Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news

Visma-Lease a Bike earn plaudits for "nice gesture", giving water to Tour de France pro on another team; Latest mind-boggling Pogačar mountain destruction; Olympic athlete photos or police mugshots?; Stolen cargo bikes appeal + more on the live blog

Summer's well and truly arrived in the UK and in proper British style Dan Alexander is now going to spend the full day complaining about being too hot... great conditions to sit inside and watch a monstrous day of Tour de France mountain climbing...
Fri, Jul 19, 2024 09:22
17
Visma-Lease a Bike earn plaudits for "nice gesture", giving water to Tour de France pro on another team; Latest mind-boggling Pogačar mountain destruction; Olympic athlete photos or police mugshots?; Stolen cargo bikes appeal + more on the live blogVisma-Lease a Bike earn plaudits for "nice gesture" (Tour de France/Twitter)
19 July 2024, 13:29
Visma-Lease a Bike earn plaudits for "nice gesture" to give water to Tour de France pro on another team

Great sportsmanship on display earlier today.

It's actually fairly common practice for teams to offer help to other teams' riders, even more so when it comes to the grupetto, after all another day it'll be the cleat on the other foot and your rider needing some help from a rival.

Of course, the front of the race and the battle for GC victory or stages is a completely different matter, but for the most part when the pressure's off (like here with dropped EF Eduaction-EasyPost domestique Sean Quinn) teams will help each other out. On mountain stages the cars can get especially strung out due to crowds or fast descents, so overall it's just a nice thing to be nice... plus you might get it caught on camera and shared online to win you some new fans...

Tadej Pogačar had some bidon-related fun to pass the time before his inevitable attack later on Isola 2000, opting to discard of an empty bottle... by lobbing it into Intermarché–Wanty's team car Angry Birds-style.

Clearly Tour de France queen stages are a bit boring when you've got his legs, the yellow jersey having to keep himself entertained early on...

19 July 2024, 16:00
"I was new, I didn't know the rules": Delivery cyclists urge colleagues to follow rules as 37 riders issued £100 fines for cycling in city centre
Just Eat cyclist.PNG

> "I was new, I didn't know the rules": Delivery cyclists urge colleagues to follow rules as 37 riders issued £100 fines for cycling in city centre

19 July 2024, 15:24
Cav (+ Astana teammates) make the time cut by five minutes
Mark Cavendish makes the time cut, stage 19

With five minutes to spare, the image everyone wanted to see. Things are looking less good for Arnaud Démare who is well behind this Astana trio.

19 July 2024, 14:39
Tadej Pogačar obliterates opposition in queen stage destruction

"Is he the immovable object or the irresistible force, it turns out he is both," Ned Boulting on ITV commentary duty welcomed Tadej Pogačar across the line at Isola 2000, another quite extraordinary stage victory under his belt and now absolutely no doubt (if there ever was) that he will win a third yellow jersey in Nice on Sunday. The only thing that could prevent that now seems the most unfortunate of crashes, illness or injury, Pogačar again making the best cyclists in the world look incredibly average.

The winning margin was 21 seconds over a battling Matteo Jorgenson, Simon Yates and Richard Carapaz also taking deserved top-five finishes from the breakaway. Tellingly, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard did not even attempt to follow when the yellow jersey attacked, instead sticking with their tempo and concentrating on the battle for second.

By the finish, Pogačar had opened a gap of 1:42 over Evenepoel and Vingegaard. The extent of his dominance is perhaps most evident in the GC picture, Vingegaard's deficit now 5:03, Evenepoel's 7:01. In fact, those two are the only riders in the race within 15 MINUTES of UAE Team Emirates' generational star. Mind-boggling time gaps.

19 July 2024, 15:01
Right on cue... "I told you so"
19 July 2024, 14:14
Pogačar attacks, Remco and Vingegaard don't even attempt to follow — can Jorgenson hold on for victory?

The moment everyone was waiting for...

