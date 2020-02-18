Female cyclist says male e-bike wheelsucker "exponentially creepier"; Laura Kenny shuns op on broken shoulder to ride Track Worlds; Gossip special; Anti-cycling London councillor in talking bollocks shocker + more on the live blog

- News
Great tyre and I have been using them for years on my long distance commute with only the odd puncture. Seems to be difficult to buy in this...
SPD pedals look surprisingly like grenades when X-Rayed in your hand luggage. That is all
Cough cough "Windrush" cough "Hostile environment" cough "You've lived in the UK since you were six, and don't know anyone in Uganda? Tough!"
Wheel sucking someone you don't know and without asking first is bad form and not exactly safe. Save it for club rides with your buddies or for...
Asphalt containing crumb rubber from old vehicle tyres has been used for years. It's nothing new. It's been used a lot in the western US states,...
Yet more product consigned to land-fill because of irresponsible corporations. Absolute pr**ks!
Sounds like a good range of healthy food to do the job
I hate to have to admit it, but the copper was right. The 'shared' bit actually starts at the tactile mat, where the copper is stood. The drop kerb...
Maybe it was a flambeing endurance test? Just think of all the fumes....
I would add that a gravel bike is a cyclocross with wider tyres and an andurance geometry. But that is exactly what is my point, there is no gravel...