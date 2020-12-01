Kensington High Street protest as controversial cycle lane set to be scrapped + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Components
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
If you go to the website you'll be able to understand how the ranking has taken place. Then you may criticise the methodology rather than the...
I don't think being an apprentice mechanic requires a driving license, unless he's some sort of mobile mechanic getting called out to breakdowns....
If the owners reasonable wish to retire cuts you up that much, go work there yourself and reduce the age average, and the IQ average.
I'm on my second set of Cycliqs and my experience of the lights and customer service has been mostly good....
Well I never thought I'd agree with you but bang on. Not holding consultations before allowing car traffic to rise by 30% in a decade and thereby...
Chemical resistance and mechanical grip would be useful for gloves in a lab. I think what they are trying to imply is the material will deform...
The horse was just born unlucky. Who knew it'd have a face like the Duchess of Cornwall 🤣
My Burley Travoy trailer gets used most days, adds about 30kg carrying capacity or about 100litres in volume, and with a bit of ingenuity and some...
Both of these points are excellent but the second is excellenter. ...
How have they held up in the long run? I seem to have run into some serious QC issues after only a handful of times wearing them (after I already...