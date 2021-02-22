How not to overtake a cyclist and horse rider + more on the live blog

The full video was posted in the Pass wide and slow Facebook group, who say they are a "group to TRY educating drivers on how and why to pass horses." This driver got in between the support cyclist and horse rider before having a look at overtaking, but thankfully waits when a car coming in the opposite direction appears around the bend. In the end the horse rider signals they are turning right and the driver stays where they are.

In the video, a man in the vehicle following can be heard saying to ring the windows and doors company whose van it appears to be. Under the video, Laura Jenkins replied: "I was actually more concerned for the cyclist. The driver passed them too close and totally cut them up and pulled in front of them."

Bob Jewell also pointed out "He overtook the cyclist at the central reservation, means he did not give her enough safe room. As well as being to close to the horse."