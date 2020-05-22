Near Miss of the Day 414: Driver overtaking cyclist at speed almost hits another head-on

Police forces around the country are currently telling drivers to "Slow down and save lives" as well as highlighting the need to be aware of increased numbers of cyclists on the roads - a message that clearly has not got through to the driver featured in today's Near Miss of the Day video, who in overtaking one rider at speed almost hit another head-on.

The video was filmed earlier this week in Somerset by road.cc reader Peter, who told us: "Here's a nice bit of driving I captured on Tuesday.

"I was cycling around Chew Valley Lake and this driver decided to overtake a cyclist on the other side of the road, but ended up coming too close to me at quite some speed.

"It looks to me like he was speeding round the previous bend and rather than slowing down just aimed for the middle of the road. Not quite the 1.5m overtake, though I thought that was for cars on the same side of the road.

"I've submitted it to Avon & Somerset Police and they replied yesterday morning (quick response) with the usual 'Thank you for taking the time to upload your footage which has now been processed (a warning letter or a fixed penalty or a prosecution has been issued)'.

"I did let them know that DVLA show the vehicle as untaxed and out of MOT though I think there's a 6 month grace with MOTs at the moment."

He's correct on that last point - although the extension only applies on cars, vans and motorcycles that were due to have their MOT on or after 30 March, and not ones where it was due prior to that date.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.