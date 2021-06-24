The road.cc Podcast launches! Have a listen to the pilot episode for a different kind of cycling podcast

The road.cc Podcast is here! It's something we've had brewing for a while and now after ok'ing it with our subscribers, we're now officially launching the road.cc Podcast into the wild. It's available on all the usual podcast platforms with new episodes landing once a fortnight, and will offer something different to your usual cycling pod with topics touching on infrastructure, politics and general bike-themed goings-on, plus tech, fitness and more.

The road.cc Podcast will focus on the issues that impact me and you, real cyclists in the real world! Of course we'll be touching on the Tour de France and other big cycling events, and occasionally discuss sparkly new cycling products appearing in the pro peloton - but if you're looking for in-depth chat on who won which race there are other places for that. The road.cc Podcast aims to target a wide range of cyclists, with segments that will appeal to commuters, leisure cyclists, road racers and everyone in between.

We'll be bringing to life the hugely diverse content you all will have become accustomed to on road.cc, including discussions of the most popular and/or controversial recent stories in our news and live blog sections of the site. There will also be plenty of tech news, mini reviews and interviews.

The competition to find the road.cc contributor with the silkiest voice was won by long-time reviewer George Hill, who shall be hosting the fortnightly podcast episodes. He will be joined by various members of the road.cc team, and there will also be the occasional special guest.

In the pilot road.cc Podcast episode, George Hill, Dave Atkinson and yours truly discuss keeping fit into your 40’s, and George gives his thoughts on the Wahoo Speedplay Zero pedals. News editor Simon MacMichael also talks about the future of cycling in London following the re-election of Sadiq Khan, and the issue of access for cyclists in private estates is discussed following a recent controversy at Bolton Abbey.

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast - it's also embedded further up the page, so just press play. road.cc subscribers will also get a direct download link in the road.cc Subscriber’s Newsletter.

What do you think of the pilot episode, and what would you like us to discuss on future episodes of the road.cc Podcast? Comment below and/or drop us a line at podcast [at] road.cc