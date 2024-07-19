Visma-Lease a Bike earn plaudits for "nice gesture", giving water to Tour de France pro on another team; Latest mind-boggling Pogačar mountain destruction; Olympic athlete photos or police mugshots?; Stolen cargo bikes appeal + more on the live blog

The yellow jersey belting out Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We are the Champions and more? Oh, sorry, you meant Tadej Pogačar's upcoming performance on the Tour de France's queen stage... not a "mind-bender" showing at a Queen stage performance... got you...

There is still no ID on who 'Mou' is, the anonymous social media voice who shot to prominence within the cycling world this week amid suspicion they are a mole close to UAE Team Emirates, before they became increasingly outspoken online as old posts on Cyclingnews' forum surfaced, essentially predicting Pogačar's outrageously dominant season (from Strade Bianche to the Tour) step by step.

Mou had been scathing in criticism of Pogačar's old coach, Inigo San Millan, and since February has been spreading word online that the Slovenian's new partnership with Javier Sola would unlock his true potential — better climbing performances, less prone to bad days in the third week, less prone to bad days when the weather's hot, better TTing etc. etc. In short, he claimed: "Pogačar is a Ferrari in which diesel was poured for five years, now when gasoline is poured into it, we get what we are looking at in 2024."

Now, plenty of his predictions have largely come true and the anonymous 'mole', who also shared screenshots of Pogačar's secret training data as 'proof' he has inside knowledge, is becoming more and more confident, outspoken, and some would say "arrogant"...

Unpopular opinion:

This Mou is really starting to get on my nerves with his arrogant and know-it-all writing. I hope this saga ends soon and he goes back into hibernation. — Andreas Maier (@AndiMaier99) July 18, 2024

For what it's worth, Pogačar addressed the rumours and social media storm, saying: "I have no idea who this guy is. But yeah, I've heard in the last two days he's getting a lot of attention. I think he gets some things right, but mostly he gets it also wrong.

"I don't know who this guy is and what's his purpose. I think he just tries to be important on Twitter and forums or whatever, but I don't follow, I just heard a lot. People are asking. Maybe we will all together find out who the guy is."

Fast forward to today and the queen stage of this year's Tour de France, a monstrous traversing of Alpine giants — three ascents exceeding 2,000m, including the 2,800m Cime de la Bonette — time to test Mou's claims out...

Oh, and they're not holding back with one final (well, until they get bored and need more attention in an hour's time) prediction...

Tomorrow you will watch a show of power as the GOAT toy with the soon-to-be ex-two-time TDF winner, it will be such a mind-bender that Vini will think back to his old job, packing fish at Glynore market — mou (@mou55981652) July 18, 2024

Classy. Although if it is Pogačar's big day of dominance ahead, surely he's the "soon-to-be ex-two-time TDF winner". Sorry, Mou. We've got to be pedantic...

They added: "Some things are obviously still not clear to people: Vini [Jonas Vingegaard] is not better on the hill than Pog, Vini does not have a better third week than Pog, Vini is not better than Pog in any segment except in aerodynamic position on TT bikes.

"Pogačar's pain was high temperature and that drained his energy from stage to stage, that is no longer the case after the introduction of the Core device in training. Now that all his flaws caused by his disastrous training have been ironed out, you're looking at exactly what I said you'd be looking at back in March."

Perhaps unsurprisingly at the end of a long week, some have had enough...