo Bank Classic on Friday, with Lalande expressing surprise that those races are taking place.

“It will be necessary to explain the consistency [of permitting the races to take place] with the protective measures [wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing, etc] and all the rest,” he added.

Last year’s planned edition – which was also due to see the debut of the women’s version of Paris-Roubaix – was initially postponed from April to October, but the rearranged event was cancelled due to a second wave of the coronavirus, the first occasion outside wartime that the race, first held in 1896, has not taken place.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