Pogačar attacks (ITV)

Significantly, it was like at the Giro, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard not even attempting to go with Pogačar, the Belgian and Dane taking up the Dani Martínez and Geraint Thomas role and doing their own race.

The question now is can the Slovenian catch Matteo Jorgenson, the Visma-Lease a Bike domestique given freedom to chase his own result today, and 1:30 ahead of Pogačar with six kilometres to go. That lead has been slashed by more than 30 seconds in the couple of kilometres since the yellow jersey attacked, Simon Yates and Richard Carapaz hovering at around 30 seconds behind the American.

Even during the time writing that last sentence the gap from Jorgenson to Pogačar contracted by another 10 seconds. It's a tough Tour to be a breakaway rider... stage win or not, this is proving to be the decisive blow in securing UAE Team Emirates' star a third Tour de France crown.

19 July 2024, 12:30
There can be only one video to welcome the Tour peloton to the Bonette

Poor John-Lee Augustyn, the former Barloworld and Sky rider who will always be most synonymous with the Bonette for that famous crash back in '08...

Fingers and toes crossed for no repeat of that today. A break of six including Richard Carapaz, Simon Yates, Jai Hindley, Cristián Rodríguez and, curiously, Visma-Lease a Bike duo Matteo Jorgenson and Wilco Kelderman is up the road, currently enjoying a four-minute advantage on the lower slopes of the mythical climb.
 

19 July 2024, 11:46
"Expert" driver who does "stunts for Channel 4" banned from driving for a year and fined £300 for causing serious injuries to cyclist
Oakfield Street roundabout in Kelty, Scotland (Google Maps)

> "Expert" driver who does "stunts for Channel 4" banned from driving for a year and fined £300 for causing serious injuries to cyclist

19 July 2024, 11:39
Former Bath Bicycle Mayor has two cargo bikes stolen during targeted break in
Stolen cargo bikes (Saskia Heijltjes)

Bath's former Bicycle Mayor has asked for help getting two cargo bikes back after they were stolen from her garage in a "clearly targeted" burglary. It has been reported to the police and marked as stolen with Bike Register, the two bikes taken an Urban Arrow and a Bike43, both of which RRP at around £6,000.

She said: "It was clearly targeted (no other bikes were taken and none of the neighbours were broken into) and could have been due to my profile as Bicycle Mayor (formerly) and councillor."

19 July 2024, 10:20
Why the new 2024 Canyon Aeroad might be the end of exciting aero road bikes

19 July 2024, 09:25
🚨New bike alert 🚨 Canyon unveils all new Aeroad CFR, an all-rounder yet "the fastest bike in the WorldTour peloton"
2024 Canyon Aeroad CFR AXS.jpg

> Is the new Canyon Aeroad truly aero? Canyon unveils all new Aeroad CFR, an all-rounder yet "the fastest bike in the WorldTour peloton"

It got 9/10 from chief reviewer Stu too, "Stunning performance right across the board from this versatile aero machine."

> REVIEW: Canyon Aeroad CFR AXS 2024

19 July 2024, 08:51
WANTED: International Olympic Committee releases images of cycling suspects

Top work from Mathew Mitchell who spotted these amusing custody photos from the local nick's website. Oh sorry, our mistake, they're actually the official Olympic athlete photos, the requirements for which presumably tell the athletes they must:

  • Be facing forwards and looking straight at the camera
  • Have a plain expression and your mouth closed
  • Have your eyes open and visible
  • Look like the subject of a police mugshot
Dodgy Olympic mugshots Tom Pidcock
Dodgy Olympic mugshots Remco Evenepoel

Scary stuff.

19 July 2024, 07:53
Mysterious account claiming to be UAE mole promises "mind-bender" Tadej Pogačar queen-stage performance displaying "a show of power as the GOAT" (but some are fed up with "arrogant" social media personality)

The yellow jersey belting out Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We are the Champions and more? Oh, sorry, you meant Tadej Pogačar's upcoming performance on the Tour de France's queen stage... not a "mind-bender" showing at a Queen stage performance... got you...

