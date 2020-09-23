Near Miss of the Day 471: Builder's truck driver in illegal right turn across cyclist's path (includes swearing)

The latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows the driver of a builder’s lorry ignoring emergency infrastructure introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic – and almost hitting a cyclist in the process.

It was filmed by road.cc reader David, who said he was “using the new COVID infrastructure in Bristol, where the northern end of Baldwin Street has been closed to everything apart from buses, taxis, motorcycles and bikes.

“I was cycling along St Augustine’s Parade opposite the Hippodrome, I had the lane to myself and was preparing to turn right onto Baldwin Street.

“The driver of a builder’s van decided at the last minute that he was going to join me without indicating and almost took me out.

“Some swearing was invoked and the driver realised that he was making an illegal turn.”

David added: “I have submitted the video to Avon & Somerset Police but I’ve yet to hear back from them.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

