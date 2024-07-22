"Never listen to Lance Armstrong about anything": Phil Gaimon hits back at disgraced cheat's "don't give them a reason to doubt you" warning to Tadej Pogačar; Four-time winner Chris Froome convinces oblivious Tour security guard + more on the live blog

Former pro cyclist-turned-Strava KOM hunter Phil Gaimon addressed the comments of a certain other retired American cyclist, you know, the one who had seven yellow jerseys stripped for doping. Lance Armstrong bulldozed his way into the final weekend of the Tour de France, warning Tadej Pogačar "don't give people a reason to hate you" and "don't give them a reason to doubt you" after the Slovenian ruthlessly won his fourth stage of the race, at Isola 2000 on Friday, picking off the breakaway riders to beat Matteo Jorgenson with another brutal mountain performance.

Armstrong called cycling a "political game", claiming relevance and being the person best qualified to talk about the subject because... I guess, he got caught for one of sport's worst cheating scandals so... he's allowed to make mysterious comments about future generations? Something like that...

Gaimon was unimpressed, telling his podcast: "Never, ever listen to Lance Armstrong about anything." Cool, story done, next...

Only joking, he added on the episode released yesterday: "This was the performance (Isola 2000) that put it over the line for some folks, this is unbelievable, we don't believe in this guy any more.

"People keep doing these climb comparisons. They're looking at the climbs from Pantani and Lance and Ulrich and all those guys. And of course, Tadej smashed a tonne of those this year. And you look at that, it's like, oh, well, that's a bad sign. But then look at this is 25, 30 years ago for a lot of those. Think about if you went to ride Pantani's bike right now up a hill, you'd be like, 'ew'. Everything has progressed. All sports progress, technology has progressed, aerodynamics, equipment.

> Comparing the Tour de France bikes that won on the Plateau de Beille in 1998 and 2024: Marco Pantani's Bianchi Mega Pro XL vs Tadej Pogačar's Colnago V4Rs

"And then you get into like nutrition and training. Every sport is going to get faster over time. Cycling from a certain era was going to regress a little bit and then progress over time. Am I saying Tadej is clean? No, I don't know that guy. But I see a lot of comments like, 'man, don't be naive, everyone's doing it'. No, they're not. That is absolutely not true. I know a lot of guys in the peloton still, I'm very close friends with a handful of them.

"I'm not best friends with anyone on the podium, but I'm super tight with people who are very high up, who have gotten significant results this year, whose names have been mentioned in these events, who I trust thoroughly. So is everyone doing it?

No, even back then, that wasn't the case."

Pogačar was of course on hand to collect his prize for winning the Tour last night — a press conference with questions about doping...to which he replied: "There will always be doubts because cycling was damaged so much in the past, before my time. In any sport, if somebody is winning there's always jealousy, there's always haters. If you don't have haters, then you're not succeeding.

"In cycling, WADA and the UCI invested a lot of money and time to make this sport clean. I think this is one of the cleanest sports in the whole world because of what happened so many years ago. I tell you now, it's not worth it. I think taking anything that can risk your health or your heart is super stupid. You can cycle until you're 35, but there's a long way to enjoy life afterwards. It would be stupid to do this and risk your life for stupid racing."