Kensington High Street protest as controversial cycle lane set to be scrapped + more on the live blog

These were the scenes at Kensington High Street this morning where hundreds of cyclists gathered to protest the lane's imminent removal. The emergency cycle lane is to be ripped out this week after the council claimed the scheme is "not working." Among the crowds were pupils and staff from Fox Primary School who say the lane is essential for providing a safe active travel route for children and that removing the lane is a "backwards step."

The London Cycling Campaign have also taken an active role in promoting the protest and shared a video of the lane being used by many cyclists commuting into London, even before the protest began at 8am. Last week, Conservative MPs Tony Devenish and Felicity Buchan claimed that the cycle lane had failed, while actor Nigel Havers accused it of causing "gridlock every day."

We bumped into @willnorman at the #savethelane protest - please tell @RBKC to rethink the decision to withdraw the protections for cyclists https://t.co/wqxBbMTC5F https://t.co/88MPSx7E9n — London Cycling Campaign (@London_Cycling) December 1, 2020

Johnny Thalassites, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s lead member for transport, said: “The cycle lane was a trial scheme to help those hopping on bikes during lockdowns and encourage shoppers to the High Street. Businesses and residents have told us loud and clear that they believe the experiment has not worked. We are listening.

“By removing the temporary lanes as lockdown lifts, we hope to help get the High Street moving again and give our local economy the best possible chance of a good December.”