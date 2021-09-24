Win! Sidi Ergo 5 carbon road shoes worth £275 just by commenting on our Drink At Your Desk Live YouTube show!

It's time for another episode of Drink At Your Desk Live! this afternoon at 4.30pm over on our YouTube channel, and we're hoping plenty of you will be joining us to crack open a cold one. We'll be joined by Ned Boulting, and if that was reason enough to tune in you could win some stunning Sidi Ergo 5 road racing shoes worth £275 just by commenting on the video!

> Read more about Drink at Your Desk Live! with Ned Boulting, today at 4.30pm

> Click the link to watch the live stream and leave your comment

With the Road World Championships happening right now, it's only right the prize this month is a pair of Sidi's premium road shoes. If you're looking for a high-end workhorse for adverse conditions as summer slips away from us, these shoes are ideal with their carbon composite sole, Techno-3 buckles and replaceable heel pads.

Made in Italy, they feature an eco-friendly microfibre PU leather upper with anti-mould treatment, and it's also renowned for stability, lightness and water-repellency.

To clarify, all you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is to go over to our YouTube live stream (that link again is here) and leave a (relatively clean) comment on the video at some point during the episode. The show will run for just under an hour approx, so to be sure make sure you leave your comment by 5-ish. You'll need to have a YouTube account to make a comment, and while you don't need to subscribe to road.cc to enter the competition we'd certainly appreciate it. Maybe it will bring you extra luck!

Wishing good luck to everyone who makes a comment - the winner will be picked ahead of our next show on 29th October. See you at 4.30pm!

See the full Sidi range by heading over to their UK distributor's website.