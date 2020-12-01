Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Kensington High Street protest as controversial cycle lane set to be scrapped + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is in the saddle for another day on the live blog...
Tue, Dec 01, 2020 09:12
0
Kensington High Street protest (copyright Simon MacMichael)
08:55
Kensington High Street protest as controversial cycle lane to be scrapped

These were the scenes at Kensington High Street this morning where hundreds of cyclists gathered to protest the lane's imminent removal. The emergency cycle lane is to be ripped out this week after the council claimed the scheme is "not working." Among the crowds were pupils and staff from Fox Primary School who say the lane is essential for providing a safe active travel route for children and that removing the lane is a "backwards step."

The London Cycling Campaign have also taken an active role in promoting the protest and shared a video of the lane being used by many cyclists commuting into London, even before the protest began at 8am. Last week, Conservative MPs Tony Devenish and Felicity Buchan claimed that the cycle lane had failed, while actor Nigel Havers accused it of causing "gridlock every day."

Johnny Thalassites, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s lead member for transport, said: “The cycle lane was a trial scheme to help those hopping on bikes during lockdowns and encourage shoppers to the High Street. Businesses and residents have told us loud and clear that they believe the experiment has not worked. We are listening.

“By removing the temporary lanes as lockdown lifts, we hope to help get the High Street moving again and give our local economy the best possible chance of a good December.”

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments