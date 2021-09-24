Some cyclists are rejoicing at UK petrol shortages; Ineos switch to Bioracer kit for 2022; Best disc brake 'conspiracy' comments; Rwanda hosting 2025 Road Worlds; Ex-pro-turned presenter banned for 9 years + more on the live blog

Its an absolute certainty that when the government appeals for calm and not to panic buy #petrol people will go apeshit and start panic buying #petrol https://t.co/cw5difggG1 — 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕜 𝕁𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@JayJay08752584) September 24, 2021

LOL https://t.co/OyLdKmbf75 — The Department of Parks & Recreation 🦌 (@ldnparks) September 24, 2021

Denying Londoners and guests safe and enjoyable cycling worsens the dependence on petrol and diesel - and the impact of shortages when they come 😬 https://t.co/BCsUFkLOU0 — London Cycling Campaign (@London_Cycling) September 24, 2021

Fuel has joined toilet paper, pasta and soap as the latest thing to be panic bought by UK consumers - although this time the pandemic is thought to be only partly to blame, with some petrol stations missing out on deliveries yesterday because of a big shortage of HGV drivers - this news in turn led to some panic buying, which had led to the current situation of some fuel stations running out of fuel today.

While other countries across Europe are also experiencing difficulties with their supply chains, the problem in the UK is thought to have been exacerbated by Britain's exit from the European Union.

It won't be long before petrol rationing comes back! On the plus side I can enjoy cycling on quieter roads.... — SouthwestCyclist #FBSI (@ejmatthew) September 24, 2021

At least 16 months of walking, running, cycling, skating everywhere with everyone claiming they are enjoying a healthier way of life. One mention of a petrol shortage because of the lack of drivers and everyone is #panicbuying again. pic.twitter.com/kVwMOtFE34 — Fomorunner (@Fomorunner) September 24, 2021

Not all people are sad, however, with some suggesting no petrol will mean quieter roads, while others have noted the irony of Britain transforming into a nation of outdoor enthusiasts over lockdown, and then panic-buying petrol again at the first mention of shortages.

Could a silver lining in this latest supply crisis be quieter roads to cycle on because everyone has ran out of petrol? The only problem being that malt loaf, bananas and jelly sweets are invariably delivered to their final destinations via lorry, so we might not be able to ride very far without getting super tired...