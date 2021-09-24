Some cyclists are rejoicing at UK petrol shortages; Ineos switch to Bioracer kit for 2022; Best disc brake 'conspiracy' comments; Rwanda hosting 2025 Road Worlds; Ex-pro-turned presenter banned for 9 years + more on the live blog

It seems like we just can't stop talking about stopping at the moment, and our latest article on the subject of disc brakes delves into the theory that the bike industry saw us coming and are steadily moving all road bikes to disc brakes as a cynical ploy to rinse more money out of us.
After doing some investigating, the conclusion of Mat's feature is that "the idea that disc brakes are being forced on a reluctant bike buying public is a complete myth," because there is plenty of evidence to suggest the shift is consumer-led, not top-down as some folks on certain video sharing platforms have theorised.
What do you think? Sam3 commented: "In this new world, rim brakes will be a quaint leftover but otherwise really irrelevant, much like cars with manual transmission. Especially as the bikes industry reconfigures itself and its supply chain around this new design direction. That's why. It's not an illuminati plot to impoverish bikers or anything. I got disc brakes on a bike I bought about 10 years ago, found them to be shockingly better, low maintenance in practice and I would never go back to mucking about with rim brakes - or rim brake wheels. It's so yesteryear. It's fascinating that it's mainly in the british press that I still see these kinds of disc--vs-rim storylines. Everyone else has pretty much moved on."
Captain Badger, we suspect with a hint of sarcasm, says: "I for one am sick and tired of the Disc-lobby's machinations. I'm a hard-pressed v-braker, and this is just another stealth tax. This isn't what I voted Brexit for! It's political correctness GAWN MAIRD!"
nicmason added: "I have hydraulic disc brakes and have never had maintenance problems with them. For sheer stopping power they can't be beaten. If you've never had them I'd recommend trying them. Also I have worn through several wheel rims using rim brakes, I would not return to rim brakes."
It seems road.cc readers are team disc. Maybe those rim brake aficionados are just a noisy few, and we're preaching to the choir after all...