How not to overtake a cyclist and horse rider + more on the live blog

It's Monday and Dan Alexander will be sharing the best bits from the cycling world on the first live blog of the week...
Mon, Feb 22, 2021 08:57
Bad overtake horse and cyclist (via Facebook video Pass wide and slow)
09:00
Happy Monday!
08:40
How not to overtake a cyclist and horse rider
Bad overtake horse and cyclist (via Facebook video Pass wide and slow)

The full video was posted in the Pass wide and slow Facebook group, who say they are a "group to TRY educating drivers on how and why to pass horses." This driver got in between the support cyclist and horse rider before having a look at overtaking, but thankfully waits when a car coming in the opposite direction appears around the bend. In the end the horse rider signals they are turning right and the driver stays where they are. 

In the video, a man in the vehicle following can be heard saying to ring the windows and doors company whose van it appears to be. Under the video, Laura Jenkins replied: "I was actually more concerned for the cyclist. The driver passed them too close and totally cut them up and pulled in front of them."

Bob Jewell also pointed out "He overtook the cyclist at the central reservation, means he did not give her enough safe room. As well as being to close to the horse."

Bad overtake horse and cyclist (via Facebook video Pass wide and slow)
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

