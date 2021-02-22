Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Competitions

Near Miss of the Day 545: “My fellow riders did not know how I was not hit,” says cyclist as Jeep driver tailgates overtaking motorbikers through pinch point

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Worcestershire...
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Feb 22, 2021 16:36
4

“My fellow riders did not know how I was not hit” – that’s what the cyclist who filmed this close pass in Worcestershire told us as he submitted the footage for our Near Miss of the Day series, and it’s certainly a close one as the driver of a large SUV follows a line of motor bikers past a group of cyclists, overtaking the lead one just as the road narrows due to a pinch point.

The incident happened back in August, with road.cc reader Adrian telling us: “As part of the Gloucester Cycling Club four of us were in a single file approaching Upton upon Severn, Worcestershire.

“We were passed by multiple motorbikes with plenty of room. However as we approached a pinch point with a centre island a final motorbike came through and as the space was running out I thought I heard another bike overtaking, but instead it turned out to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“Absolute idiot and my fellow riders watching from behind me did not know how I was not hit.

“The pass was so bad, I submitted the footage to the West Mercia Police force, but heard absolutely nothing. Then after two months of silence I complained the Chief Constable of the force,” Adrian added.

“This did get a response but I never heard if the driver was prosecuted.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling

Near Miss of the Day
NMotD Worcestershire
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments

  • Inspector Kevin Smith SYP 3 min 21 sec ago

    Disc brakes - I like them but I'm not a convert.  I had a disc brake failure a while back that could have gone badly (hydraulics freezing).  ...

    in: Cyclist ploughed into at roundabout
  • Dr Winston 4 min 51 sec ago

    Absolute lottery. I'm  member of a fantasy footy site that has quite a few gamblers...and a gambling section within that containing a cycling...

    in: UAE Tour....Yeah...
  • Rendel Harris 7 min 35 sec ago

    In this case I would guess from the women cyclists I know and those I have seen discussing it on socials, "somebody, somewhere" finding this...

    in: Cycling live blog 22 February 2021
  • alan sherman 7 min 48 sec ago

    Ha!  I hadn't noticed them but do agree with you.  Being titanium a bit of WD40 and a pan scourer will have them off in no time (as long as they...

    in: Van Nicholas Rowtag
  • Cyclocelestial 11 min 3 sec ago

    If you do report a crime the police will explain what will happen next. They should also give you the contact details of the police officer dealing...

    in: Near Miss of the Day 545: Jeep driver close pass
  • yupiteru 32 min 49 sec ago

    In other words you voted for this crap

    in: Brexit causes crisis for British pro riders
  • Jack Sexty 1 hour 34 min ago

    It's not obvious because it's not true - no one pays to be featured in a road.cc buyer's guide.  ...

    in: Five cycling front lights for under £50
  • Jenova20 2 hours 2 min ago

    ""After lockdown though, for some odd reason, the traffic has become a nightmare. It feels busier and drivers are much more aggressive. "...

    in: Series of close passes in Richmond Park
  • Marcorossiuk 2 hours 19 min ago

    Hi mate. I tried following this and it was all going so well until the adjustment of the outside limit screw. It didn't do anything at all no...

    in: Front derailleur chain rub
  • j_vora 3 hours 35 min ago

    Both were sold in parallel until it seems they literally ran out of frames. ...

    in: Bike at bedtime: Orbea Orca OMX