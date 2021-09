How roo-d: Kangaroo rescued by cyclists from freezing lake caught attacking another cyclist; "Exactly the same": debate rolls on over controversial removal of Brighton cycle lane; Sadiq Khan says climate change "on our doorstep" + more on the live blog

After the heart-warming footage above showing a kangaroo being rescued from icy waters on Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin, it looks truly grateful for the efforts of the cyclists pulling it to safety. Throwing its arms around one of the men who rescued it, the roo was shivering and seems wholly appreciative. However, footage from later in the day shows a different story...

This is reportedly the same roo on the same lake, caught squaring up to a cyclist a few hours later! Francesco Collodi can be heard saying "I can't believe it" at the end of the clip, with the cyclist still not managing to shake off the moody marsupial.

One TikTok user suggested the roo could have come from Melbourne, in the thick of volatile anti-lockdown protests, saying: "The roo just came from Melbourne and learned some bad habits".

Another praised the actions of the cyclist, saying: "I'm delighted to see the cyclist was just trying to redirect the roo, not fighting back necessarily."

So much for high-vis improving your safety...