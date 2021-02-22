Near Miss of the Day 545: “My fellow riders did not know how I was not hit,” says cyclist as Jeep driver tailgates overtaking motorbikers through pinch point

“My fellow riders did not know how I was not hit” – that’s what the cyclist who filmed this close pass in Worcestershire told us as he submitted the footage for our Near Miss of the Day series, and it’s certainly a close one as the driver of a large SUV follows a line of motor bikers past a group of cyclists, overtaking the lead one just as the road narrows due to a pinch point.

The incident happened back in August, with road.cc reader Adrian telling us: “As part of the Gloucester Cycling Club four of us were in a single file approaching Upton upon Severn, Worcestershire.

“We were passed by multiple motorbikes with plenty of room. However as we approached a pinch point with a centre island a final motorbike came through and as the space was running out I thought I heard another bike overtaking, but instead it turned out to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“Absolute idiot and my fellow riders watching from behind me did not know how I was not hit.

“The pass was so bad, I submitted the footage to the West Mercia Police force, but heard absolutely nothing. Then after two months of silence I complained the Chief Constable of the force,” Adrian added.

“This did get a response but I never heard if the driver was prosecuted.”

