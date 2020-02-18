Female cyclist says male e-bike wheelsucker "exponentially creepier"; Laura Kenny shuns op on broken shoulder to ride Track Worlds; Gossip special; Anti-cycling London councillor in talking bollocks shocker + more on the live blog

Laura Kenny has turned down surgery on a broken shoulder to ride next week’s UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin as part of her preparation for the Tokyo Olympic later this year.

Already Great Britain’s most successful female Olympian with four gold medals – two apiece in the team pursuit and omnium at London 2012 and in Rio four years ago – the 27 year old

She sustained the injury when she crashed during the Track World Cup at Milton in Canada last month.

BBC Sport reports that a surgeon told Kenny that aiming for the Olympics was "pretty much off the cards" since she would need an operation.

"I told him, 'An operation's not for me, thanks'," she said. "Did I want an operation to get it fixed, but with a two-week delay in me getting back on the bike, or did I want to just see how it goes?

"I decided to see how it goes and the next day I got back on my bike."

Kenny aims to defend her Olympic titles this year as well as riding the Madison which has been added to the programme, but will only ride the omnium and scratch race in Berlin.

"I wanted to put my hand up for all three events in Berlin but I can't physically do the Madison and I can't do a standing start in the team pursuit," she explained.