There is still no ID on who 'Mou' is, the anonymous social media voice who shot to prominence within the cycling world this week amid suspicion they are a mole close to UAE Team Emirates, before they became increasingly outspoken online as old posts on Cyclingnews' forum surfaced, essentially predicting Pogačar's outrageously dominant season (from Strade Bianche to the Tour) step by step.

Tadej Pogačar wins stage 15 of the 2024 Tour de France (ASO/Charly Lopez)

Mou had been scathing in criticism of Pogačar's old coach, Inigo San Millan, and since February has been spreading word online that the Slovenian's new partnership with Javier Sola would unlock his true potential — better climbing performances, less prone to bad days in the third week, less prone to bad days when the weather's hot, better TTing etc. etc. In short, he claimed: "Pogačar is a Ferrari in which diesel was poured for five years, now when gasoline is poured into it, we get what we are looking at in 2024."

Now, plenty of his predictions have largely come true and the anonymous 'mole', who also shared screenshots of Pogačar's secret training data as 'proof' he has inside knowledge, is becoming more and more confident, outspoken, and some would say "arrogant"...

For what it's worth, Pogačar addressed the rumours and social media storm, saying: "I have no idea who this guy is. But yeah, I've heard in the last two days he's getting a lot of attention. I think he gets some things right, but mostly he gets it also wrong.

"I don't know who this guy is and what's his purpose. I think he just tries to be important on Twitter and forums or whatever, but I don't follow, I just heard a lot. People are asking. Maybe we will all together find out who the guy is."

Fast forward to today and the queen stage of this year's Tour de France, a monstrous traversing of Alpine giants — three ascents exceeding 2,000m, including the 2,800m Cime de la Bonette — time to test Mou's claims out...

Tour de France 2024 stage 19 (ASO)

Oh, and they're not holding back with one final (well, until they get bored and need more attention in an hour's time) prediction...

Classy. Although if it is Pogačar's big day of dominance ahead, surely he's the "soon-to-be ex-two-time TDF winner". Sorry, Mou. We've got to be pedantic...

They added: "Some things are obviously still not clear to people: Vini [Jonas Vingegaard] is not better on the hill than Pog, Vini does not have a better third week than Pog, Vini is not better than Pog in any segment except in aerodynamic position on TT bikes.

"Pogačar's pain was high temperature and that drained his energy from stage to stage, that is no longer the case after the introduction of the Core device in training. Now that all his flaws caused by his disastrous training have been ironed out, you're looking at exactly what I said you'd be looking at back in March."

Perhaps unsurprisingly at the end of a long week, some have had enough...

'Mou' reaction on Twitter
Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Add new comment

17 comments

Avatar
brooksby | 1 day ago
5 likes

Sad read in the Graundia:

I can’t face getting on my bike after a serious accident – but I’d love to ride again

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/article/2024/jul/19/i-cant-face...

Avatar
Tom_77 | 1 day ago
3 likes

Interview in The Guardian with Laura Kenny

Avatar
Wales56 | 1 day ago
1 like

"Summer's well and truly arrived in the UK"

.... not in Scotland.... yet... every cloud... no midges with that wind... yet..

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Wales56 | 1 day ago
0 likes

Would that be the Cairn Gorm for which "The warmest month on record is July 2006, with a mean temperature of 9.9 °C"?

In which case - it's a heat wave!

But yeah - it's certainly summer (here in Edinburgh) but not necessarily either a great one.  Or "it's summer, captain, but not as we (from South of the border) know it".

Avatar
Hirsute | 1 day ago
5 likes

Fixed the rattle on my wife's bike - turned out to be a small bracer on the rear mudguard where it screws into the frame. Bracer needed to be horizontal but had slipped.
Was convinced it was internal cable rattle.

Almost fell off on a test ride as I turned my heel out to detach the cleat only she prefers old fashioned toe clips ...

Avatar
james-o | 2 days ago
2 likes

"There is still no ID on who 'Mou' is, the anonymous social media voice who shot to prominence within the cycling world this week amid suspicion they are a mole close to UAE Team Emirates"

Mou.. rhymes with Q. Makes you think eh?

(no)

 

Avatar
stonojnr replied to james-o | 1 day ago
4 likes

It also rhymes with loo, which is where this whole story should have been flushed down

Avatar
andystow replied to james-o | 1 day ago
4 likes

I predict it turns out to be an IT guy they've never even met, but who has access to their data.

Avatar
mdavidford | 2 days ago
1 like

"Mou" wrote:

soon-to-be ex-two-time TDF winner

Are they claiming inside info on the anti-doping agencies as well?

Avatar
wtjs | 2 days ago
4 likes

We have here 3 named super-astounding athletes, who are a bit better than all the other astounding athletes who ride the Tour, but the gaps between them are much, much less than the gap between them and us. This is a Golden Age!

Avatar
AidanR | 2 days ago
2 likes

Is Mou actually Pog?

Avatar
mdavidford replied to AidanR | 2 days ago
2 likes

AidanR wrote:

Is Mou actually Pog?

No - he's head coach of Fenerbahçe, which you'd think would keep him too busy to indulge in this kind of nonsense. Maybe the summer break and international competitions have left him with too much time on his hands.

Avatar
Miller | 2 days ago
1 like

Have not read any Mou scribbles other than what is being reported but it's not a far-out prediction to say that Pogi will want to put on a show today. This stage with the big climb, Bonette @ 2800m, is being touted as the one where Vingegaard puts the hurt on Pogacar but really, how likely is that on the evidence so far? I think Pogi will aim for the stage win today.

Also, will be interesting to see how Evenepoel will do today, I wonder if he will try and put time on Vingegaard.

Avatar
HarrogateSpa replied to Miller | 1 day ago
1 like

Vingegaard/Visma have to try something today, even if it seems unlikely that it will come off. I think it's great that they are keeping the faith and attacking.

Pogacar has been the strongest so far, but Evenepoel's form appears to be improving. Remco's descending is not great though.

Avatar
S.E. replied to HarrogateSpa | 1 day ago
0 likes

HarrogateSpa wrote:

Vingegaard/Visma have to try something today, even if it seems unlikely that it will come off.

Well, they let Jorgensen do his show instead of supporting Vingegaard, I was a bit surprised to see that! Maybe Vingegaard is not their leader anymore... And Jorgensen also failed to win, anyway, so... maybe tomorrow!

Pogacar is just incredible and he looks like a good guy, far from some 1990's tours winners, but his superiority kills the competition after a while... we can't ask him to let others win stages on purpose, can we?

Avatar
Steve K replied to S.E. | 1 day ago
1 like

S.E. wrote:

HarrogateSpa wrote:

Vingegaard/Visma have to try something today, even if it seems unlikely that it will come off.

Well, they let Jorgensen do his show instead of supporting Vingegaard, I was a bit surprised to see that! Maybe Vingegaard is not their leader anymore... And Jorgensen also failed to win, anyway, so... maybe tomorrow!

Pogacar is just incredible and he looks like a good guy, far from some 1990's tours winners, but his superiority kills the competition after a while... we can't ask him to let others win stages on purpose, can we?

I think they had a plan which involved the two riders up the road helping Jonas if he was able to attack.  But it became increasingly clear he couldn't - not helped by the fact that the other Visma riders in the yellow jersey group were all dropped while Tadej still had four riders with him - so they then let Jorgensen do his thing.

Avatar
S.E. replied to Steve K | 1 day ago
0 likes

Yes, I got that by watching again after the race. Quite unorthodox, Pogacar did it with Yates the other day, but it was more like some kind of trick...

My guess is that they were aware that Vingegaard could not compete against Pogacar, so they tried to win a stage with riders who were not dangerous in the general, "dumping" their leader. That said Vingegaard is doing a very good tour apparently, beating his previous performances, but that's just not enough.

Latest Comments

 